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'This You?' Matt Van Swol DROPS Smarmy Jerk John Pavlovitz Over Antifa Claim

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:40 AM on June 18, 2026
Twitchy


For someone who wrote a book called If God Is Love, Don't Be a Jerk, John Pavlovitz sure seems to spend 100 percent of his waking hours being ... well, a jerk. 

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(He might also be a jerk when he is sleeping; we're haven't confirmed that.)

Between siding with Iran, attacking Christians for celebrating Christmas, and being a certified a**hole toward Erika Kirk (just a few of his most recent lowlights), Pavlovitz seems hell-bent on claiming Keith Olbermann's title of being the worst person in the world. 

His latest effort to prove that he hates America and Americans involved repeating the hilarious lie once spouted by an already senile Joe Biden that 'Antifa is not real.' 

We're not sure which is worse, Pavlovitz's insistence that Antifa is a fiction, despite several members trying to assassinate ICE agents in Texas and other locations, or his intentionally annoying style of Posting. With. A. Period. After. Every. Word. 

We'll just go ahead and embrace the power of 'AND' in his case.

The only problem with Pavlovitz's Shatner-like declaration is that even he doesn't believe it. 

That's where Matt Van Swol came in to BURY him ... with his own words. 

Hello, ratio! 

It seems that Pavlovitz DOES believe Antifa is real, when it is convenient for him 

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Van Swol wasn't the only one who reminded Pavlovitz of his love for the 'fictional' Antifa. Townhall's Amy Curtis reminded him of his tweet, along with several others.

OOF! 

Maybe Pavlovitz should go back to writing books no one reads. Because he kind of sucks at tweeting. And remembering his own tweets. 

... doesn't exist? 

It's a good question. One that Pavlovitz will never answer. 

In his normal, cowardly fashion, he just dropped his ignorant post and ran away.

Oops. 

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Oops again. 

Maybe Pavlovitz won't believe Antifa is real until they open a corporate office across the street from Trump Tower in New York City.

LOL. 

We're not yet convinced that Pavlovitz is an actual adult human male and not a thirteen-year-old girl. 

BAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAA! 

Pardon the mess. We just spat up our drink all over our keyboard. 

For an organization that 'doesn't exist,' they sure seem to leave behind a lot of evidence of their existence, not to mention a swath of destruction.

Another great question that he won't answer. 

Maybe someone should look into his finances and force him to answer. 

Hey, now. Let's not malign loons, which are very pretty aquatic birds. 

And even their trademark screaming at night isn't nearly as irksome as Pavlovitz is on every day ending with a Y. 

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He doesn't know how to be anything other than annoying. 

There should be a support group or something for addicts like Pavlovitz. 

TDS Anonymous. 

Pavlovitz would need to go to a meeting every night. 

And even then, he'd still probably be a jerk. 

============================================

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