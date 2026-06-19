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Harry Truman, You Ain't: Victor Davis Hanson Sums Up Obama's Narcissistic Scolding In a PERFECT Post

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on June 19, 2026
Twitchy


The best thing we can say about the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago yesterday is that it's over. 

We can now resume ignoring everything Barack Obama says in his smug, snide manner as he lectures America about how much better he is than the rest of us. And we can resume trying to fix everything he destroyed in this country during his three terms. 

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(Yes, you heard us. Three. We can stop pretending that Joe Biden was actually the President by now, can't we?)

Our own managing editor, @PolitiBunny, kind of summarized how we feel about Obama and his elitist attitude toward the only country in the world where he could have achieved such heights of power. 

How can we miss him? He refuses to go away. Like Hillary Clinton, whom our Bunny calls 'political herpes,' he's the perpetual boil on the butt of America that we wish we could permanently lance. 

As great as the above summation of Obama is, though, we found one that's even better. Yesterday, as Obama and his clique were once again lording their hierarchical hypocrisy over us with their star-studded event, Victor Davis Hanson DROPPED Obama in a simply perfect post. 

The long post continues, and it is worth every word: 

... narcissistic Obama Presidential Center in Chicago—a $850 million flak-tower, monolithic boondoggle mired in debt—Obama lectured us on the need to resist the allure off 'money, attention, [and] fame.' 

Thus spoke the owner of four homes, three of them multimillion-dollar mansions, whose last inert year in office was spent closing book and Netflix deals that ensured he would become a multimillionaire the moment he left office, and on spec, jets private to sermonize to various audiences–often at $400,000 a shot—on their own false-consciousness shortcomings. 

Plain-speaking, frugal Harry Truman in obscure retirement in Independence, Missouri Obama certainly is not.

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It takes some insane level of hubris for Obama to scold America about 'money, attention, and fame,' when his ENTIRE presidency was about being a celebrity and hanging out with celebrities. 

Oh, and 'fundamentally transforming' this country so that no one else could climb the ladder behind him. 

It's not simply 'rules for thee but not for me.' That's the entire identity of Democrats. 

It's also how brazenly Obama likes to shove that standard into our faces, telling us to eschew attention as U2 serenades his equally bitter and hypocritical wife. 

Most politicians have some narcissistic tendencies. They couldn't survive the meat grinder of politics without that. 

But Obama's self-love has exited the stratosphere into unprecedented heights. And it is always accompanied by an underlying hatred of America that makes him absolutely insufferable. 

Yep. 

And no matter how much the left wants to screech about Donald Trump, he has never even taken a salary while President. By most accounts, his net worth has shrunk, not expanded, as President. 

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Meanwhile, Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Ilhan Omar, and countless others have enriched themselves in ways that would land normal Americans in prison.

Just look at all of that 'resisting of money' they're doing. 

VDH is correct: Harry Truman, Obama ain't. In many more ways than just this one. 

... grandmother's for fear she was on the other end of the line. Bess is seated in this photo, my grandmother is in blue. Harry would be sick at what Democrats have become--he was as anti-communist as it gets.

Today, Obama and his party have become unashamedly PRO-Communist. 

Just as long as they get theirs, as Communist elites always do. (For a little while, anyway.)

From Day One of his political career. And he hasn't slowed down since. 

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This makes it even funnier to watch Obama and the Democrats rail against Elon Musk for his wealth, though. 

HA! (Hey, we're not above a funny, if juvenile, meme.)

VDH's description of the Presidential Center itself is also spot on. 

Kind of fits for the party of Graham Platner, doesn't it? 

Obviously, the center is ugly. But, more importantly, it is INTENTIONALLY ugly. 

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We have a difficult time determining the best comparison. Barad-dûr, the Death Star, or a Vogon spaceship, where they force you to listen to their awful poetry.

Let's face it: they all fit. 

He really does. As much as we love reducing Obama to a word that fits him best -- a**hole -- we do appreciate it when someone like VDH can express it with more silver-tongued prose. 

So will we. 

Obama's problem is that this is who he thinks he is.

Just like with Harry Truman, however, he really, really ain't.

============================================

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