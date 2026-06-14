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NUTS: Popehat Wishes for Elon Musk Death on BlueSky... and That's Not Even the Craziest Thing He Posted

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on June 14, 2026
Meme

Years ago, we wrote a very positive piece about Popehat... honestly, it's been SOOOOO long ago that we can't remember what we wrote about him, but his reaction to the piece was a wake-up call, especially for this editor. He was angry that we had covered him, almost as if we had embarrassed him for thinking he had written something pretty rad.

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Shame on us? OUR BAD?

We realize we're not for everyone, but you'd think that being highlighted positively on a right-leaning site would be a good thing.

Unless, of course, you were just about to lose your ever-loving mind because Donald Trump won an election. We're not sure what actually happened to him, but his downfall has been noteworthy. Especially now... 

Look at this:

But wait, there's more.

There's ALWAYS more.

Something like that.

And if not, he's certainly playing the role rather convincingly.

Pretty sure he doesn't want our help.

Also, some people are claiming they can't see this post, but we just checked, and it is indeed there. Sadly, BlueSky won't let us snag embeds anymore (that was a hoot) but here's the link to the post: https://bsky.app/profile/kenwhite.bsky.social/post/3mnvmh5qxxs2a

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Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

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2026 ELECTIONS ELON MUSK TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WOKE GRAHAM PLATNER

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HA! Lefty's 'My Life Sucks and Now There's a Trillionaire' Post Goes VIRAL for Hilariously WRONG Reasons Sam J.
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