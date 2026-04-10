Al Sharpton Asks Kamala Harris If She's Running for President Again (Republicans Will LOVE the Answer)

In the November 2024 presidential election, Kamala Harris got wrecked in a big way. Harris and Walz lost every single swing state and CNN made the reality of what happened even more awkward for the Dem candidate:

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That time CNN pulled up the map to see if Kamala Harris was outperforming 2020 Joe Biden in any areas of the country.



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3w0efuofRb — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) October 30, 2025

As we get into next year the jockeying for position when it comes to the presidential primaries will pick up speed.

Will Kamala Harris try and make a run for her party's nomination after being installed as the Dems' candidate? Harris had this answer for Al Sharpton, along with the trademark cackle that evokes winces:

Kamala: I might run for president pic.twitter.com/P9R7J1jrpr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 10, 2026

"Excellent!" - RNC

AL SHARPTON: “Are you going to run again in 2028?”



KAMALA: *cackles* “Listen, I might, I might — I’m thinking about it.”pic.twitter.com/bn4npBw8nG — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 10, 2026

We're just guessing that even those running the DNC cringed when Harris said that.

If Kamala spent 1.1 billion in a few months for the 2024 election. Who will bankroll the 2028. How many billions will she need — JAS_coder (@jas_coder) April 10, 2026

AND Harris' campaign still ended up in debt.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (which voters rejected in 2024, as Kamala Harris knows).

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