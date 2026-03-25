Jimmy Kimmel's Swipe at Markwayne Mullin Helps Explain Why Elitist Dems Have Lost the Working Class

The New York Times had a story in early January titled "How the Democrats Lost the Working Class." The entire article underneath that headline could have just been a giant picture of former Kamala Harris running mate Tim Walz jazz-handsing his way across a stage.

Advertisement

Media analyses aren't really necessary when the answer to the "how Dems lost the working class" question has been so obvious over the last few years. And then we have to take into consideration the DNC's late night propagandists.

For example, Jimmy Kimmel had this to say about the background of new Homeland Security Director Markwayne Mullin:

Jimmy Kimmel doesn't think Markwayne Mullin is qualified to be the Secretary of Homeland Security because he used to be plumber, "Before he was elected to the Senate, Markwayne Mullin was a low-level MMA fighter and a plumber. That's right. We have a plumber protecting us from… pic.twitter.com/KT81mBIUOV — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) March 25, 2026

As usual, the elitism just drips from these people.

Jimmy Kimmel: "Before he was elected to the Senate, Markwayne Mullin was plumber. That's right. We have a plumber protecting us from terrorism now."



The elitism of Hollywood summarized in one moment. 👇pic.twitter.com/2rQUQwlPit — CJ Pearson (@Cjpearson) March 25, 2026

But the guy in charge of the DHS during the previous administration did a bang-up job, right?

Mayorkas was an attorney and we all saw how that worked out. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) March 25, 2026

Lovely. He couldn't possibly loathe the working class more if he tried. Note he leaves out the part where Mullin took his family business all the way to becoming the largest service company in the region. Has started other successful businesses as well. On the other hand, if you… — Lisa (@politeracy) March 25, 2026

I would much rather be protected by plumbers than lawyers https://t.co/AgiQMJaWHo — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 25, 2026

Absolutely!

These are the same people who fought tooth and nail to try to make everyone believe that Kamala worked at McDonald's (she didn't) and that AOC having been a bartender is why she should be President.



I think the left has a messaging problem. https://t.co/6SspYk8Qh5 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 25, 2026

That same bunch tried to pass Tim Walz off as a man's man. Yeah, they definitely have a messaging problem.

*****

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media (including late night "comedians" who are just mouthpieces for the DNC)? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!