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Al Sharpton Asks Kamala Harris If She's Running for President Again (Republicans Will LOVE the Answer)

Doug P. | 12:36 PM on April 10, 2026
Meme

In the November 2024 presidential election, Kamala Harris got wrecked in a big way. Harris and Walz lost every single swing state and CNN made the reality of what happened even more awkward for the Dem candidate: 

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As we get into next year the jockeying for position when it comes to the presidential primaries will pick up speed.

Will Kamala Harris try and make a run for her party's nomination after being installed as the Dems' candidate? Harris had this answer for Al Sharpton, along with the trademark cackle that evokes winces: 

"Excellent!" - RNC

We're just guessing that even those running the DNC cringed when Harris said that. 

AND Harris' campaign still ended up in debt.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (which voters rejected in 2024, as Kamala Harris knows).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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