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Nancy Pelosi Urged Eric Swalwell to Leave CA Governor’s Race, But Was OK With His Chinese Spy Troubles

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on April 13, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Republican Senator Jim Banks, in assessing Eric Swalwell’s gubernatorial implosion, is also blaming the disgraced California Democrat’s mentor. Who can that be? None other than Nancy Pelosi. Banks blames her for letting Swalwell rise in prominence despite allegations that he slept with a Chinese spy.

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Her political pull allowed him to stay in Congress and eventually run for California governor. (READ)

Pelosi knows a good pawn when she sees one.

Back in 2020, when the Fang Fang story broke, Pelosi brushed concerns about Swalwell aside and said he was A-OK in her book. (WATCH)

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Pelosi and the Democrats were focused on impeaching President Donald Trump, and Swalwell was one of their loudest, most loyal attack dogs.

Commenters say it’s obvious that Pelosi was using Swalwell to go after Trump as long as he remained useful and stayed in his lane.

Makes it easier to jettison them when you’re through with them.

Noting that, it’s ironic that Swalwell viewed Pelosi as his mentor. (WATCH)

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Pretty sure her blood is equal parts power and vodka. Before Swalwell dropped out, Pelosi urged him to abandon his gubernatorial run.

With Swalwell out of the governor’s race, many are wondering if he’ll be kicked out of Congress next.

What a scary picture to open up to.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL NANCY PELOSI

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