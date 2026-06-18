'This You?' Matt Van Swol DROPS Smarmy Jerk John Pavlovitz Over Antifa Claim



For someone who wrote a book called If God Is Love, Don't Be a Jerk, John Pavlovitz sure seems to spend 100 percent of his waking hours being ... well, a jerk.

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(He might also be a jerk when he is sleeping; we're haven't confirmed that.)

Between siding with Iran, attacking Christians for celebrating Christmas, and being a certified a**hole toward Erika Kirk (just a few of his most recent lowlights), Pavlovitz seems hell-bent on claiming Keith Olbermann's title of being the worst person in the world.

His latest effort to prove that he hates America and Americans involved repeating the hilarious lie once spouted by an already senile Joe Biden that 'Antifa is not real.'

There. Is. No. Organization. Called. Antifa.



The. Trump. Administration. Is. Arresting. Americans. Who. Oppose. Their. Fascism.



We. The. People. Will. Win. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 17, 2026

We're not sure which is worse, Pavlovitz's insistence that Antifa is a fiction, despite several members trying to assassinate ICE agents in Texas and other locations, or his intentionally annoying style of Posting. With. A. Period. After. Every. Word.

We'll just go ahead and embrace the power of 'AND' in his case.

The only problem with Pavlovitz's Shatner-like declaration is that even he doesn't believe it.

That's where Matt Van Swol came in to BURY him ... with his own words.

Hello, ratio!

It seems that Pavlovitz DOES believe Antifa is real, when it is convenient for him

Van Swol wasn't the only one who reminded Pavlovitz of his love for the 'fictional' Antifa. Townhall's Amy Curtis reminded him of his tweet, along with several others.

OOF!

Maybe Pavlovitz should go back to writing books no one reads. Because he kind of sucks at tweeting. And remembering his own tweets.

Imagine still trying to cling to this whopper.



BTW, John: A federal jury in Texas recently convicted 16 members of the 'North Texas Antifa Cell' for being involved in a shooting at an ICE Detention Center. How, then, were they convicted of being part of an organization that… https://t.co/TxhaluFg3Y — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) June 18, 2026

... doesn't exist?

It's a good question. One that Pavlovitz will never answer.

In his normal, cowardly fashion, he just dropped his ignorant post and ran away.

Odd because you can literally track the Antifa network by looking at their chapter network which starts in the US with local chapters and ends in Germany with their global office.



It's crazy what you can find with a simple google search. https://t.co/8aLKF8Ejlz pic.twitter.com/BQlotrUEtU — Paul (@WomanDefiner) June 18, 2026

Oops.

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Oops again.

Maybe Pavlovitz won't believe Antifa is real until they open a corporate office across the street from Trump Tower in New York City.

If you put a period after each word it makes the gaslighting more true. It’s just science! https://t.co/YzsBP5H4s5 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 17, 2026

LOL.

We're not yet convinced that Pavlovitz is an actual adult human male and not a thirteen-year-old girl.

So YOU’RE the reason Tim Walz thought men had an issue with periods. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) June 18, 2026

BAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAA!

Pardon the mess. We just spat up our drink all over our keyboard.

Ok cool…will the organization that doesn’t exist stop burning things down and threatening violence against people? — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) June 17, 2026

For an organization that 'doesn't exist,' they sure seem to leave behind a lot of evidence of their existence, not to mention a swath of destruction.

Actually it is. How much money have you contributed to this organization? — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) June 18, 2026

Another great question that he won't answer.

Maybe someone should look into his finances and force him to answer.

Hey, now. Let's not malign loons, which are very pretty aquatic birds.

And even their trademark screaming at night isn't nearly as irksome as Pavlovitz is on every day ending with a Y.

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Putting. A. Period. After. Every. Word. Doesn’t. Make. You. Right.



But it can be pretty annoying



Especially when what you’re saying is obviously wrong https://t.co/TLZ5HWDC3f — Ryan C (@rccostner) June 18, 2026

He doesn't know how to be anything other than annoying.

Drunk on Trump Hate https://t.co/0oxCt7KDFG — Kevin Ownbey (@kevin_ownbey) June 18, 2026

There should be a support group or something for addicts like Pavlovitz.

TDS Anonymous.

Pavlovitz would need to go to a meeting every night.

And even then, he'd still probably be a jerk.





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