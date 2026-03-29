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Warp Factor S***: Project Hail Mary Writer Andy Weir Reveals Everything Wrong With Modern Star Trek

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on March 29, 2026
AngieArtist

Proving that Hollywood can, on rare occasions, still produce quality content when it chooses to, the new movie, Project Hail Mary, has seen not only box office success since it debuted on March 20, but also has achieved the exceedingly uncommon feat of both critical and audience acclaim.

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Quality material and quality stories matter. No one knows that better than Andy Weir, the author of the book on which Project Hail Mary is based. Weir also wrote The Martian, which was turned into another science fiction movie in 2015 that was roundly applauded by all audiences. 

You would think that producers would listen to someone with this kind of track record. Sadly, in a recent interview with The Critical Drinker, Weir also revealed the problem with Hollywood: they don't listen. 

Commenting on the sad (some might say demised) state of the Star Trek movie and television franchise, Weir revealed that he once pitched a concept for the show, but executive producer Alex Kurtzman ignored his ideas in favor of ... whatever Starfleet Academy was. 

Weir's quote continues (with some NSFW language): 

... lot of the new Trek. He, as a person, is a really nice guy. But at the same time, those shows are s***. He is a nice guy. But they didn’t accept my pitch so, you know, f*** ’em.'

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Given that Starfleet Academy is now cancelled -- and has been almost universally panned by Trekkers and general science fiction fans alike -- maybe Kurtzman should have listened to Weir instead of the AWFLs who gave us cringe YA melodrama, obese Starfleet officers, bad writing, and even worse 'political messaging.'

In another part of the interview, Weir nailed exactly what is wrong with Star Trek today: 

'Yeah, I saw a … I forgot who it was — I wish I could remember who it was who said it, some analyst — he said something like: ‘All modern science fiction TV shows and movies have been heavily influenced by the original Star Trek — except for the current batch of Star Trek shows.'

HA. 

As they say, it's funny because it's true. 

We're shocked -- SHOCKED -- that no one wanted to watch that. 

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At the very least, it is malfeasance against a once-beloved intellectual property. 

People also saw right through the usual defense a studio will make when viewers object to a new, woke movie or series. 

Didn't one of the recent s*** shows make Stacey Abrams President of Earth or something? LOL. 

This excuse didn't work for Rachel Zegler and Snow White, and it's not going to work with Star Trek either. 

Fact check: true. 

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When he's right, he's right. And Weir is right. 

Weir didn't elaborate on what his pitch was, but we can rest assured that it would have been 1000 percent better than what Paramount produced. 

HAHAHAHAHAHA. 

We don't think that was the pitch, but we can't lie. We would watch the H-E-double hockey sticks out of that show. 

Even worse, they do this in search of an imaginary audience that does not exist. 

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The same people who demanded that Disney make Star Wars cringe with The Acolyte, or Amazon make Tolkien's Middle Earth virtually unwatchable -- and then, unsurprisingly, never watched that content. 

Call it cultural Marxism, call it woke, call it whatever you want. It's all the same thing. 

The people in charge are not fans of the product they are in charge of. At best, they are indifferent to lore or canon; at worst, they actively hate it. 

We see this in sports as well, with NFL, MLB, NBA, or even NHL front offices demanding 'pride nights' when fans of the sports hate those hostile agendas being pushed on them, the players don't embrace them either, and the people pushing them don't actually watch sports. 

In the case of the Star Trek franchise (or what's left of it), it is widely rumored that Kurtzman may be out at Paramount after the dumpster fire of Starfleet Academy, just like Kathleen Kennedy is (finally) out at Lucasfilm. 

Given who Kurtzman listened to and, more importantly, who he DIDN'T listen to -- namely, talented writers like Andy Weir who are fans of Star Trek -- his firing can't come soon enough. 

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