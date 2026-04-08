'How Very Communist of Them'! Rep. Jason Crow and the Dems Are Making Lists of Trump Officials to Punish

The same lib media and Democrats who watched the justice system be weaponized for many years against their biggest political opponent are now accusing the Trump administration of "weaponizing" the DOJ. That's beyond shameless and laughable considering what we've all witnessed over the last several years.

Advertisement

Now we've got a House Democrat talking about the lists he's been making (along with other Dems in Congress) so the Left remembers who to go after if their party takes back control:

Dem Rep Jason Crow says he and Democrats are making "lists of people” to go after in the Trump administration.



“You will be judged. You cannot escape it forever."



These very same people have looked into every legacy media camera available for 15 months to tell you how… pic.twitter.com/GyzTzchnu7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 8, 2026

ICE agents and others at Homeland Security are among those the Democrats are pledging to go after and hold accountable. Their "crime"? Enforcing federal immigration laws. The Dems have completely lost their minds.

How very communist of them. https://t.co/SnVXvFvYaO — 🗑️ Last Beacon of Hope God Bless America 🦅🙏🇺🇸 (@CovfefeKatie) April 8, 2026

Jason is doing a totalitarianism.

Ain't that special? https://t.co/19t0x2GWfE — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) April 8, 2026

This is what retribution actually sounds like, @peterbakernyt. Will the media call him out? https://t.co/AvyyGPI7so — AAE (@AAC0519) April 8, 2026

All the Dems' "authoritarian" talk about Trump is, as usual, 100 percent pure projection.

*****

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police (which as you just read above is massive projection).

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!