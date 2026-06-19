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Wander and Wonder: Joe Biden Abandoned on Stage at Obama Library Opening - Where Was Jill Biden?

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:24 AM on June 19, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Thursday, former President Barack Obama left the stage as festivities for the opening of his new presidential library in Chicago wrapped up. Former First Lady Jill Biden exited the platform with him. Neither noticed that they had left someone behind — former President Joe Biden. The 83-year-old former Oval Office occupant wandered the stage, eventually stopping at a podium and asking for his granddaughter. The whole event has many online users accusing Jill Biden of abandoning her elderly, easily confused husband to fend for himself alone on the stage.

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Here’s the video. (WATCH)

This simply further drives home that they lied. Biden should have never attempted a run at a second term.

Many posters feel conflicted. They despise the former president but still hate to see him suffer from perceived neglect from his own wife and Obama.

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They know his needs, so it seems unfathomable that they both would forget him.

Commenters say Thursday’s sad scenario has happened before. Take a look at this video from 2024. (WATCH)

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We agree. Biden clearly has cognitive issues and shouldn’t be out and about without proper supervision. If Jill Biden is not able to keep a watchful eye on him, she needs to employ people who can when he is out in public. What we witnessed was disgraceful.

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