Gov't Spending Math Sinks Lefty Claims That Confiscating Elon Musk's Wealth Would Solve All Problems

The SpaceX IPO has made Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire (and others who work for him overnight millionaires). Right on cue we have the usual batch of socialist Democrats and assorted lefties out there pretending the rich don't pay any taxes. The problem for Democrats as it pertains to Elon Musk's wealth is that they don't control it, and if only they did, all the world's problems would be solved. At least that's what lefties like these hope everybody believes:

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But taxing wealth so normal people can afford to see a doctor and not go bankrupt over inhalers is radical left. OK https://t.co/ajaujDXEau — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 12, 2026

It’s beyond sickening that Elon Musk – the world’s first trillionaire – pays a lower effective tax rate than truck drivers, firefighters, or nurses.



It’s not complicated – we need to actually TAX THE RICH.https://t.co/GGEOxCernI — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) June 12, 2026

It’s pretty funny that some of these people seem to think that Musk now has a trillion dollars in cash sitting in a bank somewhere. What makes it not as funny is when those people are in Congress.

The reality of the situation has nothing to do with a revenue problem for the federal government.

Here's what AOC, Bernie and all the rest will never mention:

If you taxed 100% of Elon’s net worth, confiscated every penny, you could fund the current US government for about… 49 days.



We don’t have a revenue problem.

We have a welfare spending problem. https://t.co/BCqZHpECmD — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) June 12, 2026

And yet we've actually seen people on social media claiming that somehow global poverty would be solved if only Elon Musk wasn't a trillionaire. In fact that's a drop in the bucket compared to how much taxpayer money (from current and future generations via massive debt) the government burns through every year.

Taking money from the the world's greatest allocator of capital and giving it to government to squander is perhaps the worst idea of modern times. — Kevin Dahlstrom (@Camp4) June 12, 2026

The anti-Musk outrage from AOC, Sanders, Warren and all the rest is rooted more in jealousy than any kind of "economic justice."

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