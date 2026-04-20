Gulag Dialogue: Pete Buttigieg Leans Into Fear That MAGA Will Put LGBTQ+ People In Concentration Camps

On Saturday, Democrat Pete Buttigieg appeared at a town hall in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He’s been making other stops around the U.S. as he tries to get Democrat voters engaged for the midterm elections in November. These stops also double as the groundwork for winning the Democrat Party’s 2028 Presidential primary. Being a town hall, Buttigieg took questions from the crowd. One woman said she’s worried about something entirely imaginary. Well, she didn’t phrase it like that. She truly believes Republicans want to round up trans and gay Americans and imprison them in concentration camps. Lord, help us!

Advertisement

Buttigieg didn't push back, but chose to amplify her fear and delusion. (WATCH)

Voter to Pete Buttigieg: “Every day I wake up scared because… I’m waiting for the day that they start banging on doors and taking our trans and our gay friends… to concentration camps.”



“I know that there’s nothing you can do about that, but if you could, what would it be?” pic.twitter.com/SQMNFOw015 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 20, 2026

These people are exhausting. — Mr. Bubbles (@MrBubbles1969) April 20, 2026

There has been a severe break from reality for a vast swath of the population.

I have no idea what we can do. — Dana L. Coe (@danalcoe) April 20, 2026

There’s no fixing these people from the outside. They have to figure out on their own that they’re being duped.

It doesn’t help that Buttigieg and other prominent Democrats are not countering this ‘concentration camp’ fallacy with reason. Instead, they’re leaning into the lunacy.

Mayor Petey can't just say, that doesn't exist and your fear is unfounded and she should stop listening to Left wing media — Gerald Brown (@GRB23456) April 20, 2026

It’s insane that democrats give into this lunacy. He should have responded with Lady you’re crazy sit down. Instead he uses the fear as leverage knowing it’s the most insane thinking . — D8 (@dmd1998slb) April 20, 2026

HUGE fail by Pete. A dodge and a pander.



He knows this is insane and yet doesn't talk sense or deal with its with compassion but also reason.



He could be the one who says things like men in sports don't make sense but no discrimination in housing and jobs.



Newsom is better. pic.twitter.com/TgI0ndLgiO — Cyrus Vinci (@CyrusVinci87033) April 20, 2026

And where exactly did she hear this garbage? — Something Must Change (@Sit4Something) April 20, 2026

The list includes CNN, MS NOW, Bluesky, or X. Take your pick.

MAGA had to deal with the insanity of QAnon; now, the Democrat Party is embracing BlueAnon and taking its madness mainstream.

They feed into the fears of the crazy minded… consciously spreading crazy conspiracy theories theories — Colleen Ho (@ColleenHo329940) April 20, 2026

Yes, sadly, people who are half-way intelligent believe this. I have a friend that brings it up all the time even though Trump has gay people in his admin in top positions. — kim mac donald (@wheelob) April 20, 2026

This would be a perfect commercial for republicans on how the left are brainwashing folks with ridiculous stuff. — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) April 20, 2026

Hey @GOP @MaricopaGOP @AZGOP



great campaign material.



Kitty is right.



They have been lied to & isolated from the truth.



Time to put a big spotlight on light in this. — AzPinkLady #SaveArizona #SaveAmerica (@AzPinkLady) April 20, 2026

Advertisement

You actually are 100% correct just make their own delusional statements into commercials. — Ralph C (@RalphC1401) April 20, 2026

GOP ads for the midterms need to contain portions of this exchange between Buttigieg and the crowd member. Undecided voters need to see the utter craziness that’s gaining a foothold in the Democrat Party.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.