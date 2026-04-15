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'CAUGHT LYING' Again! Nancy Pelosi's Claim About Why Swalwell Resigned vs. Reality Sure Sounds Familiar

Doug P. | 1:34 PM on April 15, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Nancy Pelosi's take on who prompted Eric Swalwell to drop his California gubernatorial campaign and eventually resign from Congress is going to sound very similar to her spin about the reason Joe Biden didn't run for reelection. 

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Pelosi claimed that she had nothing to do with Biden dropping out, but clearly that's not the case. 

Yeah, Pelosi helped the Dems kick Biden out the door so aggressively that her heel mark is still on Joe's butt. 

Fast forward to the Swalwell accusations, and Pelosi's remarks will give you deja vu, but they don't line up with other reports that are easy to believe, because Nancy always lies. Watch: 

"When you've lost CNN..."

Pelosi also expects everybody to believe that she and other congressional Democrats didn't know about Swalwell being a scumbag for years. But then again she also wants us to believe she doesn't profit from insider trading, too. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies (looking at you, Nancy). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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