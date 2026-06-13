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NYT: With the US Under a Microscope for Hosting the World Cup, 'They're Making Fun of Us Overseas'

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 13, 2026

As Twitchy happily reported earlier this week, World Cup tourists like Freddy from Germany and Shaun from Scotland are documenting their way across the South and sharing the American wonders of barbecue, Buc-ee's, and Beaver Nuggets. CNN even did a segment of Freddy, with sports analyst Christine Brennan telling Wolf Blitzer she saw some conversation about "how the rest of the world is looking at the United States and feeling that we are — it's a foreboding image and that we are inhospitable." Breaking: CNN discovers Southern hospitality.

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The New York Times, however, assures us that now that the United States is under a microscope, "they're making fun of us overseas."

So the U.S. is a problematic host, like Russia or Qatar. The men's World Cup, the men’s World Cup, writes Jerry Brewer, this week "returns to the United States for the first time since 1994, arriving in a country that seeks to impress the world despite being in its most ferocious dispute in modern history about who belongs here."

They’re making fun of us overseas. The jokes coat the fear. On Wednesday, the French sports daily L’Équipe published an alarming front page. It was a foreboding image of President Donald Trump, dangling a puppet of FIFA president Gianni Infantino in his right hand and holding the World Cup trophy in his left. The illustration also featured banned Somali referee Omar Artan lifting a yellow card and a U.S. law enforcement officer with the flag wrapped around his face and neck.

“Welcome to the USA,” the headline read.

It was sharp. It cut deep. This is the perception, and a significant faction of the country proudly proclaims it a reality. What a strange time to be alive. The French sports press is now a moral conscience.

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First, it's soccer, so nobody cares. Second, it's the French sports press, so nobody cares. "It was sharp. It cuts deep" … please.

Oikophobia: the fear or rejection of one's home, culture, or society.

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Are we going to trust a New York Times columnist citing French sports media, or Freddy from Germany, who's actually here?

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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