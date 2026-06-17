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Al Gore's Attempted 'Right All Along' Brag Collapses Under the Weight of its Own BS

Doug P. | 10:46 AM on June 17, 2026
Meme

Al Gore's apocalyptic movie An Inconvenient Truth was released 20 years ago today, and to this day the Goracle's moving of the fear-mongering goalposts continues. 

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Despite what we all know to be true (and untrue), Gore remains insistent that he and "the scientists" have been right all along. Many media outlets are of course happy to help push his lies: 

Yeah, not so fast there, Al.

Since when have any of the major doom and gloom predictions come to fruition? 

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That's too much "journalism" for a lot of reporters to perform when passing along claims from Gore. 

That's one prediction that did come true.

Last month, John Stossel counted the ways that Gore's movie was total BS:

The words "here's why we are not doomed" are Kryptonite to the snake oil that Gore's been selling for decades. 

*****

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