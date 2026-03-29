TDS Is a Helluva Drug: Obama Prosecutor Joyce Vance Falls for Fake Trump Post About Tiger Woods



In case anyone hasn't heard, golfer Tiger Woods got himself into another spot of trouble behind the wheel of an automobile this weekend. We're not sure why Woods, worth $1.5 billion, doesn't have a full-time chauffeur, but he is facing DUI charges after flipping his SUV in Florida a few days ago.

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For the TDS-suffering left, however, the question was not Woods and his poor choices, but how they could pin this on Donald Trump. Yesterday, former Obama federal prosecutor Joyce Vance demonstrated how broken her brain is by falling for an obviously fake Truth Social post in which Trump 'demanded' Ron DeSantis pardon Woods.

We’re at war. Air travel is a mess. There are measles outbreaks. The price of gasoline is skyrocketing. So of course, the president is focused on keeping his pal out of jail. pic.twitter.com/GCV4Gntl1p — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 28, 2026

Vance left this post up for an entire day before deleting it, trying to hide how much Trump has broken her brain.

But the internet is forever, of course, and we got it, courtesy of White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, who slammed Vance for her gullibility -- not to mention calling into question her judgment as a prosecutor.

White House Slams Former Obama-Appointed Federal Prosecutor for Tweeting FAKE Trump Truth Social Post About Tiger Woods😡wtf pic.twitter.com/btwh1cuZpn — Major Anthony Jones (@majorbrainpain) March 29, 2026

Here is Cheung's post in non-screenshot form:

Not a real post, idiot. Joyce was a federal prosecutor for 25 years. Imagine all the cases she tried with this type of stupidity. Stunning that she is this dense or she has let her Trump Derangement Syndrome warp her sense of reality.



Either way, she is a moron. https://t.co/dZ3Zhf1Yih — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) March 28, 2026

Yes, she is an idiot. Yes, she is a moron. And yes, she has a terminal case of TDS.

Not surprising, coming from a woman who recently blamed Republicans for the two jihadis who tried to bomb conservatives outside of Gracie Mansion.

The stupidity of people posting this is incredible. It’s not true! But to have a federal prosecutor post this? I truly have no words. https://t.co/JJ6ciI3XpQ — Ron Ray (@ENPDoc) March 28, 2026

The DOJ should probably review ALL of her cases during the Obama administration.

Definitely a moron. How many times was she duped with fake evidence as a prosecutor? — BowTiedMustardStain 🇺🇸 (@btmustardstain) March 28, 2026

Vance now calls MS NOW home (because, of course, she does), so spreading anti-Trump disinformation is more or less her full-time job.

She probably concocted the post herself. These people are demented. — Jacky 🌞 (@jackyhavanese) March 28, 2026

We don't know the origin of the fake Trump Truth Social post.

Most likely, it was created by someone who knew leftists would fall for it. But no one in the world would be surprised if Vance created it herself in an attempt to slander the President.

Stupidity or malice? She posted a digital image not a retweet. Did she download and upload? Or did she create it?



Did she also create evidence when needed to win an argument in court?



This reckless behavior by a former prosecutor raise these questions and they need answers. — Ron Palmer (@RonaldGPalmer1) March 28, 2026

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Even some on the left were appalled at Vance's gullibility (or intentional attempt at deception).

Yes, and as much as I don't like neither you nor President Trump, I hate disinformation even more. Shame on @JoyceWhiteVance for participating in degrading public discourse with lies. I fell for it originally, then thankfully was corrected. Will never believe her again. — hcorvin (@hcorvinNYC) March 28, 2026

That seems like a smart course of action, seeing as how Vance also has argued that it was fine when SENATOR Joe Biden kept classified documents in a garage he shared with his crack-addicted, China-compromised son, but an unforgivable sin when PRESIDENT Trump had some documents at Mar-a-Lago.

And even though Vance eventually deleted her embarrassing post, the damage had been done.

I can’t believe that post has 15k likes. Unbelievable — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) March 28, 2026

Interesting. Where is wannabe disinformation tsarina Nina Jankowicz?

(Wait. Don't answer that. We don't want to know.)

In the future, Vance would be well-advised to heed the eternal words of another president:

Hey! We thought that Abraham Lincoln said that!

LOL.

Of course, in the end, it doesn't matter to Vance that the post was fake -- and obviously fake to anyone whose TDS brain worms have not consumed all of their gray matter.

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She just wanted to slam the President, truth be damned. She only deleted it because everyone on X was laughing at her.

Thankfully, everyone kept laughing at her -- as she deserved -- even after she tried to hide the evidence of how dumb she is.





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