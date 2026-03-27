Nice Backpedal, Bro! Jimmy Kimmel's Attempt at Damage Control on Markwayne Mullin Flops Spectacularly



The problem with Democrats using imbeciles like late-night 'comedians' or the hosts of The View to spout their propaganda for them is that, well, they're imbeciles. It's always only a matter of time before one of them says something that backfires massively.

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We can't count the number of times ABC has forced Sunny Hostin to read a prepared retraction after she or one of her co-hosts said something slanderous or defamatory about President Trump. And while Jimmy Kimmel's hateful comments about DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin the other night weren't going to land him or his network in any legal trouble, it is clear that Kimmel scoffing at plumbers was a PR nightmare.

There's no other explanation for why Kimmel took to the stage last night to try to walk back his insults not just to Mullin, but to working-class Americans across the country.

In true Kimmel fashion, though, he didn't actually apologize; he just tried to claim he was the victim and pretend that he isn't the elitist d-bag that he is.

Yeah, that didn't go very well. Watch:

Jimmy Kimmel tried to clean up his comments about Markwayne Mullin being a former plumber, but he tried to have it both ways. First he doubled down ignoring Mullin's management experience with his plumbing company "[Trump's] apple polishers are all in a tizzy because I made light… pic.twitter.com/3zqd1AG6r9 — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) March 27, 2026

You know what they say about jokes (not that Kimmel has ever told any of those). If you find yourself having to explain it, then your joke probably sucks.

Just ask Gavin Newsom about that.

Why is a late night host having to apologize so often, and why does he always screw it up and make it worse? https://t.co/bQpio1FTwz — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 27, 2026

He has to apologize so often because he's exceedingly dumb.

And he always makes it worse for the same reason.

If he didn't say really stupid things, no one would pay attention to him. https://t.co/yZQiBcgw7X — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 27, 2026

Also, that.

I'm not upset that Jimmy Kimmel used to be funny. I'm upset that he isn't funny. https://t.co/zf2g7M9BY4 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 27, 2026

Let's not forget that, for Kimmel, the height of comedy is chugging a beer or dressing up in blackface.

Perfect. Absolutely perfect.

Kimmel didn't have to explain himself on air because he thought he was being misconstrued. He had to explain himself because he said exactly what he felt about plumbers, but someone very high up in the Democrat Party told him that his opinion would hurt their team.

Tig a hero from Benghazi who “protected us from terrorism” was an HVAC repair man before becoming a hero that’s probably too much for an elitist like @jimmykimmel to comprehend. — Sarah Adams (@sarahadams) March 27, 2026

The very fact that Kimmel continues to call Mullin just a plumber, and not a man who built a very successful HVAC business, just goes to show how little he comprehends.

The ‘PLUMBER’ you’re referencing is Markwayne Mullin…Mr. Secretary to you, @jimmykimmel. He left college to rescue his father’s failing business after his Dad fell ill. AND…and…he created and had success with SEVERAL BUSINESSES after taking on the plumbing business…which is… https://t.co/WM9WSde9LA — Uncle Jack (@JackDentsTweets) March 27, 2026

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... harder than Idiot Hollywood realizes. I’ll take a loyal, business-savvy PLUMBER over a treasonous attorney like Mayorkas to run the DHS every day of the week!

And twice on Sunday!

Kimmel proves yet again that he’s an elitist & unfunny whiner. — Suze (@suze109) March 27, 2026

@jimmykimmel just continues to prove he’s an elitist, loser, eunuch, whose wife removed his balls, and made herself the lead writer on his show, which is one of the reasons, he’s not funny. — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) March 27, 2026

OUCH.

That one's gonna sting. But the truth often does.

One of Kimmel’s best friends & as well as one of America’s most interesting public commentators & successful entrepreneurs was a construction guy. Jimmy’s only degree is honorary. Any plumber has a much longer education than Kimmel. https://t.co/srhcNkRfEG pic.twitter.com/UJRYJ7fJNv — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 27, 2026

Yeah, a lot of arrogant, elitist talk from Kimmel, who never graduated from college himself.

Conservatives don't usually believe in severing relationships just because of politics, but honestly, we can't fathom how Adam Carolla maintains a friendship with Kimmel, who is constantly just SO toxic.

Kimmel probably believes this was a brilliant follow-up monologue because the trained seals in his audience clapped when the sign told them to clap.

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But any normal person watching the clip just saw a weasel doubling down on stupid.

When they try to walk back their dumb, they almost always make it worse. — Just A Girl (@ElegantExigence) March 27, 2026

We're pretty sure you can remove the 'almost.'

Nationwide plumber boycott on Jimmy Kimmel, heck ABC and all affiliates running Jimmy Kimmel. Now that would be funny. https://t.co/c5igrSiyZ6 — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) March 27, 2026

HA.

Kimmel records his show in Los Angeles. It would be hilarious to see how his studio holds up in that location without HVAC services.

"Plumbers use formulas 2 calculate flow rates based on pipe diameter, length, & water viscosity. They also use pressure calculations 2 ensure adequate water pressure throughout the system".

JK would be way too dumb to even understand this information & an IQ OF A BAKED POTATO https://t.co/5JOzfBZrqE pic.twitter.com/fhglRXE6B6 — JBONTHEROCKS (@mitzvah88) March 27, 2026

LOL.

Kimmel might blow an aneurysm trying to understand any of that.

I cannot help but come to the conclusion Jimmy Kimmel is just really bad at being a human being. He appears devoid of any form of normal human relations beyond his immediate family and friends. His behavior is deeply narcissistic and borderline sociopathic. https://t.co/IVlMnwlBZ8 — Mark Harrison e/acc (@meh_130) March 27, 2026

That is a pretty spot-on analysis.

Or, to put it more succinctly ...

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Jimmy Kimmel is such an insufferable prick ... and he was never funny. — RudeSmoochie🇺🇸 (@rude_smoochie) March 27, 2026

'Insufferable prick.'

Yep. That tracks.

Kimmel's fake non-apology probably got him back in the good graces of the leftists who control him, but to the rest of America, he's still just a hateful butthead.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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