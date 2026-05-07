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Kamala Harris Wants DNC to Release It's 2024 Campaign 'Autopsy Report' but X Users Are Helping Her NOW

Doug P. | 3:20 PM on May 07, 2026
Twitchy

The good news for the Republicans is that Kamala Harris is reportedly still considering another run for president in 2028 (well, she didn't really "run" the last time since she was installed as the candidate without anybody casting a vote). We all know what happened in November of 2024, but according to NBC News Harris has an interest in seeing the DNC's postmortem on what exactly went wrong. 

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Come on, DNC, give her what she wants

As former Vice President Kamala Harris considers another run for president, she is also signaling that she has no problem with a public airing of what went wrong last time — telling donors she believes the Democratic National Committee should release its buried autopsy of her failed 2024 campaign, according to a person who has heard the conversations.

While she indicated to donors that she had no issue with releasing it, Harris has not discussed the postmortem with DNC Chairman Ken Martin and did not know about his decision to keep it under wraps until it happened, this person said.

Harris has to have some idea, right? Or maybe not. 

Most likely!

But that's OK, because a lot of X users are more than happy to let Harris know what went wrong:

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Pretty much. Throw Tim Walz into the mix ostensibly to shore up her support with midwestern men and YIKES.

Glad we could help, Kamala! Occasionally we do embrace bipartisanship around here. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Kamala). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you very much!

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