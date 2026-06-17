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LGBTQ ... WTAF? Annapolis Cares About Emergency Preparedness, But Only for SOME of Its Citizens

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on June 17, 2026
Wikipedia


If anyone still had any doubts that the Democrat Party isn't about 'acceptance' or 'inclusion,' but entirely about creating elevated classes and tiers of society for its voting base, doubt no longer. 

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We've seen some pretty awful takes during this and previous 'pride' months, but the latest proclamation from the city of Annapolis, Maryland, might just take the cake that they want to force us to bake. 

According to the Annapolis Department of Emergency Management and Director Kevin Simmons, the city only cares if you survive an emergency situation or natural disaster if you are part of the LGBTQ2IA+ cult

No, we are not kidding. Take a look. 

... Kevin Simmons is the director. 

He needs to be shamed into oblivion.

Umm ... how do emergencies present 'unique challenges' for the alphabet mob, exactly? 

It's not just delusion.

It's also that they hate normal people. 

Yes, they are. 

But, in true Animal Farm fashion, it is clear that Annapolis and Simmons believe some citizens to be more equal than others. 

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They dove off the deep end a long time ago. Now, they are just trying to drag everyone down with them. 

It gets even worse when you actually read the flyer. 

The top half of the flyer contains normal emergency preparedness steps that can help anyone. 

But the bottom half of the flyer is pure insanity. 

Chest binders are necessary for emergencies? CHEST BINDERS? 

Don't try to make it make sense. You can't. 

These people just make things up and try to pass them off as 'science.'

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We've also seen where this type of thinking and policymaking leads -- nowhere good. 

They also tried to deny medical care for anyone who didn't fully and enthusiastically comply with the Biden administration's COVID mandates. 

And then they wonder why we say that they would cheer if all of their political opponents died. 

LOL. 

As dangerous and anti-American as people like Simmons are, it is still pretty funny. 

This emergency preparedness guide includes wigs. 

Yes, wigs. 

We wish we were making that up. 

Annapolis IS a beautiful city. For now. 

Not for much longer if they continue to govern this way and openly declare that they only care about certain members of the community.

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And every time they are proven wrong, they just double down, as Al Gore did today

The left is so far beyond parody that we're not sure how The Bee can keep up. 

HA! 

OK, that's a fair point. 

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As we noted above, don't try to make it make sense. 

Because the only way it does is to understand that Democrats simply do not care about Americans unless they vote for Democrats. 

There is likely less than 10 percent of the population of Annapolis for whom this flyer was created. And the city just declared that it couldn't care less about the other 90 percent. 

============================================

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