NYT: With the US Under a Microscope for Hosting the World Cup, 'They're Making Fun of Us Overseas'

As Twitchy happily reported earlier this week, World Cup tourists like Freddy from Germany and Shaun from Scotland are documenting their way across the South and sharing the American wonders of barbecue, Buc-ee's, and Beaver Nuggets. CNN even did a segment of Freddy, with sports analyst Christine Brennan telling Wolf Blitzer she saw some conversation about "how the rest of the world is looking at the United States and feeling that we are — it's a foreboding image and that we are inhospitable." Breaking: CNN discovers Southern hospitality.

Advertisement

The New York Times, however, assures us that now that the United States is under a microscope, "they're making fun of us overseas."

From @TheAthletic: It wouldn’t be a World Cup without a problematic host. Russia in 2018. Qatar in 2022.



"Now the U.S. is on a slide under humanity’s microscope," our columnist writes. "They’re making fun of us overseas." https://t.co/Y9fHBOjiBh — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 12, 2026

So the U.S. is a problematic host, like Russia or Qatar. The men's World Cup, the men’s World Cup, writes Jerry Brewer, this week "returns to the United States for the first time since 1994, arriving in a country that seeks to impress the world despite being in its most ferocious dispute in modern history about who belongs here."

They’re making fun of us overseas. The jokes coat the fear. On Wednesday, the French sports daily L’Équipe published an alarming front page. It was a foreboding image of President Donald Trump, dangling a puppet of FIFA president Gianni Infantino in his right hand and holding the World Cup trophy in his left. The illustration also featured banned Somali referee Omar Artan lifting a yellow card and a U.S. law enforcement officer with the flag wrapped around his face and neck. “Welcome to the USA,” the headline read. It was sharp. It cut deep. This is the perception, and a significant faction of the country proudly proclaims it a reality. What a strange time to be alive. The French sports press is now a moral conscience.

First, it's soccer, so nobody cares. Second, it's the French sports press, so nobody cares. "It was sharp. It cuts deep" … please.

“They’re making fun of us overseas.”



Who gives a fuck? — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 13, 2026

Oh the humanity! — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) June 12, 2026

Pathetic.



Go peddle your chronic oikophobia to them, then. — Will Collier (@willcollier) June 12, 2026

Oikophobia: the fear or rejection of one's home, culture, or society.

The only thing truly problematic about America is the number of self-hating dipshits who refuse to appreciate its greatness.



Also, GFY 🇺🇸 — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) June 13, 2026

Oh damn, they're making fun of us overseas!!! The horror! Meanwhile, a slew of European influencers are posting about how awesome America is as they travel through it. — Andrew (@andrewfibonacci) June 12, 2026

Funny, all I've seen is Europeans posting about how amazing the US is as they travel the country. It's nice to see foreigners cut through the BS the media spreads and show how great the US actually is. — Former Action News (@4meractionguys) June 12, 2026

"Our columnist" = a self-loathing American who wouldn't leave the country under any circumstances because, deep down, they know how good they have it here. The most lazy and shameful kind of hypocrisy. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) June 12, 2026

Advertisement

Every single European and Japanese person that's actually here for the world cup is loving everything about America.



It seems like anti-American leftist journos are the real problem. — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) June 13, 2026

Strangely, the people who have actually come over here seem to be posting a great deal of extremely positive feedback. — Barry Johnson (@MplsBarry) June 12, 2026

It’s not that I dont only not give a shit if we are being made fun of overseas, it’s that it’s simply not true for the vast majority. Your divisive tactics may have worked before, but no one believes you now — Sweet Sav (@lovemylife81) June 13, 2026

One day you’ll figure out why earth hates you — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 12, 2026

“A man we don’t like won an election, so now we’re Qatar.” — Arthur Fortune (@CBove1) June 13, 2026

You guys aren't "us"



*We* do not care what the overseas, your columnist, or you, think about it. Suck rocks. — DiscoFrancisco (@DiscoFranciso) June 12, 2026

"They’re making fun of us overseas."



No real American cares about non-American opinions. — TEW Fuller (@TewFuller) June 12, 2026

This asshole again? If he hates America so much, he can leave. People like @JerryBrewer are why I canceled my subscription. Meanwhile, Europeans coming here are loving it. He’s not even in touch with reality. Just hateful commentary. What a shitshow you’ve become. — Taro Tsujimoto (@LegendofTaro183) June 12, 2026

Advertisement

I’ll go ahead & follow all of the tourists who are posting how much fun they are having in the USA rather than another anti-American hit piece by a communist shill. GFY @JerryBrewer — Andy Smalls (@andressmall88) June 12, 2026

Are we going to trust a New York Times columnist citing French sports media, or Freddy from Germany, who's actually here?

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.