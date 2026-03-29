Warp Factor S***: Project Hail Mary Writer Andy Weir Reveals Everything Wrong With Modern Star Trek

Proving that Hollywood can, on rare occasions, still produce quality content when it chooses to, the new movie, Project Hail Mary, has seen not only box office success since it debuted on March 20, but also has achieved the exceedingly uncommon feat of both critical and audience acclaim.

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Quality material and quality stories matter. No one knows that better than Andy Weir, the author of the book on which Project Hail Mary is based. Weir also wrote The Martian, which was turned into another science fiction movie in 2015 that was roundly applauded by all audiences.

You would think that producers would listen to someone with this kind of track record. Sadly, in a recent interview with The Critical Drinker, Weir also revealed the problem with Hollywood: they don't listen.

Commenting on the sad (some might say demised) state of the Star Trek movie and television franchise, Weir revealed that he once pitched a concept for the show, but executive producer Alex Kurtzman ignored his ideas in favor of ... whatever Starfleet Academy was.

Project Hail Mary writer Andy Weir savages modern Star Trek after they rejected his pitch:



“I pitched a Star Trek show to Paramount and I was in Zoom with the showrunners with all the shows and spent a lot of time talking to [executive producer Alex Kurtzman]. I don’t like a… pic.twitter.com/WhwZSAesdd — Fandom Pulse (@fandompulse) March 29, 2026

Weir's quote continues (with some NSFW language):

... lot of the new Trek. He, as a person, is a really nice guy. But at the same time, those shows are s***. He is a nice guy. But they didn’t accept my pitch so, you know, f*** ’em.'

Given that Starfleet Academy is now cancelled -- and has been almost universally panned by Trekkers and general science fiction fans alike -- maybe Kurtzman should have listened to Weir instead of the AWFLs who gave us cringe YA melodrama, obese Starfleet officers, bad writing, and even worse 'political messaging.'

In another part of the interview, Weir nailed exactly what is wrong with Star Trek today:

'Yeah, I saw a … I forgot who it was — I wish I could remember who it was who said it, some analyst — he said something like: ‘All modern science fiction TV shows and movies have been heavily influenced by the original Star Trek — except for the current batch of Star Trek shows.'

HA.

As they say, it's funny because it's true.

Alex Kurtzman rejected an Andy Weir Star Trek show because he wanted to make a show about Klingons in dresses.



Kurtzman needs to be fired immediately. https://t.co/YVqFlNtAwC — Lakota Ma'am (@Blacknatwatch) March 29, 2026

We're shocked -- SHOCKED -- that no one wanted to watch that.

There are lot's of "nice guy's" out there dude. Most of the time, they finish last. Kurtzman appears to have an evil agenda, but hides behind the smiley friendly-face. He felt comfortable in his little woke bubble, but it burst because the studio had enough. Qapla'! to Paramount… pic.twitter.com/OwXiDcb8G5 — Todd Bryant | Captain Klaa 🇺🇸 (@RealKlaa) March 29, 2026

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A bestselling author with a hit movie told them exactly what to do, and they blew him off. The word for that is malice. https://t.co/oS2Hhzsl9V pic.twitter.com/UrF9QMgYMW — Brian Niemeier (@BrianNiemeier) March 29, 2026

At the very least, it is malfeasance against a once-beloved intellectual property.

People also saw right through the usual defense a studio will make when viewers object to a new, woke movie or series.

They are s***. For the last 10 years, incompetent people learned to conceal their s*** with political messaging. That way, when you attacked their s*** for being s***, they would say “you just don’t like the politics”.



Star Trek was always political. But it wasn’t always s***. — Trierarch the Sea Roman 𓊝🔱🏛️ (@Trierarch81) March 29, 2026

Didn't one of the recent s*** shows make Stacey Abrams President of Earth or something? LOL.

This excuse didn't work for Rachel Zegler and Snow White, and it's not going to work with Star Trek either.

#ProjectHailMary is better Star Trek than anything actual Star Trek has produced in decades. https://t.co/xMOepEG5EX — Thorias 'I'm a physical media guy' Unlimited (@theRealFK9) March 29, 2026

Fact check: true.

Wow this studio is completely retarded.



Andy Weir could have made Star Trek billions.



Instead we got the worst slop of all time. https://t.co/mZpiKJionr — Jon Del Arroz | Pop Culture & Gaming 🎮 (@jondelarroz) March 29, 2026

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My respect for Andy Weir just went up 200% https://t.co/z1mBQ4zBjO — Mark (@markyeg) March 29, 2026

When he's right, he's right. And Weir is right.

Interesting. What would a Star Trek series written by Andy Weir have looked like? 🧐 https://t.co/cA6mZ6QSrK — Kevin | Celestis Explorer (@CelestisKevin) March 29, 2026

Weir didn't elaborate on what his pitch was, but we can rest assured that it would have been 1000 percent better than what Paramount produced.

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

We don't think that was the pitch, but we can't lie. We would watch the H-E-double hockey sticks out of that show.

@paramountplus actually passed on Andy Weir’s Star Trek pitch and burned hundreds of millions on Starfleet Academy.



It’s almost hard to imagine a studio being this stupid.



They will burn their own studio to ground just to kneel to purple haired Marxists who need gay Klingons. https://t.co/BXvCLlOhC3 — marsfoole (@marsfoole) March 29, 2026

Even worse, they do this in search of an imaginary audience that does not exist.

The myth being pushed is the same one Disney has pushed. It says there is some magical younger multicultural audience waiting to see themselves on tv.



But nobody in history ever watches stories this way. We watch the top talent, no matter what age, race, or gender they are. — Phantammeron (@Phantammeron) March 29, 2026

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The same people who demanded that Disney make Star Wars cringe with The Acolyte, or Amazon make Tolkien's Middle Earth virtually unwatchable -- and then, unsurprisingly, never watched that content.

Call it cultural Marxism, call it woke, call it whatever you want. It's all the same thing.

The people in charge are not fans of the product they are in charge of. At best, they are indifferent to lore or canon; at worst, they actively hate it.

Kurtzman famously excluded anyone who actually enjoyed previous Trek shows from his production and somehow Paramount gave him the greenlight for multiple shows and ended up costing Paramount millions. https://t.co/0gTlZ0t2UV — Ukrainian Patron Saint of Welders (@CryptVanWinkle) March 29, 2026

We see this in sports as well, with NFL, MLB, NBA, or even NHL front offices demanding 'pride nights' when fans of the sports hate those hostile agendas being pushed on them, the players don't embrace them either, and the people pushing them don't actually watch sports.

In the case of the Star Trek franchise (or what's left of it), it is widely rumored that Kurtzman may be out at Paramount after the dumpster fire of Starfleet Academy, just like Kathleen Kennedy is (finally) out at Lucasfilm.

Given who Kurtzman listened to and, more importantly, who he DIDN'T listen to -- namely, talented writers like Andy Weir who are fans of Star Trek -- his firing can't come soon enough.





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