HELL, YEAH! UFC Fighter Gives the BEST History Lesson After Winning His Title on the White House Lawn



It's difficult to imagine how Democrats could have gone so completely apoplectic about the UFC Freedom 250 event held on the White House South Lawn last night.

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At least, it WOULD be difficult to imagine if we didn't know two things about the left. First, of course, they hate Trump with an unhinged fervor. They actually sued to try to stop this event, just like they sued to stop Trump from renovating the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and building a ballroom in the East Wing.

But the TDS really just disguises their much deeper-seated disease -- that they hate America.

What else explains their hissy fits and meltdowns over a motocross show where the bikers carried American flags, the White House lit up in red, white, and blue, and a military flyover from both the Blue Angels AND the Thunderbirds?

And then, of course, there were the fights themselves, bringing the spirit of Teddy Roosevelt back to the South Lawn. The left hated ALL of it.

And we KNOW they hated this victory speech from newly belted UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. In Freedom 250's main event, Gaethje defied the odds and defeated Ilia Topuria by TKO at the end of the fourth round to win his title.

Which is why we absolutely LOVE the speech. Watch:

New UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje dropped a legendary line after his HISTORIC upset over Illia Topuria.



Joe Rogan pointed out that he was a 6-1 underdog going into the fight.



GAETHJE: “Hey, I’m from America. 250 years ago we were WAY bigger than 6-1 dogs!”



“And look… pic.twitter.com/3d3AMKp3RQ — Overton (@overton_news) June 15, 2026

Can we get a HELL YEAH?

Post-match speeches are unpredictable because they aren't scripted, and at least one last night was hilarious, albeit a little awkward for the Obamas.

But Gaethje nailed his speech. Absolutely nailed it. What a perfect way to celebrate not just his victory, but America's rise from ultimate underdog to the greatest nation in human history.

Well, this brought tears to my eyes. — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) June 15, 2026

It got a little dusty around here, too.

Gaethje not only showed his love for America but also pledged his support for our military and first responders, while giving praise and glory to God.

Excellent excellent excellent response!! I wish everyone did it like this. — Nicole Richards (@NicoleVA2017) June 15, 2026

We can think of a few Hollywood actors and other musical entertainers who could take a cue from Gaethje.

"250 years ago we were WAY bigger than 6-1 dogs."



That's an all-time post-fight quote. — GLOBAL_PULSEX (@Global_PulseX) June 15, 2026

Print it, frame it, and put it in the Smithsonian.

Incredible ending to the UFC White House event 🇺🇸 https://t.co/2duseOexI1 — Mike Sharpe (@Mike_Sharpe_) June 15, 2026

That his victory and speech were the final ones of the night just made their perfection even more perfect.

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God bless Justin https://t.co/JnzmX4fhJv — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 15, 2026

A legendary response after a legendary win by UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje! https://t.co/1s13Nau3Tu — Snarky Side (@snarky_side) June 15, 2026

Gaethje is 37 years old. His opponent, Topuria, is only 29. No one was giving the underdog a chance to win.

But, back in 1776, no one gave some farmers with muskets a chance to beat the greatest army in the world at the time, either.

What a fight and what a win. And hell what an American. Justin may your reign be long brother. — Shaun of the dragon 🇺🇸 (@Shaun78hawk) June 15, 2026

That was lightning in a bottle. Perfect end to a perfect night. He's gonna put that 250 belt on his mantel and tell his grandkids how he beat up a European at the White House on the President's birthday. — CDTurf (@CDTurfitt) June 15, 2026

Not too many granddad stories are going to be able to top that one.

It was a celebration of these athletes. And, yes, it was a celebration for the President's birthday, too.

But mostly, UFC Freedom 250 was a celebration of America. And Justin Gaethje reminded everyone of that in the best way possible, not just by decisively defeating his opponent, but by expressing his love for the USA.

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THAT is why the left has been coping and seething about it, nonstop.

There is a meme we often use at Twitchy that says, 'Your boos mean nothing; we've seen what you cheer for.'

And the more the left boos Freedom 250 (and they've already started booing Gaethje this morning), the more we know how great of a night it was for our country.





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Editor’s Note: The entire Democrat Party and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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