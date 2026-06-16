'Your Mom Traded You for Drugs': Viral Leftist Attack on JD Vance’s Family...
LIVE Election Results With TWITCHY! Primary Night in Oklahoma, California, DC Mayor, Georg...
'Avoid the Jet Skis': Ambassador (Yes, Really) Herschel Walker’s Wild Safety Warning Shock...
Medical Examiner Rules Asylum Seeker’s Death a Homicide After Release by ICE
Make Apple Pie Great Again! McDonald's Makes YUGE Announcement for America 250
Whoopi Goldberg Tries to Educate JD Vance on Catholicism: The Faith Says We...
Infamous 'Dog' Journalist Nick Kristof Caught Hiding Campaign Donor Ties at NYT
RUH-ROH, Democrats! AAG Harmeet Dhillon and DOJ Just Scored a MAJOR Georgia Voter...
America Last Energy: Democrats Can’t Bring Themselves to Support Their Own Darn Country...
Rainbow Wrath: MLB Has Now WARNED Baseball Players Who Defy Wearing the Ribbon...
VIP
Montage of Democrats Saying Gross, Sexist Things About Melania Trump Reminds Us All...
Motive Revealed: FBI Busts White House UFC Attackers
PBS Board Chair Who Wished for Trump to Suffer a Stroke Just Did...
Their FACES! HA! Joint Obama Portrait Unveiled at His Presidential Library and It...

Asinine in Austria: Climate-Conscious Kamala Harris Tosses a Tired Word Salad in the Old World

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:20 PM on June 16, 2026
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Former Vice President Kamala Harris probably got off the plane in Austria and drunkenly said, ‘G’day mate, when will I get to see your country’s koala bears?’ The loony leftist 2024 presidential election candidate was recently at a climate conference in Austria as a special guest of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. For Harris, it was a chance to revisit her ‘greatest hits.’

Advertisement

Have a listen to this noxious nostalgia. (WATCH)

It’s like she’s caught in a loop.

Twitchy’s own Grateful Calvin says Harris experienced a Jen Bush-like ‘Please clap’ moment with the crowd.

She’s stinking rich, but she’s not going to turn down an easy paycheck, the spotlight, and an open bar on a free flight.

Recommended

'Your Mom Traded You for Drugs': Viral Leftist Attack on JD Vance’s Family Ignites Outrage
justmindy
Advertisement

Speaking of drinking, commenters have some theories for how she concocted her kooky catchphrase.

Wonder if she made it a girls’ trip with Nancy ‘Nanshee’ Pelosi.

While Harris is on the other side of the world, posters are thankful she’s not the current resident of the White House.

Advertisement

According to the latest New York Times poll, Harris tops the Democrat presidential contenders list at 27%, Gavin Newsom is next with 14%, Pete Buttigieg is 11%, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is fourth at 8%. That’s how bad it’s looking for the Democrats in 2028. Looks like the party might be making a second trip to the 'word salad' bar.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS CLIMATE CHANGE DEMOCRAT PARTY KAMALA HARRIS THE NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Your Mom Traded You for Drugs': Viral Leftist Attack on JD Vance’s Family Ignites Outrage
justmindy
Whoopi Goldberg Tries to Educate JD Vance on Catholicism: The Faith Says We Take in Immigrants
Brett T.
'Avoid the Jet Skis': Ambassador (Yes, Really) Herschel Walker’s Wild Safety Warning Shocks Twitter
justmindy
Medical Examiner Rules Asylum Seeker’s Death a Homicide After Release by ICE
Brett T.
Make Apple Pie Great Again! McDonald's Makes YUGE Announcement for America 250
Grateful Calvin
Rainbow Wrath: MLB Has Now WARNED Baseball Players Who Defy Wearing the Ribbon for 'Pride' Night
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Your Mom Traded You for Drugs': Viral Leftist Attack on JD Vance’s Family Ignites Outrage justmindy
Advertisement