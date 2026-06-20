The New Yorker's Review of JD Vance's New Book Is a 'Distasteful' Blend of Illiteracy and Anti-theism



Whenever an anti-theist tries to lecture people of faith about Christianity, Catholicism, Judaism, or really anything related to religion, it is always hilarious. But when that person of faith is the Vice President of the United States and the anti-theist works for The New Yorker, we know we're in for a giant belly laugh.

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Over the past week, JD Vance has been doing the media rounds -- even going on The View -- to promote his new memoir, Communion, which chronicles his journey to becoming a Catholic. Because he is the Vice President, of course, other topics have come up, such as the Iran MOU and -- erasing black people from history?

Well, Whoopi Goldberg's weird fever dreams of imagined racism aside, Vance's book was bound to cause leftists to throw a tantrum because the left is virulently anti-Christian. So, it was no surprise that The New Yorker was going to take out its poison pen to review it.

What was somewhat of a surprise is that The New Yorker doesn't know what words mean.

J. D. Vance’s second memoir, “Communion,” tells the story of his decision to become Catholic, but it’s strangely distasteful of the faith he has joined. https://t.co/q9ihZviSMx — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) June 19, 2026

Distasteful? Really?

We're pretty sure that the tweet was supposed to read 'disdainful,' since, you know, that is the subtitle of the article.

So much of the literary magazine of record.

English ... do you speak it? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 20, 2026

Not very well, it would appear.

I only have an eighth-grade education, but the word you’re looking for there is “disdainful.” — Brian Huggard (@brianhuggard) June 20, 2026

Idiomatic English is painfully difficult of. https://t.co/TE6cJlebMz — Sohrab Ahmari 🇺🇸 (@SohrabAhmari) June 20, 2026

LOL.

Them no speak English too good.

Dear @NewYorker, did you mean "disdainful of?" Also, have you considered hiring me as an editor? Or someone else who knows how to use words? https://t.co/dc5OduicnD — Aramis L. Perez (@AramisLPerez) June 20, 2026

Given the bloodbath taking place in dead legacy media offices lately, they likely can't afford to hire anyone who knows how to use words.

Imagine a 20th Century New Yorker editor reading this sentence. https://t.co/3ZdS3SSBKf — P.C. Outsider (@PhilOutsider) June 20, 2026

Harold Ross is turning over in his grave.

Even worse, however, than the unfortunate rake stomp from The New Yorker's social media intern is the content of the article itself, written by Jessica Winter, best known in Twitchy circles for calling everyone associated with Moms For Liberty 'Christian nationalists' -- even the Jewish moms.

Oh, but we're SURE she'll be objective.

The New Yorker Newsroom:



Editor 1: “Who do we have that can do a piece on JDs new faith memoir?”



Editor 2: “Well, Winter is available. Remember her talking about how she lost her faith in Catholicism when she was 15 because of that dumb a** 20/20 show?”



Editor 1: “Good… — 🔫 Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) June 20, 2026

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... Good thought, Ed. It’ll do her good to take a short break from all those abortion and reproductive rights pieces she’s been on for the past five years.'



Editor 2: '(pokes head out of the office door) JESSICA! GOT A JOB FOR YA!'

HAHAHA.

This is likely accurate.

We'll spare you most of Winter's hit piece, but suffice it to say that she has no idea what it means to be a Christian or Catholic and uses most of the article to slam Vance over political issues.

She even claims that Vance's attending Mass at home is 'disdainful' of Catholicism.

One suspects that Vance would have a better grasp of Catholic customs and vibes if he spent more time around rank-and-file parishioners in 'fraternal sharing and in ecclesial communion,' to borrow Pope Leo’s words. But Vance admits that, about 'half the time these days, we attend Mass at home.' (Your book is called Communion, my brother!)

Sister, do you not realize that this means he also spends half his time at Mass with other parishioners? And that the family is the most core aspect of communion?

Of course, she doesn't. Just like she doesn't acknowledge the REASON that Vance often has to celebrate Mass at home. Because the left loves to gin up would-be assassins.

Yeah, because normal, sane people always ask the New Yorker for an opinion on religion — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) June 20, 2026

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Winter also claims that Vance can't be a Catholic because the Eucharist seemed strange to him before he became a Catholic, because he criticizes the Pope about immigration, and because ... he's friends with Peter Thiel?

Yeah. As expected, she is clueless.

Sure. Let a anti Catholic pro abortion writer do a review of this book. Makes total sense. 🙄 https://t.co/c7M1BQFqlU — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) June 20, 2026

It was never intended to be a book review. It was intended to be character assassination.

Winter also tries to deny Vance's Catholic faith because he admits that there is a mystery to it.

A surpassingly strange thing about Vance’s book, in fact, is how often he sounds not much like a Christian at all, Catholic or otherwise. 'Religious beliefs are less like certainties such as the boiling point of water—which can be verified through testing—and more like claims about complex systems,' Vance writes.



Now, there is some off-the-charts breezy impertinence! Religious beliefs are actually very much like certainties to those who hold them, for one thing.

LOL.

Not only is she an anti-theist, but it is patently obvious that she never even talks to any Christians.

"Religious beliefs are actually very much like certainties to those who hold them, for one thing."



Not correct. Religious belief is certitude, not certainty. Certitude is internal conviction independent of evidence. Certainty is being free of doubt based on empirical proof. https://t.co/Fss2CPcVyj — Gregoresate (@Gregoresate) June 20, 2026

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Winter does not know the difference, and it shows.

The secular humanist libs of the New Yorker would like to express to you their opinion of how Catholics should think and act.



Follow the link of that’s your sort of kink… https://t.co/c911zKSzkT — Bill Davis & The History Of Rock’n’Roll (@kelso839) June 20, 2026

It really isn't our kink, but we had to follow the link, unfortunately.

It's sort of our job.

This is hilarious that the New Yorker is writing an article about solid faith… These progressive hacks just can’t help themselves. It’s mind numbing — Jeff Fleetham🌵🇺🇸 (@JLF1213) June 20, 2026

We feel dumber for having read it.

As opposed to the famously pro-Catholic New Yorker? — Sevatar — 'TOO SCHIZO TO DIE' Arc (@_sevatar) June 20, 2026

Cradle Catholics are not often conflicted about the Church? — truthandtoleranceblog (@truthandto65884) June 20, 2026

Winter wouldn't understand that concept because she doesn't know any Catholics.

Frankly, we find her 'disdain' for Vance and his Catholic journey to be well beyond 'distasteful.'

"Are you sure you're using 'distasteful' correctly?"

"Meh... like 70% sure?"

"Good to go." — stefano_dimera (@stefanodimeraa) June 20, 2026

LOL.

When it comes to The New Yorker, proper English and knowing what words mean have taken a backseat to hate.

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And not just the second row, either, but the WAY back.





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