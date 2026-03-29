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TDS Is a Helluva Drug: Obama Prosecutor Joyce Vance Falls for Fake Trump Post About Tiger Woods

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on March 29, 2026
Twitchy/UHF Meme


In case anyone hasn't heard, golfer Tiger Woods got himself into another spot of trouble behind the wheel of an automobile this weekend. We're not sure why Woods, worth $1.5 billion, doesn't have a full-time chauffeur, but he is facing DUI charges after flipping his SUV in Florida a few days ago. 

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For the TDS-suffering left, however, the question was not Woods and his poor choices, but how they could pin this on Donald Trump. Yesterday, former Obama federal prosecutor Joyce Vance demonstrated how broken her brain is by falling for an obviously fake Truth Social post in which Trump 'demanded' Ron DeSantis pardon Woods. 

Vance left this post up for an entire day before deleting it, trying to hide how much Trump has broken her brain. 

But the internet is forever, of course, and we got it, courtesy of White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, who slammed Vance for her gullibility -- not to mention calling into question her judgment as a prosecutor. 

Here is Cheung's post in non-screenshot form: 

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Yes, she is an idiot. Yes, she is a moron. And yes, she has a terminal case of TDS. 

Not surprising, coming from a woman who recently blamed Republicans for the two jihadis who tried to bomb conservatives outside of Gracie Mansion.  

The DOJ should probably review ALL of her cases during the Obama administration. 

Vance now calls MS NOW home (because, of course, she does), so spreading anti-Trump disinformation is more or less her full-time job. 

We don't know the origin of the fake Trump Truth Social post. 

Most likely, it was created by someone who knew leftists would fall for it. But no one in the world would be surprised if Vance created it herself in an attempt to slander the President. 

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Even some on the left were appalled at Vance's gullibility (or intentional attempt at deception).

That seems like a smart course of action, seeing as how Vance also has argued that it was fine when SENATOR Joe Biden kept classified documents in a garage he shared with his crack-addicted, China-compromised son, but an unforgivable sin when PRESIDENT Trump had some documents at Mar-a-Lago

And even though Vance eventually deleted her embarrassing post, the damage had been done. 

Interesting. Where is wannabe disinformation tsarina Nina Jankowicz? 

(Wait. Don't answer that. We don't want to know.) 

In the future, Vance would be well-advised to heed the eternal words of another president: 

Hey! We thought that Abraham Lincoln said that! 

LOL. 

Of course, in the end, it doesn't matter to Vance that the post was fake -- and obviously fake to anyone whose TDS brain worms have not consumed all of their gray matter. 

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She just wanted to slam the President, truth be damned. She only deleted it because everyone on X was laughing at her. 

Thankfully, everyone kept laughing at her -- as she deserved -- even after she tried to hide the evidence of how dumb she is. 

============================================

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