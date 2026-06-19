Barack Obama Gets Introduced to Barack Obama After Slamming Those Pushing 'Perpetual Anger'

Yesterday's dedication ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago started with an acknowledgement of who the land on which it's built was stolen from, and ended with everybody including Dr. Jill abandoning Joe Biden on the stage:

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DOCTOR Jill Biden left Joe Biden on the stage at the Obama presidential center and Joe appeared to have no idea what was going on. Why do they keep taking him to public events? It’s cruel. pic.twitter.com/K2OyX44WHQ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 19, 2026

Where's the White House Easter Bunny when you need him?

Earlier in the day, former President Barack Obama put his trademark lack of self-awareness on full display yet again when he said that people aren't looking for perpetual anger and division:

Barack Obama Opens Presidential Center By Calling Out "Perpetual Anger And Division"; Ceremony ... https://t.co/Ix1iUIN1v1 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) June 18, 2026

Coming from the former Divider-in-Chief that's richer than New York-style cheesecake!

Barack, meet Barack:

Obama: People aren’t looking for perpetual anger.



Also Obama: I want you to stay angry. pic.twitter.com/M9ZteYsDgf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 18, 2026

And of course you'll never ever see side-by-side clips like that being shown by any mainstream "journalists" on television.

We also remember when the ex president who now lectures against "perpetual anger" and division asked his fellow Dems to "get in the faces" of their neighbors if they disagree with the Left.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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