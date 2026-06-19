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Barack Obama Gets Introduced to Barack Obama After Slamming Those Pushing 'Perpetual Anger'

Doug P. | 9:40 AM on June 19, 2026
Meme

Yesterday's dedication ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago started with an acknowledgement of who the land on which it's built was stolen from, and ended with everybody including Dr. Jill abandoning Joe Biden on the stage

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Where's the White House Easter Bunny when you need him?

Earlier in the day, former President Barack Obama put his trademark lack of self-awareness on full display yet again when he said that people aren't looking for perpetual anger and division:

Coming from the former Divider-in-Chief that's richer than New York-style cheesecake!

Barack, meet Barack: 

And of course you'll never ever see side-by-side clips like that being shown by any mainstream "journalists" on television. 

We also remember when the ex president who now lectures against "perpetual anger" and division asked his fellow Dems to "get in the faces" of their neighbors if they disagree with the Left. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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