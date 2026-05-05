A New Dope: Obama and Mark Hamill Ruin ‘Star Wars Day’ With Cringy Presidential Library Video (WATCH)

President Barack Obama’s unsightly library/museum in Chicago doesn’t officially open until June. But that didn’t stop the former president from hijacking 'Star Wars Day' to promote his Obama Presidential Center with a cringeworthy video. He even roped in Luke Skywalker himself, actor Mark Hamill, to bring more imbalance to the farce.

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Check out this huge pile of Sith. (WATCH)

May the Fourth be with YOU, from the Obama Presidential Center.



Opening June 19. @BarackObama @MarkHamill pic.twitter.com/OzhhUzD789 — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) May 4, 2026

You can't pay me to unmute and watch that. — Taylor West (@TaylorOfTheWest) May 4, 2026

May the cringe be off the charts… — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) May 4, 2026

If only both could be in a galaxy far far away. — Chris Segroves (Sermon Statistics in Bio) (@Chris_Segroves) May 4, 2026

Hopefully, marooned on a lonely, speeding remnant of Alderaan.

A banishment to Tatooine would work, too. Posters say that’s where the inspiration for Obama's center comes from.

Now it finally makes sense pic.twitter.com/hoBsXC8LKL — American Snarker (@americansnarker) May 4, 2026

It's basically a Sandcrawler stood on its end. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5dMgmScjZS — Barry Hall (@KissforKolber) May 4, 2026

This was immediately where my mind went too lol — Dane Golang (@dane_golang) May 4, 2026

We see the resemblance.

Other posters said the gray color gives them a totally different Star Wars vibe.

I'm not a star wars nerd but the obama tower absolutely looks like the headquarters for the dark side.



They couldn't even shoot this spot on a sunny day... — Suburban Dad (Knowingly) (@suburburban) May 4, 2026

But let’s be honest, your library looks like something that the Empire built. pic.twitter.com/YVlLchxlnA — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) May 4, 2026

The Obama vanity project looks like the garbage chute of the Death Star, so there’s that. — Cats without Borders (@russ62960450) May 4, 2026

Obama's trash isn't cheap. Tickets go on sale May 6th. Adult tickets cost $30, and children's admission is $23 for tykes 3 to 12. One thing's for sure, your wallet’s gonna be a lot thinner.

Other commenters see more parallels to the Galactic Empire in Obama’s center.

The Obama Presidential Center looks like a Star Wars blaster turret tower, or like some sort of windowless, armored fortress.



Design was unnecessarily excessive & costly. pic.twitter.com/8tWKl78JHP — TheUnsaid (@TheUnsaid11) May 4, 2026

That BRUTALIST building of Obamas literally looks like something the EMPIRE would build On the once beautiful CORCUSANT. — Lord Brian Urso, Lead Guitarist of Gideons Mob (@TheMobRules73) May 4, 2026

And Obama's library looks like an Imperial prison. — Kyle (@KylePostingOnX) May 4, 2026

He definitely belongs in one.

Apparently, Mark Hamill took a break from selling his $400 autographed glossies to appear beside his fellow Democrat. He looks like he stumbled out of a sci-fi convention bar.

Is Mark Hamil drunk or high in this video? pic.twitter.com/2WTHYyzRxd — Brian Kennedy (@Brian_Kennedy) May 4, 2026

Come on man how can you ask that question? pic.twitter.com/lSeTw6Wvnp — Robert Rea (@Rob8729) May 4, 2026

LEFT EYE RIGHT EYE SYNDROME

Also Mark? Are you okay ?? Mark... Mark! Wake up! pic.twitter.com/U7oGbBNLww — Robert Xeno (@robertxeno) May 4, 2026

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You need to have that ‘Jed-eye’ looked at by a medical droid pronto, Mark.

One poster says the Dark Side duo’s video brings back bad 'mammaries' from the recent trilogy.

this is the most painful 5 seconds of a video i have ever seen. almost as painful as star wars with luke sucking the blue milk out of alien boobs. — dlo3 (@dlo3812294) May 4, 2026

Mark Hamill is a sad case. Yikes. Yes, that is totally cringe. Sorry that I saw that. — Eustachius Scrubb☦️ (@UselessShrubb) May 4, 2026

Hamill looks spent. He’s a good dude who went down the wrong path imo — X (@xgoblindad) May 4, 2026

‘Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny. Consume you, it will.’ Yoda was on to something.

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