Al Gore's Attempted 'Right All Along' Brag Collapses Under the Weight of its Own BS

Al Gore's apocalyptic movie An Inconvenient Truth was released 20 years ago today, and to this day the Goracle's moving of the fear-mongering goalposts continues.

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Despite what we all know to be true (and untrue), Gore remains insistent that he and "the scientists" have been right all along. Many media outlets are of course happy to help push his lies:

The scientists have been right about climate change all along, says former Vice President Al Gore on the 20th anniversary of the release of "An Inconvenient Truth," the Oscar-winning documentary about Gore's campaign to educate people about climate change.https://t.co/AtRLF9Ztrw pic.twitter.com/BUMuzibvsk — ABC News (@ABC) June 17, 2026

Al Gore claims the “main elements" in his movie ‘An Inconvenient Truth’ have been proven right...



…despite from a few “cherry picked” predictions that failed.



And, of course: ABC News lends an assist and claims Gore is correct. pic.twitter.com/IYEST2WitC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 17, 2026

Yeah, not so fast there, Al.

Since when have any of the major doom and gloom predictions come to fruition?

Per ABC News, 'Scientists were dead right': Al Gore says on 20th anniversary of 'An Inconvenient Truth'



REALITY CHECK: In like 2 seconds, Grok brought the receipts that show Al Gore is wrong. https://t.co/b9Go63yeE5 pic.twitter.com/fJML4Wpy1D — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 17, 2026

That's too much "journalism" for a lot of reporters to perform when passing along claims from Gore.

No they haven't been right



It's a pagan religion. pic.twitter.com/dUvraIGt61 — CaliCraftsman 🇺🇸🦅🔨🪚🧊☢️ (@CaliCraftsmanUS) June 17, 2026

They also predicted Al Gore would add massive amounts to his wealth as a result of his climate change work. pic.twitter.com/Fld9Xqzu07 — The Washingtonian (@HimWhatfromWash) June 17, 2026

That's one prediction that did come true.

Last month, John Stossel counted the ways that Gore's movie was total BS:

It's the 20th Anniversary of Al Gore's "An Inconvenient Truth."



NONE of his scary predictions have come true.



Mt. Kilimanjaro still has snow and Glacier National Park still has glaciers.



Here's why we are not doomed: pic.twitter.com/397ZSY5iNs — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) May 24, 2026

The words "here's why we are not doomed" are Kryptonite to the snake oil that Gore's been selling for decades.

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