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‘Justice’ for Just Us: Kamala Harris Tells Don Lemon She’ll Go After Trump’s DOJ If She Wins the WH

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:15 AM on June 20, 2026
The Weekly Show With Jon Stewart

The Democrat Party keeps reminding us of exactly what they will do if they regain power in Washington, D.C. Democrats say they will immediately go after President Donald Trump and everyone in his administration. Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris recently told Democrat activist podcaster Don Lemon that she’ll target employees of Trump's Department of Justice for doing their jobs if she wins the White House. Democrats accuse Trump of seeking revenge, but they’re the ones who have a vengeance itch to scratch.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Don Lemon tells Kamala he thinks people in the Trump DOJ should “face justice" for going after "political rivals.

"Kamala agrees: “I absolutely believe that."

Lemon: "If you are president in 2028, will you make sure that there's accountability?"

Kamala: "I believe firmly in accountability. Yes."

What? We've been reliably told a president involving themselves in such matters is a grave threat to justice and democracy.

This is (D)ifferent. (WATCH)

‘Pass the Lemon on leftist side. How does it feel when you've got no brain?’

Posters say Harris is speaking out of both sides of her whiskey hole.

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Harris and her fellow Democrats have no qualms about siccing the DOJ on its political enemies—they've done it before.

Commenters are convinced Harris is gearing up to seek the White House again.

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Polls show her leading a weak Democrat bench for the 2028 contest. But the party would have to be crazy to run her again after her 2024 crash and burn against Trump.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS

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