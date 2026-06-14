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'So Turned ON': One of America’s Most BADASS Presidents Roars Back to Life in LEGENDARY UFC Ad (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on June 14, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

The UFC just dropped a slick AI-generated promo video hyping their upcoming White House event, and it features none other than Theodore Roosevelt strutting his stuff in full fight-night mode. The clip leans hard into the Rough Rider’s legendary toughness, channeling that signature 'speak softly and carry a big stick' swagger straight into modern combat sports hype. 

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It’s equal parts history lesson and cinematic flex, using cutting-edge tech to bring one of America’s most badass presidents roaring back to life for the occasion.

Also, Teddy Roosevelt was shot in the chest in an assassination attempt on October 14, 1912, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, while campaigning for president. He kept talking. He refused to go to the hospital.

Yeah.

Same girl, same.

Lefties conveniently forget a lot of things, especially when they get in the way of their preferred narrative.

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ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE HISTORY SPORTS WHITE HOUSE

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