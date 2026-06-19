Harry Truman, You Ain't: Victor Davis Hanson Sums Up Obama's Narcissistic Scolding In a PERFECT Post



The best thing we can say about the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago yesterday is that it's over.

We can now resume ignoring everything Barack Obama says in his smug, snide manner as he lectures America about how much better he is than the rest of us. And we can resume trying to fix everything he destroyed in this country during his three terms.

Advertisement

(Yes, you heard us. Three. We can stop pretending that Joe Biden was actually the President by now, can't we?)

Our own managing editor, @PolitiBunny, kind of summarized how we feel about Obama and his elitist attitude toward the only country in the world where he could have achieved such heights of power.

Raise your hand if you do NOT miss this a**hole. pic.twitter.com/YJ0qcba6lW — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 18, 2026

How can we miss him? He refuses to go away. Like Hillary Clinton, whom our Bunny calls 'political herpes,' he's the perpetual boil on the butt of America that we wish we could permanently lance.

As great as the above summation of Obama is, though, we found one that's even better. Yesterday, as Obama and his clique were once again lording their hierarchical hypocrisy over us with their star-studded event, Victor Davis Hanson DROPPED Obama in a simply perfect post.

As a general rule, anytime Barack Obama lectures the country or its people on their purported sins—with Khalil Gibran pop platitudes—he is seeking absolution for his own obsessions by projecting his own guilty desires onto others.



The latest? At the dedication of his… — Victor Davis Hanson (@VDHanson) June 18, 2026

The long post continues, and it is worth every word:

... narcissistic Obama Presidential Center in Chicago—a $850 million flak-tower, monolithic boondoggle mired in debt—Obama lectured us on the need to resist the allure off 'money, attention, [and] fame.'



Thus spoke the owner of four homes, three of them multimillion-dollar mansions, whose last inert year in office was spent closing book and Netflix deals that ensured he would become a multimillionaire the moment he left office, and on spec, jets private to sermonize to various audiences–often at $400,000 a shot—on their own false-consciousness shortcomings.



Plain-speaking, frugal Harry Truman in obscure retirement in Independence, Missouri Obama certainly is not.

It takes some insane level of hubris for Obama to scold America about 'money, attention, and fame,' when his ENTIRE presidency was about being a celebrity and hanging out with celebrities.

Oh, and 'fundamentally transforming' this country so that no one else could climb the ladder behind him.

This says it all…..VDH outlines Obama’s hypocrisy with accuracy-Obama doesn’t seem to have resisted the ‘allure of money, attention & fame’ https://t.co/PGe1CKOglm — KHansen⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@khansen0611) June 19, 2026

It's not simply 'rules for thee but not for me.' That's the entire identity of Democrats.

It's also how brazenly Obama likes to shove that standard into our faces, telling us to eschew attention as U2 serenades his equally bitter and hypocritical wife.

He's positively in love with himself is what he is! — Sister Mary Chardonnay (@cabocynde) June 18, 2026

Most politicians have some narcissistic tendencies. They couldn't survive the meat grinder of politics without that.

But Obama's self-love has exited the stratosphere into unprecedented heights. And it is always accompanied by an underlying hatred of America that makes him absolutely insufferable.

Yep.

And no matter how much the left wants to screech about Donald Trump, he has never even taken a salary while President. By most accounts, his net worth has shrunk, not expanded, as President.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Ilhan Omar, and countless others have enriched themselves in ways that would land normal Americans in prison.

Just look at all of that 'resisting of money' they're doing.

VDH is correct: Harry Truman, Obama ain't. In many more ways than just this one.

Harry and Bess Truman were lifelong friends of my grandmother and her siblings, having all lived on Delaware Street. He insisted on mowing his lawn after his Presidency. They came from pioneer stock. We were all terrified of Bess. None of us wanted to answer the phone at my… pic.twitter.com/yidE6iPv3F — Catherine Allard Ginther (@cat_ginther) June 18, 2026

... grandmother's for fear she was on the other end of the line. Bess is seated in this photo, my grandmother is in blue. Harry would be sick at what Democrats have become--he was as anti-communist as it gets.

Today, Obama and his party have become unashamedly PRO-Communist.

Just as long as they get theirs, as Communist elites always do. (For a little while, anyway.)

In fairness, he always was a projecting fraud https://t.co/5j87HDnV51 — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) June 18, 2026

From Day One of his political career. And he hasn't slowed down since.

Advertisement

As @BskiMike22802 would say, “If you want to know what liberals are up to, pay attention to what they accuse the conservatives of.” (Or the closely related version: Liberals project their own flaws, obsessions, or guilty behavior onto others.) https://t.co/FSInFOUXnk — ZCrush (@kniftarqr9y) June 19, 2026

This makes it even funnier to watch Obama and the Democrats rail against Elon Musk for his wealth, though.

HA! (Hey, we're not above a funny, if juvenile, meme.)

VDH's description of the Presidential Center itself is also spot on.

I’m so glad someone else is calling it a flak tower. Because when I was in Austria , the flak towers look like Obama‘s building. Here’s the one in Austria. pic.twitter.com/VmrrBWYmfr — AmericanWoman_USA (@AmericanwomanU1) June 19, 2026

Flak Tower was my first thought as well. pic.twitter.com/OWmAFutxws — Marley & Scrooge Counting House Ltd. (@Master_Of_Coins) June 19, 2026

Kind of fits for the party of Graham Platner, doesn't it?

Obviously, the center is ugly. But, more importantly, it is INTENTIONALLY ugly.

Advertisement

We have a difficult time determining the best comparison. Barad-dûr, the Death Star, or a Vogon spaceship, where they force you to listen to their awful poetry.

Let's face it: they all fit.

As always, VDH nails it so eloquently. https://t.co/QuDLp72uI3 — Believer in Truth, Justice and Freedom (@LagerthaMuadDib) June 18, 2026

He really does. As much as we love reducing Obama to a word that fits him best -- a**hole -- we do appreciate it when someone like VDH can express it with more silver-tongued prose.

As for me, I’ll take Jesus for my lectures. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 19, 2026

So will we.

Obama's problem is that this is who he thinks he is.

Just like with Harry Truman, however, he really, really ain't.





============================================

Related:

Going Out With a Bang! Tulsi Gabbard Drops MASSIVE Receipts on Fauci In Her Last Day as DNI

You Got Nailed: Tom Hanks Drops a Funny on MS NOW's Ratings and Lefties CAN'T DEAL

'This You?' Matt Van Swol DROPS Smarmy Jerk John Pavlovitz Over Antifa Claim

I Can't Be Sure, But I THINK Joe Biden Is Bragging to Jay Leno About Destroying American Energy

LGBTQ ... WTAF? Annapolis Cares About Emergency Preparedness, But Only for SOME of Its Citizens

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.