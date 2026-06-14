'So Turned ON': One of America’s Most BADASS Presidents Roars Back to Life in LEGENDARY UFC Ad (WATCH)

The UFC just dropped a slick AI-generated promo video hyping their upcoming White House event, and it features none other than Theodore Roosevelt strutting his stuff in full fight-night mode. The clip leans hard into the Rough Rider’s legendary toughness, channeling that signature 'speak softly and carry a big stick' swagger straight into modern combat sports hype.

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It’s equal parts history lesson and cinematic flex, using cutting-edge tech to bring one of America’s most badass presidents roaring back to life for the occasion.

The UFC just released an AI promo for the White House event featuring Theodore Roosevelt pic.twitter.com/pSEII6Jpaw — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 13, 2026

Also, Teddy Roosevelt was shot in the chest in an assassination attempt on October 14, 1912, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, while campaigning for president. He kept talking. He refused to go to the hospital.

Yeah.

I am so turned on right now... — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) June 14, 2026

Same girl, same.

These awesome videos should be played on every major network — Dora Etoile (@DoraDuRoi) June 14, 2026

People forget that he literally challenged the HW boxing champ during his presidency — Mike Sharpe (@Mike_Sharpe_) June 14, 2026

Lefties conveniently forget a lot of things, especially when they get in the way of their preferred narrative.

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