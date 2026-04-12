Eric Swalwell Suspends Calif. Gubernatorial Campaign and Now EVERYBODY Has the Same Question

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell remains a member of Congress (for now), but considering the recent sexual misconduct allegations, he's decided to suspend his run for California governor:

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I am suspending my campaign for Governor.



To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past.



I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 13, 2026

So, Swalwell's deeply sorry for his mistakes in judgment but the allegations are false? Interesting.

But apparently Swalwell still thinks he's fully qualified to remain a member of Congress even after his dalliances with a Chinese spy while he was on the Intelligence Committee combined with these new accusations.

The questions ask themselves at this point:

So your "mistakes" are bad enough that you can't run for governor... but you can still be a congressman? Make it make sense — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 13, 2026

Narrator: But it DOESN'T make sense.

So you admit you’re unfit to serve as governor, but you plan to remain in Congress? https://t.co/81gYN2IsIJ — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) April 13, 2026

Only remaining question for Swalwell’s political career is whether he resigns from Congress before his colleagues eject him. https://t.co/b4YkZRVgBC — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 13, 2026

Serious question. How are these allegations bad enough to suspend your campaign for governor, but you can still serve the state as a representative? — Paledry (@paledry) April 13, 2026

Swalwell's badly aging posts from the past tend to sum everything up:

You said it best, Eric. pic.twitter.com/saLtirS7kt — Pino Americano (@PinoAmericano) April 13, 2026

This coming week will prove to be an interesting one.

Oh, and one more thing:

NEW: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is being investigated for allegations that he hired a Brazilian national as a nanny who doesn’t have work authorization in the U.S.



USCIS has been gathering details, which are now being referred to DHS for criminal… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 12, 2026

Stay tuned!

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