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Nice Backpedal, Bro! Jimmy Kimmel's Attempt at Damage Control on Markwayne Mullin Flops Spectacularly

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on March 27, 2026
Twitchy


The problem with Democrats using imbeciles like late-night 'comedians' or the hosts of The View to spout their propaganda for them is that, well, they're imbeciles. It's always only a matter of time before one of them says something that backfires massively. 

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We can't count the number of times ABC has forced Sunny Hostin to read a prepared retraction after she or one of her co-hosts said something slanderous or defamatory about President Trump. And while Jimmy Kimmel's hateful comments about DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin the other night weren't going to land him or his network in any legal trouble, it is clear that Kimmel scoffing at plumbers was a PR nightmare. 

There's no other explanation for why Kimmel took to the stage last night to try to walk back his insults not just to Mullin, but to working-class Americans across the country. 

In true Kimmel fashion, though, he didn't actually apologize; he just tried to claim he was the victim and pretend that he isn't the elitist d-bag that he is. 

Yeah, that didn't go very well. Watch: 

You know what they say about jokes (not that Kimmel has ever told any of those). If you find yourself having to explain it, then your joke probably sucks. 

Just ask Gavin Newsom about that.

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He has to apologize so often because he's exceedingly dumb. 

And he always makes it worse for the same reason. 

Also, that. 

Let's not forget that, for Kimmel, the height of comedy is chugging a beer or dressing up in blackface. 

Perfect. Absolutely perfect. 

Kimmel didn't have to explain himself on air because he thought he was being misconstrued. He had to explain himself because he said exactly what he felt about plumbers, but someone very high up in the Democrat Party told him that his opinion would hurt their team. 

The very fact that Kimmel continues to call Mullin just a plumber, and not a man who built a very successful HVAC business, just goes to show how little he comprehends. 

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...  harder than Idiot Hollywood realizes. I’ll take a loyal, business-savvy PLUMBER over a treasonous attorney like Mayorkas to run the DHS every day of the week!

And twice on Sunday! 

OUCH. 

That one's gonna sting. But the truth often does. 

Yeah, a lot of arrogant, elitist talk from Kimmel, who never graduated from college himself. 

Conservatives don't usually believe in severing relationships just because of politics, but honestly, we can't fathom how Adam Carolla maintains a friendship with Kimmel, who is constantly just SO toxic.

Kimmel probably believes this was a brilliant follow-up monologue because the trained seals in his audience clapped when the sign told them to clap. 

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But any normal person watching the clip just saw a weasel doubling down on stupid. 

We're pretty sure you can remove the 'almost.'

HA. 

Kimmel records his show in Los Angeles. It would be hilarious to see how his studio holds up in that location without HVAC services. 

LOL. 

Kimmel might blow an aneurysm trying to understand any of that. 

That is a pretty spot-on analysis. 

Or, to put it more succinctly ...

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'Insufferable prick.' 

Yep. That tracks. 

Kimmel's fake non-apology probably got him back in the good graces of the leftists who control him, but to the rest of America, he's still just a hateful butthead.

============================================

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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ABC NEWS DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS JIMMY KIMMEL MARKWAYNE MULLIN THE VIEW

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