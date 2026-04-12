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Eric Swalwell Suspends Calif. Gubernatorial Campaign and Now EVERYBODY Has the Same Question

Doug P. | 9:31 PM on April 12, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell remains a member of Congress (for now), but considering the recent sexual misconduct allegations, he's decided to suspend his run for California governor: 

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So, Swalwell's deeply sorry for his mistakes in judgment but the allegations are false? Interesting. 

But apparently Swalwell still thinks he's fully qualified to remain a member of Congress even after his dalliances with a Chinese spy while he was on the Intelligence Committee combined with these new accusations.

The questions ask themselves at this point: 

Narrator: But it DOESN'T make sense.

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Swalwell's badly aging posts from the past tend to sum everything up:

This coming week will prove to be an interesting one. 

Oh, and one more thing:

Stay tuned!

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about dirtbag politicians like Eric Swalwell. 

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