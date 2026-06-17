'A Million Times Worse Than Epstein': New UK 'Groomer' Gang Report Is a Nightmare of Horrors



Note: The content in this article and report is extremely disturbing. We will do our best to keep it within Twitchy standards, but we wanted to warn our readers because once you read about the abominations that took place in the UK, you will not be able to unsee them.

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We used the word 'groomer' in our headline for this article, but everyone knows that is a euphemism for the atrocities that have taken place in the UK in the 21st Century.

To be blunt, what we are talking about here is not 'grooming,' but sexual assault. Of young girls. On a terrifyingly MASSIVE scale. And perpetrated almost exclusively by Muslim invaders in that country.

Rupert Lowe, the Member of Parliament who released the report yesterday, was even more blunt. The name of his report is The R*** Gang Inquiry Report. Because that is what happened to countless young women. And their government covered it up, maligned them, and tried to sweep the whole scandal under the rug.

The entire report is 180 pages long, plus several appendices. We cannot transcribe the entire document here, but readers can access it at this link.

Here are some excerpts from the executive summary:

The R*** Gang Inquiry examined the systematic targeting of vulnerable girls, overwhelmingly White British, by predominantly Muslim Pakistani gangs across towns and cities throughout the United Kingdom ...



... The scale of the crimes committed is staggering. It has been previously established that, at the very least, 250,000 young white girls have been subjected to repeated r***, gang r***, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma. The true number is probably higher. The perpetrators bear primary responsibility, yet the institutional failures that enabled them for decades must also be confronted. In court records and official inquiries, around 87% of those convicted in these group-based child sexual exploitation (‘CSE’) cases bore distinctively Muslim names. The vast majority of men involved in these gangs were not convicted. Dr. Taj Hargey, an imam with the Oxford Islamic Congregation, believes the true proportion of gang members who are Muslims to be around 95%. This figure far exceeds the Muslim share of the overall United Kingdom population.

We'll pause for a moment to let that number register. Two hundred and fifty THOUSAND young girls, whose lives were destroyed by Muslim men who specifically targeted them for assault.

The summary goes on to explain how they targeted them.

Girls as young as 11 were initially befriended by a young Muslim man who then treated the young child like an adult and would then start providing them with alcohol, drugs, and cigarettes. After a few months the girls would then be collected from school gates, care homes, and streets in taxis. They were taken to houses, flats, restaurants, and hotels where they were r***d repeatedly by groups of men, tortured, filmed for blackmail, and told they were 'white trash' or 'kuffar' who merited punishment. Many became pregnant while still children. Some miscarried under trauma, others endured coerced abortions, and some gave birth to children who were later removed by the state.



We found that the same unspeakable crimes occurred in at least 149 local authority districts – close to 40% of all such districts across the United Kingdom. Survivors described daily r***s, 'red rooms' of extreme torture, trafficking between cities, and institutional disbelief that compounded their suffering. Some girls were even trafficked to the Middle East where they would endure Islamic marriage.

The report then details a crime equally as unspeakable as the assaults: the failure of British institutions to protect these girls.

Were Britain functioning effectively, these girls would have received considerable state protection. However, every one of our institutions failed them catastrophically. Police forces ignored repeated reports, criminalised victims instead of perpetrators, destroyed evidence, and allowed known r**ists to walk free on bail. Social care services undermined protective parents, placed children in trafficking hubs inside children’s homes, closed cases despite clear indicators of exploitation, and retaliated against whistleblowers. The NHS recorded genital injuries, multiple sexually transmitted infections in children as young as 13, pregnancies caused by r***, and suicide attempts, yet discharged victims back to their abusers without safeguarding referrals or trauma care. Schools observed older men collecting girls at the gates, heard disclosures of r*** on school premises, and responded by excluding victims rather than protecting them. Taxi licensing authorities renewed permits for drivers who formed the logistical backbone of the networks and collapsed in the face of organised protests when basic safety measures were proposed.

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It's easy to say that Great Britain has been conquered (because it has).

But that doesn't begin to describe the unspeakable negligence of officials at ALL levels of government for allowing -- even encouraging -- this to go on for so long.

The simple fact that police tried to criminalize the victims alone is enough to put them all in prison for life, let alone all of their other transgressions.

The report takes specific aim at the Labour Party for their silent consent to all of this. It concludes by promising to release even more witness statements than those included in the report, identify and name members of Parliament who were complicit, and proceed with criminal and civil prosecutions.

Following the release of his report, Lowe recorded and posted a video on X:

The mass r*** of vulnerable working class white girls by gangs of primarily Pakistani Muslim men is pure unfettered evil.



Our report outlines in great detail what has happened, why it happened and what we need to do to stop it from happening again.



This is an important day. pic.twitter.com/1to6cNQAPJ — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) June 16, 2026

'The most extensive and widespread scandal that has EVER beset Britain.'

Frankly, that's an understatement.

The reaction to the report on X was every bit as horrified and disgusted as we would expect, and what the contents of the report merited.

Let’s be clear…



UK leadership allowed ~250,000 little girls, their nation’s daughters, to be abused and gang r***d by Pakistani-Muslims to protect their policy of open-border multiculturalism.



There should be Nuremberg-style trials and executions for those involved. https://t.co/TxPbgXB3Yu pic.twitter.com/OoA9m8gnQL — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) June 16, 2026

In a just world, no one in a government or law enforcement capacity in the UK who was even remotely connected to these crimes against humanity would ever see light outside of a prison cell again.

Keir Starmer should be in prison with the paedophiles.



"While Sir Keir Starmer was the Director of Public Prosecutions, it has been reported that 13,000 suspected r*** gang members and paedophiles were let off with warning letters." — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) June 17, 2026

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And he should not be there alone, not by an enormous stretch.

This is approximately a million times worse than Epstein. It’s not even remotely close. The scale. The nature of the crimes. The powerful institutions implicated. And yet something tells me that many of the Epstein obsessives will have nothing at all to say about this. https://t.co/in3Rkdh7p5 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 17, 2026

Walsh followed up with a second post.

250 thousand white girls raped and trafficked by Muslim immigrant pedophiles in the UK. Industrial scale sexual abuse and torture inflicted on the native inhabitants by barbaric foreign gangs who were welcomed into the country by the government. One of the worst scandals in the… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 17, 2026

... western world. It really is that bad. Anyone who ignores this story is forever discredited going forward. Watch especially for the people on 'our side' who look the other way.

Anyone who tries to ignore this story will lose all credibility forever.

The survivor testimonials contained in the report are nightmarish. We can't share too many of them because of their graphic nature, but a couple of posts will give a sense of the hell these girls were subjected to.

The r*** gang inquiry report. pic.twitter.com/7bvyoxnOuY — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard) June 16, 2026

Tommy Robinson, who the UK has imprisoned instead of Muslim violent criminals, shared a citation from another victim, 'Taylor.'

Before gang r**ing 'Taylor', they chanted about Allah.



They did this across the nation.



It's all linked to Islam.



Read the full report below: https://t.co/Hz3MZhMhPd pic.twitter.com/NuswUl7vum — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 16, 2026

Here is what a third victim, 'Chloe,' testified to:

The victim testimony of Chloe from the rape gang inquiry is horrific



- Abducted by a Muslim abuser

- R***d her at 12 years old in a graveyard

- R***d her with a whiskey bottle which broke off in her vagina

- NHS removed the pieces but asked NO questions

- Plied with drugs and… — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) June 16, 2026

... and drink

- Told police she was having sex with adults but was dismissed as a child prostitute

- Passed between men daily for years

- Police found her with abusers but released men after no investigation

- Chlamydia in throat/vagina, gonorrhea, warts, PID at age 13, clinic said NOTHING

- A social worker suggested she audition for a TV role as a grooming victim instead of helping.



As she got older:

- Gang invaded her home, orally r***d her on her sofa in front of others.

- R***d with objects (cans, keys, baseball bat)

- Forced to house and witness abuse of other children.

- Spiked with heroin, leading to addiction and anorexia (weighed 5 stone/~70 lbs at 18).

- Coerced into Islamic conversion and "marriage" to an illegal migrant abuser who beat her daily

- Gave birth to a child with health issues from her damaged body.



This all happened in Britain

In our country

To our girls

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Utterly unspeakable.

Her testimony was so horrible that many people couldn't even read through it without breaking down.

I’ve only just finished reading the first victim testimony in this report, by a woman named Chloe, and I had to pause multiple times because I couldn’t read through my tears. To know that this has happened, and continues to happen, to hundreds of thousands of white girls, not… https://t.co/WT5qM3c7WV — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) June 16, 2026

'Chloe' herself thanked Lowe in a post on X that will first bring tears to your eyes ... and then make you very, VERY angry.

Thank you to everyone who worked so hard on this! And to @RupertLowe10 You are the only one who ever listened. Thank you so much for giving me a voice https://t.co/5lmxNgE8Ai — ✨✨Chloe✨✨ (@lozzieukuk) June 16, 2026

'The only one who ever listened.' Damning.

The report contains more than 70 pages of testimony from many more victims, as well as several whistleblowers.

Matt Van Swol, who provided a multi-tweet summary of the report under his account, made sure we didn't forget who committed these atrocities.

10. The overwhelming majority of the r*** gang networks consisted entirely of men from Muslim backgrounds.



Between 87%-95% of the men involved in the r*** gangs were Muslim...



...despite them being 6% of the population pic.twitter.com/6Uo7I2hh6F — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 16, 2026

And this is who the police, the government, and the media in the UK defended.

Not the most vulnerable of their own citizens. Their evil abusers.

This is legitimately sickening:



> the sitting prime minister Keir Starmer presided over public prosecutions of thousands of r*** cases



> he let **13,000** suspected r*** gang members and pedophiles off with **warning letters**



> now that this information is blowing up on x,… https://t.co/oSxgm4swwb pic.twitter.com/2lJSSFRJsU — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) June 16, 2026

... he is leading the charge to ban x



I knew it was bad, I didn't know it was this bad



It would be difficult to imagine a more evil and treasonous politician.



This is movie-level evil.

Worse than the sickest, most depraved horror movie we have ever seen.

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And, unlike in the movies, it all happened in what used to be a civilized nation.

No wonder Starmer wants to restrict X in his country. He wants to hide his guilt.

I cannot believe what I just read. The absolute failure of the govt in its most basic of duties…to protect children. And the absolute failure of medical professionals to report & protect the most vulnerable in our care…children. SHAME!!! This is SICK. Soulless awful human… — Heather Feather (@hsexynurse) June 17, 2026

... beings! THIS! This is why so many intelligent humans pushed back against the woke bulls*** because it leads to THIS INSANE BEHAVIOR. Allowing child r*** & abuse to appear tolerant of certain religions & cultures. How can they betray CHILDREN like this?

We hope every one of them is forced to answer that question.

And then get locked up forever, no matter what their answer is.

The UK needs a solution more radical and society-altering than the Bolshevik takeover or the Nuremberg trials: one that will serve as the foundation of a new state for the next millennium and root itself so firmly in the national psyche that such a betrayal can never occur again. https://t.co/0tBhQAradG — Καλός (@realKalos) June 16, 2026

The first step in that solution is making sure as many people are aware of the report and all of the evidence it contains.

The media will try to hide it. Thankfully, they will not be able to.

God bless you for doing this, may these poor girls receive the help they need. May God heal, bless & restore each of them & their families.

May the one TRUE God, the God of the Bible, repay each of these vile, filthy, wicked animals X10 while they are yet here on this earth. — Feisty_Old_Cowgirl (@dawn_jernigan) June 17, 2026

We hope everyone will join in praying for the victims. These poor, abandoned, abused girls and their families.

As for the UK itself, if everyone involved isn't punished SEVERELY, then there simply is no UK anymore.



It's that clear, and it's that simple.

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