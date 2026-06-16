Asinine in Austria: Climate-Conscious Kamala Harris Tosses a Tired Word Salad in the Old World

Former Vice President Kamala Harris probably got off the plane in Austria and drunkenly said, ‘G’day mate, when will I get to see your country’s koala bears?’ The loony leftist 2024 presidential election candidate was recently at a climate conference in Austria as a special guest of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. For Harris, it was a chance to revisit her ‘greatest hits.’

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Have a listen to this noxious nostalgia. (WATCH)

Kamala tops off word salad in Austria:



“...helping the people see what can be, unburdened by what has been."



Never tires of the classics. pic.twitter.com/Ha7MKRh647 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 16, 2026

The only thing worse than an idiot is an idiot who thinks she's an intellectual. — His Royal Majesty, The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) June 16, 2026

Amazing this idiot repeated that ridiculous line again. — Yowza (@yowza411) June 16, 2026

It’s like she’s caught in a loop.

Twitchy’s own Grateful Calvin says Harris experienced a Jen Bush-like ‘Please clap’ moment with the crowd.

The silent pause after she's done is chef's kiss.



You can tell she was expecting applause. LOL.



I wish I could see a few more seconds of the clip to hear what the follow-up was. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 16, 2026

Elex Michaleson was the host. He threw to Schwarzenegger to say how everything has gotten more partisan, so what message did he want to send having Kamala there.



Like Arnold is a Republican lol — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 16, 2026

Remember, they paid for her to show up & and speak as if her two brain cells are overworked. — Last Boomer (@LastBoomer01) June 16, 2026

She’s stinking rich, but she’s not going to turn down an easy paycheck, the spotlight, and an open bar on a free flight.

Speaking of drinking, commenters have some theories for how she concocted her kooky catchphrase.

She's so stupid she fails to realize her "can be, unburdened by what has been" is her pushing a tag line. When she first used it she had this look in her eyes that said, "I'm so BRILLIANT! I helped come up with that line! now it's just her reaching for something in desperation. — Henry Fleming (@ErixWay) June 16, 2026

She must have been pretty wasted when she came up with it. Why else would she keep using what has been universally mocked? — dcnh (@dcnh42) June 16, 2026

We NEVER tire of it…. pic.twitter.com/UhFJZCKLVB — 𝕄𝔸𝔾𝔸 𝕎𝔸ℝℝ𝕀𝕆ℝ 🇺🇸 (@_USRepublic) June 16, 2026

Is she on the drinking tour of Europe? — Red Rose Lane (@rulefollower) June 16, 2026

Wonder if she made it a girls’ trip with Nancy ‘Nanshee’ Pelosi.

While Harris is on the other side of the world, posters are thankful she’s not the current resident of the White House.

Kamala is obviously older and no wiser. Same old same old... — JP (@J_P1776) June 16, 2026

Well, we can thank our lucky stars that we, at least, are now unburdened of *that* has-been. — Nick Danger (@regnad_kcinn) June 16, 2026

Boy oh boy did we ever dodge a MOAB-sized bullet by getting Trump back in the Oval instead of this basket case. 😰 — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) June 16, 2026

Thank God she didn't win the last election.

When I'm not satisfied with something being done, or not being done, I think about where we are compared to where we may have been.

Where we are isn't perfect, nothing ever is, but we avoided a major disaster. — jhawkjoe (@joemill36846262) June 16, 2026

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Can you imagine what this country would have been like if they had been able to install her? — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) June 16, 2026

She’s in the lead for the democrat nominee because they have no one else. Thats the current state of the democrat party. And they’re in debt from wasteful spending. — Justin (@Aries00000003) June 16, 2026

According to the latest New York Times poll, Harris tops the Democrat presidential contenders list at 27%, Gavin Newsom is next with 14%, Pete Buttigieg is 11%, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is fourth at 8%. That’s how bad it’s looking for the Democrats in 2028. Looks like the party might be making a second trip to the 'word salad' bar.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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