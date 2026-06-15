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HELL, YEAH! UFC Fighter Gives the BEST History Lesson After Winning His Title on the White House Lawn

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on June 15, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool


It's difficult to imagine how Democrats could have gone so completely apoplectic about the UFC Freedom 250 event held on the White House South Lawn last night. 

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At least, it WOULD be difficult to imagine if we didn't know two things about the left. First, of course, they hate Trump with an unhinged fervor. They actually sued to try to stop this event, just like they sued to stop Trump from renovating the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and building a ballroom in the East Wing

But the TDS really just disguises their much deeper-seated disease -- that they hate America. 

What else explains their hissy fits and meltdowns over a motocross show where the bikers carried American flags, the White House lit up in red, white, and blue, and a military flyover from both the Blue Angels AND the Thunderbirds? 

And then, of course, there were the fights themselves, bringing the spirit of Teddy Roosevelt back to the South Lawn. The left hated ALL of it. 

And we KNOW they hated this victory speech from newly belted UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. In Freedom 250's main event, Gaethje defied the odds and defeated Ilia Topuria by TKO at the end of the fourth round to win his title.

Which is why we absolutely LOVE the speech. Watch: 

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Can we get a HELL YEAH?

Post-match speeches are unpredictable because they aren't scripted, and at least one last night was hilarious, albeit a little awkward for the Obamas

But Gaethje nailed his speech. Absolutely nailed it. What a perfect way to celebrate not just his victory, but America's rise from ultimate underdog to the greatest nation in human history. 

It got a little dusty around here, too. 

Gaethje not only showed his love for America but also pledged his support for our military and first responders, while giving praise and glory to God. 

We can think of a few Hollywood actors and other musical entertainers who could take a cue from Gaethje. 

Print it, frame it, and put it in the Smithsonian. 

That his victory and speech were the final ones of the night just made their perfection even more perfect.

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Gaethje is 37 years old. His opponent, Topuria, is only 29. No one was giving the underdog a chance to win. 

But, back in 1776, no one gave some farmers with muskets a chance to beat the greatest army in the world at the time, either. 

Not too many granddad stories are going to be able to top that one. 

It was a celebration of these athletes. And, yes, it was a celebration for the President's birthday, too. 

But mostly, UFC Freedom 250 was a celebration of America. And Justin Gaethje reminded everyone of that in the best way possible, not just by decisively defeating his opponent, but by expressing his love for the USA.

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THAT is why the left has been coping and seething about it, nonstop.

There is a meme we often use at Twitchy that says, 'Your boos mean nothing; we've seen what you cheer for.'

And the more the left boos Freedom 250 (and they've already started booing Gaethje this morning), the more we know how great of a night it was for our country. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: The entire Democrat Party and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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