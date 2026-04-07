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'I'm With Iran': John Pavlovitz and the Left's Long Tradition of Siding With America's Enemies

justmindy
justmindy | 11:30 PM on April 07, 2026
Twitter

John Pavlovitz, Leftist influencer and prolific tweeter, made it very clear whose side he is on. That's quite a statement.

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If there is a side to be on, it is not the side of Iran, for what it's worth.

So, it's par for the course.

The sooner, the better.

Those people weren't Communists and were fighting for freedom, so those aren't John's kind of people. 

This is what a good patriotic American says on a day like today.

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Hard to believe, but that's exactly what he's saying.

It absolutely does.

It's the working title for John's next book.

As people on the right side of history do.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP IRAN TERRORISM USA

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