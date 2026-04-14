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Lie of the Nanshee: Pelosi Thinks We’re Dumb Enough to Believe Dems Didn’t Know About Scummy Swalwell

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on April 14, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It seems the entire Democrat Party is claiming to not know who the real Eric Swalwell is. This mass amnesia is occurring at the same time many insiders are coming forward to admit that Swalwell’s scummy ways were an open secret in both California politics and the nation’s capital. The Democrat Party’s matriarch, Nancy Pelosi, is also pretending she’s been blindsided by the emerging ‘revelations’ about Swalwell.

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Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

We’re familiar with the cry of the banshee; now we've experienced the lie of the Nanshee.

Sounds like the whole Swalwell situation is making Pelosi glitch.

Wait, a lie’s not more convincing if it’s said three times in a row?

Pelosi’s a lush who knows about the Congressional slush fund. Swalwell’s likely used it to pay off some victims.

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If anything in Washington, D.C., ever needed to be leaked, it’s the Congress critters’ names and payouts associated with that slush fund.

Commenters say it’s ludicrous to believe that Pelosi is unaware of Swalwell’s behavior.

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Pelosi may black out from too much drinking, but she’s certainly not in the dark about what Swalwell’s been up to for the last fourteen years. And neither is the rest of the Democrat Party.

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Tags:

CALIFORNIA CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL NANCY PELOSI

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