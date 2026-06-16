Whoopi Goldberg Tries to Educate JD Vance on Catholicism: The Faith Says We Take in Immigrants

As Twitchy reported earlier, Vice President JD Vance was a guest on The View, and as expected, the shrieking harpies turned into a pack of jackals, piling on Vance every time he tried to answer a question. Whoopi Goldberg wanted to know, "What did black people do to this administration to make you stigmatize folks of color?"

Advertisement

Vance is promoting his new book, "Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith," and the hosts of the view suddenly found a deep interest in religion. Ana Navarro told Vance that, as a Christian, he should visit ICE detention centers to ensure detainees are treated humanely.

JD Vance turns the tables on the ladies of The View after they tried to lecture him on how he as a Christian could support deporting illegal aliens:



"Do we know that during the last administration we had tens of thousands of children who were sex trafficked by the cartels?...… pic.twitter.com/TSQ2GFevTM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 16, 2026

Goldberg, too, was interested in squaring Vance's religion with illegal immigration. She informed Vance, a converted Catholic, that the Catholic faith says we take in immigrants. It's always a treat to have Goldberg lecture you on your own religion.

Whoppi: "The Catholic faith says we take in immigrants... How do you justify that?"



Vance: "The Christian faith says that you can have borders and you're allowed to enforce your borders." pic.twitter.com/WbaOZCUgLm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 16, 2026

Ask Vatican City about taking in immigrants.

Obama was supposedly a Christian yet he deported millions of illegals without a peep from Whoopie or the other witches on the View. — Arizona Steve 🇺🇸 (@Arizona_Steve_) June 16, 2026

President Barack Obama was literally nicknamed the "Deporter-in-Chief."

I can answer this. The bible explicitly states that we are supposed to abide by the laws of the land we live in.



The US has laws against illegal immigration.



Whoopsie needs to pick up the bible and read. — James (@tiredofthemall) June 16, 2026

I am so sick of heretics and atheists speaking with moral authority on the Bible. YOU HAVEN’T READ IT. — Anisha Babbar (@AnishaB95757) June 16, 2026

Does a couple of films as a nun and thinks she can lecture an actual Catholic on theology — Huw Fulcher (@huwful) June 16, 2026

Even in the movies, she was just disguised as a nun. Fitting.

These clowns try to use our faith against us, which they know nothing about. — Sarita (@Saritaregresa) June 16, 2026

So tired of atheists who know nothing of Christianity, trying to lecture Christians on their beliefs. — Andrew (@A2Sm00ve) June 16, 2026

Jesus of Nazareth was born in Bethlehem. Why? Joseph had to return to his hometown and register for Ceasar's census, thus adhering to the law. — CyTheGuy (@Cytheguy323) June 16, 2026

We've been assured by a Jesuit priest on this very site that the Holy Family were refugees, and plenty of churches put up Nativity scenes with the Christ child missing (ICE was here) or the entire Holy Family surrounded by ICE agents.

Advertisement

So now they prop up Catholic faith when it suits their narrative… — "WeirdRobS” (@razalasbor) June 16, 2026

These leftists want to pick and choose cafeteria Gospel ideas/tenets as it suits them. — Burney Mack (@coffeebeandude1) June 16, 2026

It always amazes me that people who never go to church and never read the Bible think they know so much about Christianity. — Dustin Donley (@LegacyClothier) June 16, 2026

Goldberg certainly champions the separation of church and state. As Vance said, all the administration is doing is enforcing the law.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.