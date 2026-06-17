LGBTQ ... WTAF? Annapolis Cares About Emergency Preparedness, But Only for SOME of Its Citizens



If anyone still had any doubts that the Democrat Party isn't about 'acceptance' or 'inclusion,' but entirely about creating elevated classes and tiers of society for its voting base, doubt no longer.

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We've seen some pretty awful takes during this and previous 'pride' months, but the latest proclamation from the city of Annapolis, Maryland, might just take the cake that they want to force us to bake.

According to the Annapolis Department of Emergency Management and Director Kevin Simmons, the city only cares if you survive an emergency situation or natural disaster if you are part of the LGBTQ2IA+ cult.

No, we are not kidding. Take a look.

The city of Annapolis, Maryland just put out an emergency preparedness guide only for lgbtq people.



They claim that lgbtq people are more likely to be affected by a natural disaster



What??



Why not make sure ALL residents are prepared for a disaster?



Democrat-appointed Kevin… pic.twitter.com/0Uj3hOCo6U — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 17, 2026

... Kevin Simmons is the director.



He needs to be shamed into oblivion.

Umm ... how do emergencies present 'unique challenges' for the alphabet mob, exactly?

We're at the "sentient queerphobic weather" stage of delusion. — Daniel Watts (@equalitysdaniel) June 17, 2026

It's not just delusion.

It's also that they hate normal people.

In what world does this make sense? Aren’t they responsible for all citizen’s safety? https://t.co/PphfxiipCM — Michelle Maxwell ™ (@MichelleMaxwell) June 17, 2026

Yes, they are.

But, in true Animal Farm fashion, it is clear that Annapolis and Simmons believe some citizens to be more equal than others.

They dove off the deep end a long time ago. Now, they are just trying to drag everyone down with them.

It gets even worse when you actually read the flyer.

"Gather your gender-affirming clothing, chest binders, and packers" pic.twitter.com/j4obSeFKqE — Lady Lisa ♥️🇺🇸♥️ (@SumSol44) June 17, 2026

The top half of the flyer contains normal emergency preparedness steps that can help anyone.

But the bottom half of the flyer is pure insanity.

Chest binders are necessary for emergencies? CHEST BINDERS?

Some of the items they're saying not to forget in an emergency...

These people are insane. pic.twitter.com/8488SDtkcu — Kildzr 🇺🇲 (@kildzr) June 17, 2026

“Extreme heat can be CHALLENGING for those who rely on gender-affirming clothing.” pic.twitter.com/A31BcwsH1t — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 17, 2026

Don't try to make it make sense. You can't.

These people just make things up and try to pass them off as 'science.'

And they wonder why approval of thier voting blocks continues to decline. They have made us feel like second class citizens in our own homes. I pray the Democrats are voted out of power this fall... forever. This insanity and obsession with divisive identities, this wok BS must… https://t.co/5LmGsHesXz — The Iron Tiger 🇺🇸 (@IronTiger44) June 17, 2026

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We've also seen where this type of thinking and policymaking leads -- nowhere good.

Disaster relief based on identity is dangerous and it’s a thing in Dem run programs. Workers were told to skip Trump supporters in Florida. https://t.co/c2s4YNp5xh pic.twitter.com/rWhYlygMYB — JulesLM (@Jlmartin1234) June 17, 2026

They also tried to deny medical care for anyone who didn't fully and enthusiastically comply with the Biden administration's COVID mandates.

And then they wonder why we say that they would cheer if all of their political opponents died.

LOL.

As dangerous and anti-American as people like Simmons are, it is still pretty funny.

Sorry, but I can see this being a real issue during an emergency for... some people. pic.twitter.com/GmStdpTMsL — Bacon Overlord (@BaconOverlord) June 17, 2026

This emergency preparedness guide includes wigs.

Yes, wigs.

Emergency preparedness.

Items that they deem necessary, hair clippers & wigs.

🤡🤡 https://t.co/jNKkxzbuzG — Kelly Girl 🇨🇦🇺🇸🍻😎🍎 (@kelly_cascadden) June 17, 2026

We wish we were making that up.

Annapolis is one of the most beautiful places - I lived there for 10 years. This is a stain on the city. https://t.co/7Pmw6NDWvU — Joan Jones (@JoanJonesWTN) June 17, 2026

Annapolis IS a beautiful city. For now.

Not for much longer if they continue to govern this way and openly declare that they only care about certain members of the community.

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This IDIOT NEEDS TO BE FIRED from his/her/they/their job. What a ridiculous, juvenile, pandering and idiotic program. It's bad enough that Maryland's General Asylum is so embarrassing. If I were living in Anapolis, I'd be ashamed you have people like this working for you. Dear… https://t.co/exmavtAov1 — Rob Carson Show (@RobCarson) June 17, 2026

These are the same people who tell us about "climate science" and we are supposed to believe they know what they are talking about.



The stupid and retarded Democrat party 🤦‍♀️👇 https://t.co/ewYFxXYdMx — Xuan Vu (@Xnarkycritic) June 17, 2026

And every time they are proven wrong, they just double down, as Al Gore did today.

I guess being LGBTQIKMNOP makes you extra stupid so you need extra help. Take your chest binder off… wtf! pic.twitter.com/7NvX9Gr3Cy — Noel (@RightFighter29) June 17, 2026

Hey guys it’s an emergency let’s grab our gender affirming clothing 🥴 — KT (@KTeaMe7) June 17, 2026

It looks something the Babylon Bee would put out, but they’re actually serious, which makes it completely insane! — KevinfromWyoming 🇺🇸 (@KevinWyoming2) June 17, 2026

The left is so far beyond parody that we're not sure how The Bee can keep up.

Might be some truth to it…. they’re trying to call Mother Nature “Gestating Parent” Nature and she’s probably PISSED! 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/giqIHn3Lkh — RavenHaven (@RavenHaven01) June 17, 2026

HA!

OK, that's a fair point.

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They preach inclusion by excluding the larger populace. Make it make sense. — dissident.replica (@DissidentRep) June 17, 2026

As we noted above, don't try to make it make sense.

Because the only way it does is to understand that Democrats simply do not care about Americans unless they vote for Democrats.

There is likely less than 10 percent of the population of Annapolis for whom this flyer was created. And the city just declared that it couldn't care less about the other 90 percent.





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