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Whoopi Goldberg Tries to Educate JD Vance on Catholicism: The Faith Says We Take in Immigrants

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on June 16, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As Twitchy reported earlier, Vice President JD Vance was a guest on The View, and as expected, the shrieking harpies turned into a pack of jackals, piling on Vance every time he tried to answer a question. Whoopi Goldberg wanted to know, "What did black people do to this administration to make you stigmatize folks of color?"

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Vance is promoting his new book, "Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith," and the hosts of the view suddenly found a deep interest in religion. Ana Navarro told Vance that, as a Christian, he should visit ICE detention centers to ensure detainees are treated humanely.

Goldberg, too, was interested in squaring Vance's religion with illegal immigration. She informed Vance, a converted Catholic, that the Catholic faith says we take in immigrants. It's always a treat to have Goldberg lecture you on your own religion.

Ask Vatican City about taking in immigrants.

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President Barack Obama was literally nicknamed the "Deporter-in-Chief." 

Even in the movies, she was just disguised as a nun. Fitting.

We've been assured by a Jesuit priest on this very site that the Holy Family were refugees, and plenty of churches put up Nativity scenes with the Christ child missing (ICE was here) or the entire Holy Family surrounded by ICE agents.

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Goldberg certainly champions the separation of church and state. As Vance said, all the administration is doing is enforcing the law.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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CATHOLIC CHURCH ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JD VANCE THE VIEW WHOOPI GOLDBERG

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