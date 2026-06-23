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Ruh-Ro!: Khanna Wants Debate With Elon Musk After He Threatened to Sue Over USAID Child Murder Claims

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:05 AM on June 23, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Like most of us, Elon Musk has had enough of Ro Khanna. The California Democrat recently accused Musk of murdering more than four million children due to USAID funding being cut. Musk threatened to sue Khanna for the absurd claim. Almost immediately, Khanna shifted to debating Musk in hopes of avoiding a defamation lawsuit. That’s not how this works, Ro.

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Here’s Khanna’s debate challenge to Musk. (WATCH)

We sure hope so.

Khanna has been shooting off his mouth online and with anyone who will grant him an interview. His lips are always moving. (READ)

Ro Khanna wants a 5% wealth tax on billionaires, and is painting Elon Musk as a villain to sell it to his low-informed, emotionally driven followers.

So he takes a biased projection report about possible future deaths from USAID cuts and treats Musk like he personally killed 4.5 million children. 

Khanna needs people to believe Musk’s wealth is evil. Once he gets his people there, taking tens of billions of dollars from him every year becomes easier to sell.

Meanwhile, an actual $550 million USAID bribery scheme ended in guilty pleas, but somehow Ro leaves that part out.

Here’s Khanna on Jennifer Welch’s podcast blaming Musk for the deaths of millions of children. (WATCH)

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Debating a known liar like Khanna seems like a colossal waste of time.

Commenters say Trump hired Musk to uncover government inefficiencies and make cost-cutting recommendations. Musk didn’t end any government programs personally.

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Some have pleaded ‘Guilty.’

Commenters say Khanna sold himself as a moderate, but that was a lie. He reminds many of another dishonest Democrat who is always in the spotlight.

Democrats have been open about their plans to go after Trump and everyone in his orbit if they regain power. Here’s hoping a lawsuit from Musk makes them rethink that proposition.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ELON MUSK FREE SPEECH LAWSUIT USAID

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