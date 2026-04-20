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Gulag Dialogue: Pete Buttigieg Leans Into Fear That MAGA Will Put LGBTQ+ People In Concentration Camps

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on April 20, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Saturday, Democrat Pete Buttigieg appeared at a town hall in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He’s been making other stops around the U.S. as he tries to get Democrat voters engaged for the midterm elections in November. These stops also double as the groundwork for winning the Democrat Party’s 2028 Presidential primary. Being a town hall, Buttigieg took questions from the crowd. One woman said she’s worried about something entirely imaginary. Well, she didn’t phrase it like that. She truly believes Republicans want to round up trans and gay Americans and imprison them in concentration camps. Lord, help us!

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Buttigieg didn't push back, but chose to amplify her fear and delusion. (WATCH)

There’s no fixing these people from the outside. They have to figure out on their own that they’re being duped.

It doesn’t help that Buttigieg and other prominent Democrats are not countering this ‘concentration camp’ fallacy with reason. Instead, they’re leaning into the lunacy.

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The list includes CNN, MS NOW, Bluesky, or X. Take your pick.

MAGA had to deal with the insanity of QAnon; now, the Democrat Party is embracing BlueAnon and taking its madness mainstream.

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GOP ads for the midterms need to contain portions of this exchange between Buttigieg and the crowd member. Undecided voters need to see the utter craziness that’s gaining a foothold in the Democrat Party.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY OKLAHOMA PETE BUTTIGIEG REPUBLICAN PARTY

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