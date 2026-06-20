‘Justice’ for Just Us: Kamala Harris Tells Don Lemon She’ll Go After Trump’s DOJ If She Wins the WH

The Democrat Party keeps reminding us of exactly what they will do if they regain power in Washington, D.C. Democrats say they will immediately go after President Donald Trump and everyone in his administration. Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently told Democrat activist podcaster Don Lemon that she’ll target employees of Trump's Department of Justice for doing their jobs if she wins the White House. Democrats accuse Trump of seeking revenge, but they’re the ones who have a vengeance itch to scratch.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Don Lemon tells Kamala he thinks people in the Trump DOJ should “face justice" for going after "political rivals. "Kamala agrees: “I absolutely believe that." Lemon: "If you are president in 2028, will you make sure that there's accountability?" Kamala: "I believe firmly in accountability. Yes." What? We've been reliably told a president involving themselves in such matters is a grave threat to justice and democracy.

This is (D)ifferent. (WATCH)

Don Lemon tells Kamala he thinks people in the Trump DOJ should “face justice" for going after "political rivals."



Kamala agrees: “I absolutely believe that."



Lemon: "If you are president in 2028, will you make sure that there's accountability?"



Kamala: "I believe firmly in… pic.twitter.com/Koc6r3Laow — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 20, 2026

Is passing the Lemon like passing the dutchie? — Goose (@renegoupillaud) June 20, 2026

‘Pass the Lemon on leftist side. How does it feel when you've got no brain?’

Posters say Harris is speaking out of both sides of her whiskey hole.

So Kamala says if she were president, she'd go after her political rivals, while simultaneously claiming people going after political rivals should be held accountable, all while her administration went after its political rivals — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 20, 2026

They are unbelievably dense.



This prime example of sheer hypocrisy and projection deserves to be a major case study in political science curricula for years to come. — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) June 20, 2026

“The Trump people should be held accountable for going after political rivals by Democrats who should go after their political rivals" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 20, 2026

POV: this drunk lady's sending you to prison for being GOP if the libs ever win again — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) June 20, 2026

All while moralizing about the evils of a weaponized DOJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 20, 2026

The firmly ignored elephant in this dumbass libtard room is the Biden DOJ did exactly that.



Pure projection. And hey, if you go after the king best not miss.



Karma baby. Idiots. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) June 20, 2026

Harris and her fellow Democrats have no qualms about siccing the DOJ on its political enemies—they've done it before.

Commenters are convinced Harris is gearing up to seek the White House again.

Well it looks like she's definitely running again. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 20, 2026

Lemon asked her. She said “I have not decided."



Which means yes. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 20, 2026

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The way she's putting herself out there, she definitely seems to want to run.

A second loss for her would be brutal. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 20, 2026

A drunk Kamala sounds like a fun opponent. Can't wait. — Julie Smith (@riseUP4America) June 20, 2026

I hope so. I miss Drunky. — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) June 20, 2026

This time she will participate in the primary and get embarrassed right out the gate. — Agent037🇺🇸✝️ (@CryptoLeo037) June 20, 2026

Polls show her leading a weak Democrat bench for the 2028 contest. But the party would have to be crazy to run her again after her 2024 crash and burn against Trump.

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