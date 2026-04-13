Nancy Pelosi Urged Eric Swalwell to Leave CA Governor’s Race, But Was OK With His Chinese Spy Troubles

Republican Senator Jim Banks, in assessing Eric Swalwell’s gubernatorial implosion, is also blaming the disgraced California Democrat’s mentor. Who can that be? None other than Nancy Pelosi. Banks blames her for letting Swalwell rise in prominence despite allegations that he slept with a Chinese spy.

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Her political pull allowed him to stay in Congress and eventually run for California governor. (READ)

Eric Swalwell should’ve been kicked out of Congress a long time ago.



Instead, Nancy Pelosi swept his relationship with a Chinese spy under the rug to help her Speaker bid.



I wrote about it back in 2020 ⬇️https://t.co/VnrhdOXuDn — Senator Jim Banks (@SenatorBanks) April 13, 2026

This wasn’t ignorance. It was a calculated decision to look the other way because the politics were useful. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) April 13, 2026

When loyalty matters more than security, the system is already broken. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) April 13, 2026

Pelosi knows a good pawn when she sees one.

Back in 2020, when the Fang Fang story broke, Pelosi brushed concerns about Swalwell aside and said he was A-OK in her book. (WATCH)

2020. Nancy Pelosi reacts to allegations that Swalwell slept with a Chinese spy:



“I don’t have any concerns about Mr. Swalwell."



Pelosi enabled him in order to serve her own political interests. https://t.co/wljDJXx1uC pic.twitter.com/OhXLqKBNqE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 13, 2026

I said it the other day, she's known from day 1 & turned a blind eye because she was to laser focused on impeaching Trump for FALSE allegations ... — Kobie_3408 (@Kobie3408) April 13, 2026

Pelosi and the Democrats were focused on impeaching President Donald Trump, and Swalwell was one of their loudest, most loyal attack dogs.

Commenters say it’s obvious that Pelosi was using Swalwell to go after Trump as long as he remained useful and stayed in his lane.

You’re mistaken.

She didn’t ignore warnings.

She put him in position of power because of warnings.

Our current power elites are crooked. They appoint and elevate crooked men and women whom are easy to control. — It's Not That Simple (@N0tThatSimple) April 13, 2026

People who have been in power for ages only look at degenerate behavior as an opportunity for control. — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) April 12, 2026

Of course she did, you always promote the ppl you have dirt on and can control. Dem strategist 101 — Pingmurder (@pingmurder) April 13, 2026

Makes it easier to jettison them when you’re through with them.

Noting that, it’s ironic that Swalwell viewed Pelosi as his mentor. (WATCH)

2025. Eric Swalwell credits his mentor Nancy Pelosi with teaching him how to wield power.



Pelosi was cautioned about Swalwell by the FBI after his relationship with a Chinese spy came to light. Pelosi ignored the warnings and instead, she put Swalwell in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/SOdjlrkNQx — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 12, 2026

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Nancy Pelosi really is the root of a lot of problems pic.twitter.com/6s3ZPLQbEn — Kat (@DeathbatBunny) April 12, 2026

She really is. She is ruthless. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 12, 2026

She is a vile person. She will try and get what she wants no matter who it hurts. Power is in her blood even at her age! — Darlene (@darann251) April 12, 2026

Pretty sure her blood is equal parts power and vodka. Before Swalwell dropped out, Pelosi urged him to abandon his gubernatorial run.

With Swalwell out of the governor’s race, many are wondering if he’ll be kicked out of Congress next.

And now he’s no longer of use. — A (@aeb3059) April 12, 2026

How quickly the Democrats cast aside those that are no longer useful to them. — Ken Maclure (@kbmaclure) April 13, 2026

His face is next to the Webster Dictionary definition of useful idiot. — Sandy Hardy (@har26606511) April 12, 2026

What a scary picture to open up to.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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