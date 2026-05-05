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A New Dope: Obama and Mark Hamill Ruin ‘Star Wars Day’ With Cringy Presidential Library Video (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:30 AM on May 05, 2026
Twitchy

President Barack Obama’s unsightly library/museum in Chicago doesn’t officially open until June. But that didn’t stop the former president from hijacking 'Star Wars Day' to promote his Obama Presidential Center with a cringeworthy video. He even roped in Luke Skywalker himself, actor Mark Hamill, to bring more imbalance to the farce.

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Check out this huge pile of Sith. (WATCH)

Hopefully, marooned on a lonely, speeding remnant of Alderaan.

A banishment to Tatooine would work, too. Posters say that’s where the inspiration for Obama's center comes from.

We see the resemblance.

Other posters said the gray color gives them a totally different Star Wars vibe.

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Obama's trash isn't cheap. Tickets go on sale May 6th. Adult tickets cost $30, and children's admission is $23 for tykes 3 to 12. One thing's for sure, your wallet’s gonna be a lot thinner.

Other commenters see more parallels to the Galactic Empire in Obama’s center.

He definitely belongs in one.

Apparently, Mark Hamill took a break from selling his $400 autographed glossies to appear beside his fellow Democrat. He looks like he stumbled out of a sci-fi convention bar.

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You need to have that ‘Jed-eye’ looked at by a medical droid pronto, Mark.

One poster says the Dark Side duo’s video brings back bad 'mammaries' from the recent trilogy. 

‘Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny. Consume you, it will.’ Yoda was on to something.

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BARACK OBAMA CHICAGO ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD VIDEO

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