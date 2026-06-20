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She's Back, Baby! Kamala, Goddess of Gibberish, Drops a HUMDINGER of a Word Salad on Don Lemon

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:00 AM on June 20, 2026
Twitchy


Democrats of America: Why settle for less when you can have the best?  

While there is no shortage of leftist politicians who specialize in crafting elaborate word salads, full of sound and fury, signifying absolutely nothing, everyone knows that Kamala Harris is the Iron Chef of sophistic slaw. 

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It often got so bad in the waning years of the Biden administration that even The Daily Show had to make fun of her for her trademark incomprehensible prattling. 

When you've lost Jon Stewart and Comedy Central ... 

Of course, here at Twichy, we couldn't let them have all the fun. When yet another speechwriter quit on Harris (likely due to having a stroke listening to her), we tried to help out with the hashtag #WriteASpeechForKamala, resulting in countless job applicants to craft her claptrap. 

Pure poetry that would put Shakespeare to shame. 

Sadly, when Harris got her hind parts handed to her in the 2024 election, we feared we might lose her signature brand of balderdash forever.

But fear not! Because the Democrats can't seem to find a single candidate who can compete nationally in the 2028 presidential race, Harris remains a frontrunner -- as Republicans nationwide fall to their knees and cry out, 'Oh, please, please, please, please, PLEASE!' 

Last night, Harris spoke to Don Lemon and, as our Warren Squire reported, she's dead set on exacting revenge on her political enemies -- and average Americans -- should she miraculously land the seat in the White House. 

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But it wouldn't be a Harris appearance if she didn't also remind America that she is the undisputed champion of rhetorical rigamarole. Here she is, expounding on 'hope and light' so profoundly (in her own mind) that it would make Henry Wadsworth Longfellow bow in defeat.

Umm, we're not sure how to tell her this, but hope already IS a verb. She doesn't have to anoint it as one.

But come on, man. Come on. Admit it. You missed this just a little bit, didn't you? 

LOL. 

She's the maestro of mumbo jumbo. Everyone else is just a pretender to her throne. 

Who could ever want to be unburdened from this has-been? 

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Hey, now! We would never insinuate that Harris has a ... [hic] ... drinking problem.

STOP THAT! 

It's like we're in 'Brat Summer' 2.0. 

We think we just found her next speechwriter. 

Of course, not everyone can appreciate Harris as the nonpareil of nonsequiturs. Shockingly, some even find it difficult to hear the Princess of Prattle. 

What can we say? Sometimes, a little ear bleeding is necessary to appreciate a generational political talent such as Harris. 

We almost -- almost -- got that from Lemon himself last night. 

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He's trying SO HARD to keep a straight face. For the cause. 

Yes, she is, baby!  

Tanned, rested, and rambling. 

And to that, we can only hope (see? a verb) for one thing: 

RUN, KAMALA, RUN! 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt, galactically stupid politicians like Kamala Harris. 

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2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS WHITE HOUSE

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