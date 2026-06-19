Wander and Wonder: Joe Biden Abandoned on Stage at Obama Library Opening - Where Was Jill Biden?

On Thursday, former President Barack Obama left the stage as festivities for the opening of his new presidential library in Chicago wrapped up. Former First Lady Jill Biden exited the platform with him. Neither noticed that they had left someone behind — former President Joe Biden. The 83-year-old former Oval Office occupant wandered the stage, eventually stopping at a podium and asking for his granddaughter. The whole event has many online users accusing Jill Biden of abandoning her elderly, easily confused husband to fend for himself alone on the stage.

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Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Bizarre moment as Biden is left behind on stage at the Obama Center opening, asking for his granddaughter.



“Where is my granddaughter?” pic.twitter.com/3nkY2U43ih — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 19, 2026

I'm just going to sit these right here. pic.twitter.com/vUQyOcmbjs — For His Glory Politics (@fhglorypolitics) June 19, 2026

Remember the people that told us this dude was just fine and all there pic.twitter.com/GAvg8iD6Qo — Branch Floridian (@JackLinFLL) June 19, 2026

This simply further drives home that they lied. Biden should have never attempted a run at a second term.

Many posters feel conflicted. They despise the former president but still hate to see him suffer from perceived neglect from his own wife and Obama.

What Barbaric Cruelty.

It's inhumane to treat an elderly person like that.

I was no Joe fan but basic decency demands others, especially former colleagues and family, refrain from publicly tossing a now useless old man to the wolves. — wyntre (@Wyntre999) June 19, 2026

Jill Biden is truly one of the worst people on earth. Wives have a duty to protect their husband from abject humiliation on the national stage (literally) like this. — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) June 19, 2026

This really pisses me off. I’m MAGA all the way, but Jill leaving Biden on the stage ALONE in his condition, pure evil. Judgement Day is going to be brutal for these Leftists. — Dr. Yvonne Vosburgh (@YvonneVosburgh) June 19, 2026

Exactly. She just walked off with Obama and left him. 😳 — Alabamapyr (@alabamapyr) June 19, 2026

They know his needs, so it seems unfathomable that they both would forget him.

Commenters say Thursday’s sad scenario has happened before. Take a look at this video from 2024. (WATCH)

Obama always tries to do this to Biden.

Ignores him whilst gathering applause for himself.

Think how insecure and small that is..folks. — Lisa GHT (@LisaGht80802) June 19, 2026

As much as everybody can despise @JoeBiden for being a criminal, you have to feel sorry for his dementia-riddled self.



Criminal @DrBiden and other useless and anti-American @DNC Democrats, what are you doing to him? He belongs in a nursing home home. — Dr. Jeff Koloze (@DrJeffKoloze) June 19, 2026

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We agree. Biden clearly has cognitive issues and shouldn’t be out and about without proper supervision. If Jill Biden is not able to keep a watchful eye on him, she needs to employ people who can when he is out in public. What we witnessed was disgraceful.

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