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The New Yorker's Review of JD Vance's New Book Is a 'Distasteful' Blend of Illiteracy and Anti-theism

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:30 PM on June 20, 2026
Twitchy


Whenever an anti-theist tries to lecture people of faith about Christianity, Catholicism, Judaism, or really anything related to religion, it is always hilarious. But when that person of faith is the Vice President of the United States and the anti-theist works for The New Yorker, we know we're in for a giant belly laugh.

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Over the past week, JD Vance has been doing the media rounds -- even going on The View -- to promote his new memoir, Communion, which chronicles his journey to becoming a Catholic. Because he is the Vice President, of course, other topics have come up, such as the Iran MOU and -- erasing black people from history?

Well, Whoopi Goldberg's weird fever dreams of imagined racism aside, Vance's book was bound to cause leftists to throw a tantrum because the left is virulently anti-Christian. So, it was no surprise that The New Yorker was going to take out its poison pen to review it. 

What was somewhat of a surprise is that The New Yorker doesn't know what words mean. 

Distasteful? Really? 

We're pretty sure that the tweet was supposed to read 'disdainful,' since, you know, that is the subtitle of the article

So much of the literary magazine of record. 

Not very well, it would appear. 

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LOL. 

Them no speak English too good. 

Given the bloodbath taking place in dead legacy media offices lately, they likely can't afford to hire anyone who knows how to use words. 

Harold Ross is turning over in his grave. 

Even worse, however, than the unfortunate rake stomp from The New Yorker's social media intern is the content of the article itself, written by Jessica Winter, best known in Twitchy circles for calling everyone associated with Moms For Liberty 'Christian nationalists' -- even the Jewish moms.

Oh, but we're SURE she'll be objective.

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... Good thought, Ed. It’ll do her good to take a short break from all those abortion and reproductive rights pieces she’s been on for the past five years.' 

Editor 2: '(pokes head out of the office door) JESSICA! GOT A JOB FOR YA!'

HAHAHA. 

This is likely accurate. 

We'll spare you most of Winter's hit piece, but suffice it to say that she has no idea what it means to be a Christian or Catholic and uses most of the article to slam Vance over political issues. 

She even claims that Vance's attending Mass at home is 'disdainful' of Catholicism. 

One suspects that Vance would have a better grasp of Catholic customs and vibes if he spent more time around rank-and-file parishioners in 'fraternal sharing and in ecclesial communion,' to borrow Pope Leo’s words. But Vance admits that, about 'half the time these days, we attend Mass at home.' (Your book is called Communion, my brother!) 

Sister, do you not realize that this means he also spends half his time at Mass with other parishioners? And that the family is the most core aspect of communion? 

Of course, she doesn't. Just like she doesn't acknowledge the REASON that Vance often has to celebrate Mass at home. Because the left loves to gin up would-be assassins. 

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Winter also claims that Vance can't be a Catholic because the Eucharist seemed strange to him before he became a Catholic, because he criticizes the Pope about immigration, and because ... he's friends with Peter Thiel? 

Yeah. As expected, she is clueless. 

It was never intended to be a book review. It was intended to be character assassination. 

 Winter also tries to deny Vance's Catholic faith because he admits that there is a mystery to it. 

A surpassingly strange thing about Vance’s book, in fact, is how often he sounds not much like a Christian at all, Catholic or otherwise. 'Religious beliefs are less like certainties such as the boiling point of water—which can be verified through testing—and more like claims about complex systems,' Vance writes.

Now, there is some off-the-charts breezy impertinence! Religious beliefs are actually very much like certainties to those who hold them, for one thing.

LOL. 

Not only is she an anti-theist, but it is patently obvious that she never even talks to any Christians. 

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Winter does not know the difference, and it shows. 

It really isn't our kink, but we had to follow the link, unfortunately. 

It's sort of our job. 

We feel dumber for having read it. 

Winter wouldn't understand that concept because she doesn't know any Catholics. 

Frankly, we find her 'disdain' for Vance and his Catholic journey to be well beyond 'distasteful.' 

LOL. 

When it comes to The New Yorker, proper English and knowing what words mean have taken a backseat to hate. 

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And not just the second row, either, but the WAY back. 

============================================

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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Tags:

CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM CHRISTIANITY JD VANCE WHOOPI GOLDBERG

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