'CAUGHT LYING' Again! Nancy Pelosi's Claim About Why Swalwell Resigned vs. Reality Sure Sounds Familiar

Nancy Pelosi's take on who prompted Eric Swalwell to drop his California gubernatorial campaign and eventually resign from Congress is going to sound very similar to her spin about the reason Joe Biden didn't run for reelection.

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Pelosi claimed that she had nothing to do with Biden dropping out, but clearly that's not the case.

Hunter Biden admits that Nancy Pelosi was the one who drove his dad out of the race:



"They already made a decision. They clearly made a decision. When I say 'they' I mean the Speaker." pic.twitter.com/nHjXlrB3Rs — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 21, 2025

Yeah, Pelosi helped the Dems kick Biden out the door so aggressively that her heel mark is still on Joe's butt.

Fast forward to the Swalwell accusations, and Pelosi's remarks will give you deja vu, but they don't line up with other reports that are easy to believe, because Nancy always lies. Watch:

🚨Pelosi CAUGHT LYING: She immediately got exposed for secretly demanding Swalwell drop out and resign.



It didn't even take 24 hours for her lie to get ripped to shreds.



She gave Swalwell the Biden treatment. pic.twitter.com/6SXVjGNHpQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 14, 2026

"When you've lost CNN..."

Pelosi also expects everybody to believe that she and other congressional Democrats didn't know about Swalwell being a scumbag for years. But then again she also wants us to believe she doesn't profit from insider trading, too.

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