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Take Your Meds: Sam Stein and NYT Share 'An Architectural Look' at the New White House East Wing

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on March 30, 2026
Twitter


There are so many examples of how broken the leftist media is about Donald Trump that it's hard to pick a favorite. But the new East Wing of the White House might be one of the best we've ever seen. When demolition and construction began on the new grand ballroom, everyone in the legacy media absolutely lost their minds ... for an entire MONTH! The New York Times actually ran an obituary -- yes, an obituary -- for the building. And, of course, it signaled the 'end of our democracy.'

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In case you thought that they're over it, though, rest assured that they are not. The NYT is still frothing at the mouth because Trump is building a ballroom -- something that not only benefits him, but every administration that comes after him. And doing it without charging the taxpayers a penny. 

How DARE he! 

Yesterday, the Times issued a desperate cry for professional help in the form of 'an architectural look' at the planned ballroom, shared courtesy of The Bulwark's Sam Stein. They even marked up one architectural drawing with handy annotations proving that the worms have finally eaten the last of their brains. 

First of all, someone should probably tell Stein, who allegedly is a professional writer, that 'nowhere' is one word, not two. 

More importantly, however ... WTAF? Obsessed much, New York Times? 

The entire article is behind a paywall, but we really don't need to read it to get the point. In this case, a picture says 1,000 words -- all of them indicating that Stein and the NYT have gone completely batpoop insane. 

They need to get a straitjacket and a padded room is what they need to get. 

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noticed the crazy. 

... the world, and they are ensuring the People’s House finally has a beautiful ballroom that’s been needed for decades — at no expense to the taxpayer.

You know how people often say that if Trump came out in favor of oxygen, the media would stop breathing? 

It's not an exaggeration. This image and article prove it. 

Ah, yes. About those annotations on the drawing. 

Someone should have told the 'fine arts student' and 'urban planner' who wrote the article that this isn't just any ballroom. It is a ballroom that hosts people (including one Bad Orange Man) who are assassination targets.

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Needless to say, none of the article's authors -- let alone NYT editors -- reached out to the White House to get these very sensible and simple explanations. 

Those poor birds. Don't make them suffer like that. 

Of course, many users couldn't help notice that while the Times is obsessed with Trump's ballroom, they have had very little to say about the hideous Vogon spaceship that is currently blighting the Chicago skyline. 

And repulsively asymmetrical, since the Times is so concerned with symmetry all of a sudden. 

No, no, no. That building is obviously (D)ifferent. 

Not to mention at least $500 million over budget. 

Gross. We don't even want to think about that possibility. Let Chicago have that affront to the senses. 

And then there is this one in New York City. 

Also, entirely useless. Someone should raze that one to the ground. 

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HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA. 

We can only hope that, someday, the Navy commissions the USS Donald John Trump aircraft carrier. 

The media's heads might literally explode.

Honestly? The guard tower is much better looking. 

Most modern buildings in DC are atrocious. The East Wing Ballroom is a welcome return to more classical architecture. 

The NYT hates anything historical or beautiful, like the Marxists they are. 

LOL. 

Damn that Pericles! Trying to make Athens great again! 

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That tent seems like it's a security nightmare for the Secret Service. They're probably looking forward to some solid marble walls (and an 'unnecessarily big,' unsloped rooftop on which to place snipers). 

The following tweet summed up the media's insane bitterness quite well: 

... next to a folding restroom trailer. Peak superpower energy. 

Now there is finally going to be a proper ballroom funded by private donors, built to actually match the architectural dignity of the Capitol and you’re spiraling over… windows, staircases and restrooms?

Fake outrage over whether a window is decorative. Melting down about staircases being too grand. Crying because a door leads to a restroom like that’s some scandal instead of basic planning. 

You ignored the embarrassment for decades but suddenly you’re architectural experts because the solution showed up and you hate who delivered it.

This isn’t about windows or stairs. It’s about the fact Trump is fixing something that made the country look second rate and you can’t stand it.

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Very well said, and correct on all counts. 

We still kind of prefer the more direct explanation, though:

The legacy media belong in a lunatic asylum. 

============================================

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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DONALD TRUMP KAROLINE LEAVITT MEDIA BIAS THE NEW YORK TIMES TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE

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