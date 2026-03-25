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Jimmy Kimmel's Swipe at Markwayne Mullin Helps Explain Why Elitist Dems Have Lost the Working Class

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on March 25, 2026
Meme screenshot

The New York Times had a story in early January titled "How the Democrats Lost the Working Class." The entire article underneath that headline could have just been a giant picture of former Kamala Harris running mate Tim Walz jazz-handsing his way across a stage.

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Media analyses aren't really necessary when the answer to the "how Dems lost the working class" question has been so obvious over the last few years. And then we have to take into consideration the DNC's late night propagandists. 

For example, Jimmy Kimmel had this to say about the background of new Homeland Security Director Markwayne Mullin: 

As usual, the elitism just drips from these people. 

But the guy in charge of the DHS during the previous administration did a bang-up job, right? 

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Absolutely!

That same bunch tried to pass Tim Walz off as a man's man. Yeah, they definitely have a messaging problem. 

*****

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