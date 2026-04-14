Lie of the Nanshee: Pelosi Thinks We’re Dumb Enough to Believe Dems Didn’t Know About Scummy Swalwell

It seems the entire Democrat Party is claiming to not know who the real Eric Swalwell is. This mass amnesia is occurring at the same time many insiders are coming forward to admit that Swalwell’s scummy ways were an open secret in both California politics and the nation’s capital. The Democrat Party’s matriarch, Nancy Pelosi, is also pretending she’s been blindsided by the emerging ‘revelations’ about Swalwell.

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Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

A flustered Nancy Pelosi denies that Democrats knew what Swalwell was doing and turned a blind eye:



Pelosi: “Absolutely not true."



Interviewer: "You had no idea?"



Pelosi: “None whatsoever."



Sure thing, Nance. pic.twitter.com/MmVHf3Wt3x — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 14, 2026

There goes Queen Nancy lying through her dentures again. Pffft. 🫩 — One Eyed Queen (@Burrito_Queen7) April 14, 2026

Yeah right Nanshee. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 14, 2026

We’re familiar with the cry of the banshee; now we've experienced the lie of the Nanshee.

Sounds like the whole Swalwell situation is making Pelosi glitch.

Nancy said "none whatsoever" 3 times in less than 5 seconds. 😂😂😂 — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) April 14, 2026

Repetition is very convincing 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 14, 2026

Wait, a lie’s not more convincing if it’s said three times in a row?

Pelosi’s a lush who knows about the Congressional slush fund. Swalwell’s likely used it to pay off some victims.

What a terrible actress Pelosi is.

No one is buying it.

Of course they knew. They all knew it. Congress is not only self policing.

They all know when someone like Swalwell uses the Congressional slush fund for quieting cases against their members. — JP (@J_P1776) April 14, 2026

Remember when @NancyMace tried to expose the misconduct files back in March and Congress buried it 357 to 65?



Now the bodies are dropping politically and everybody wants to pretend they had no idea.



Shame on all 357 of those degenerates. pic.twitter.com/lVXMnpEOAY — VINCENT OSHANA (@VincentOshana) April 14, 2026

Releasing those files would be extremely damaging to Congress, but is absolutely needed to help get it back to honesty



The Greeks had it right.. everyone should serve to some degree, for a couple of years and then get out



Keep the political games to a minimal, keep it true — SovereignTBag (@SovereignTBag) April 14, 2026

If anything in Washington, D.C., ever needed to be leaked, it’s the Congress critters’ names and payouts associated with that slush fund.

Commenters say it’s ludicrous to believe that Pelosi is unaware of Swalwell’s behavior.

Nancy Pelosi knows everything that goes on, especially with politicians in her own home state where nothing happens without her blessing. She is literally the biggest liar on the planet for saying she had absolutely no idea it was going. We all know she did. — Tara Arreguin (@TaraArreguin) April 14, 2026

She knows, she knows everything that's going in the party. She made Joe Biden resign from running for president. I am sure she gave Swawell a call, you're done.. . The Democrats, it's all about power, it's not what's good for the country. — perry (@phummel78) April 14, 2026

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As usual, she's a liar. A whole boatload of Democrats and their pets in the media have stated over the past few days that everyone knew, for over a decade. — hoppah (@hoppah_1776) April 14, 2026

Pelosi may black out from too much drinking, but she’s certainly not in the dark about what Swalwell’s been up to for the last fourteen years. And neither is the rest of the Democrat Party.

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