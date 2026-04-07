'I'm With Iran': John Pavlovitz and the Left's Long Tradition of Siding With America's Enemies

John Pavlovitz, Leftist influencer and prolific tweeter, made it very clear whose side he is on. That's quite a statement.

I'm with Iran. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 7, 2026

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If there is a side to be on, it is not the side of Iran, for what it's worth.

Hardly a surprise! The Democrats sided with Mussolini in the 1930s, the Soviet Union in the 1980s, the terrorist regime of the mullahs today. If you aspire or threaten to destroy America, the Left is always ready to come on board. https://t.co/8ZvE8SHNjg — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) April 7, 2026

So, it's par for the course.

Then go live there. https://t.co/MV0AXSUW2r — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) April 7, 2026

The sooner, the better.

There it is. https://t.co/rKEKBmv2My — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) April 7, 2026

John, were you with Iran when they shot 40,000+ of their own people to death a couple months ago? https://t.co/W2vXamMLIe — AWR Hawkins (@AWRHawkins) April 7, 2026

Those people weren't Communists and were fighting for freedom, so those aren't John's kind of people.

Trump Derangement Syndrome in its terminal stage. https://t.co/E2q7yf304Y — The Patriarch Tree (@PatriarchTree) April 7, 2026

I will stand firmly by MY President. I know he will not fail humanity, and anyone who attacks him today and believes otherwise is a snowflake.



Have faith! https://t.co/FLOq3x5AWz — Evi (@evikokalari) April 7, 2026

This is what a good patriotic American says on a day like today.

The left always tells you who they are https://t.co/EpazhaRdSj — Nash™️ (@nashvegas__) April 7, 2026

Hard to believe, but that's exactly what he's saying.

Being the number one sponsor of international terrorism and murdering tens of thousands of your own unarmed citizens to stay in power makes you the weirdest friends. https://t.co/bTTawPkzhR — Lucian (@lucianwords) April 7, 2026

Does this make him a traitor? https://t.co/a5jLbpdMnt — Palm Beach Freedom Institute (@PalmInstitute) April 7, 2026

It absolutely does.

If God is love, side with the psychotic terrorist regime. https://t.co/X9lHqhh0ti — Dan Minucci (@HouseofMourthia) April 7, 2026

It's the working title for John's next book.

All you need to know.



Pavlovitz was this way all along. https://t.co/PFzu9C3Nnu — Miguelito Loco 🇺🇸 ☘️🐾 (@loco_miguelito) April 7, 2026

I stand with President Trump,



I stand with USA,



I stand with humanity. https://t.co/FQQSDzoVAp — Dunamis (@MCluv22) April 7, 2026

As people on the right side of history do.

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