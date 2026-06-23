Ruh-Ro!: Khanna Wants Debate With Elon Musk After He Threatened to Sue Over USAID Child Murder Claims

Like most of us, Elon Musk has had enough of Ro Khanna. The California Democrat recently accused Musk of murdering more than four million children due to USAID funding being cut. Musk threatened to sue Khanna for the absurd claim. Almost immediately, Khanna shifted to debating Musk in hopes of avoiding a defamation lawsuit. That’s not how this works, Ro.

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Here’s Khanna’s debate challenge to Musk. (WATCH)

.@elonmusk let's debate. You game?



I am for free speech, not lawfare. pic.twitter.com/gThLggxiOW — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) June 22, 2026

Ro is a clown of epic proportions that lives by a double standard.



He's not going to get debated by Elon, but rather sued. — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) June 23, 2026

We sure hope so.

Khanna has been shooting off his mouth online and with anyone who will grant him an interview. His lips are always moving. (READ)

Ro Khanna wants a 5% wealth tax on billionaires, and is painting Elon Musk as a villain to sell it to his low-informed, emotionally driven followers. So he takes a biased projection report about possible future deaths from USAID cuts and treats Musk like he personally killed 4.5 million children. Khanna needs people to believe Musk’s wealth is evil. Once he gets his people there, taking tens of billions of dollars from him every year becomes easier to sell. Meanwhile, an actual $550 million USAID bribery scheme ended in guilty pleas, but somehow Ro leaves that part out.

Here’s Khanna on Jennifer Welch’s podcast blaming Musk for the deaths of millions of children. (WATCH)

Ro Khanna wants a 5% wealth tax on billionaires, and is painting Elon Musk as a villain to sell it to his low informed, emotionally driven followers.



So he takes a biased projection report about possible future deaths from USAID cuts and treats Musk like he personally killed 4.5… pic.twitter.com/4Eu8aYesAI — Jammles (@jammles9) June 22, 2026

Guy who just said Elon needs to be subpoenaed, investigated and held accountable now claims he’s not for "lawfare.” pic.twitter.com/qVwInLJCyw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 22, 2026

@RoKhanna Care to comment on how your version of “lawfare” is different? — Jared Schoolcraft (@JredSchoolcraft) June 23, 2026

And now he wants to debate Elon. Why would anyone debate someone who makes stuff up? — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) June 23, 2026

Debating a known liar like Khanna seems like a colossal waste of time.

Commenters say Trump hired Musk to uncover government inefficiencies and make cost-cutting recommendations. Musk didn’t end any government programs personally.

Last I checked, he was an advisor and had zero power to cut anything. — John Zych 🇺🇸 (@zychj) June 23, 2026

Ro is a moron Elon made no cuts. DOGE made recommendations if they were followed or not was higher up decision. — TTyler 🇺🇸 (@Ttyler63l) June 23, 2026

Doge only made recommendations carried out by State/Rubio. What crime did Doge commit by doing investigations and referrals? — Danny Wondering (@dannywondering) June 22, 2026

Absolutely. This is a total lie.



All DOGE did was require contact with the aid recipients to confirm that funds were being used legitimately. Anything less than this is insane!



Multiple people from USAID have been charged by the Justice Department with stealing money.… https://t.co/a6IyHi7mNI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2026

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Some have pleaded ‘Guilty.’

Commenters say Khanna sold himself as a moderate, but that was a lie. He reminds many of another dishonest Democrat who is always in the spotlight.

You're the guy who is the biggest fraud in politics and that is saying a lot. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 23, 2026

He is giving Shifty Shiff a run for his money for sure. — Billy Styles (@wokeworldnews) June 23, 2026

We are getting to see into the crystal ball of what is going to happen to a lot of people once the Dems regain control of the house. — Russell (@russell_m) June 23, 2026

Democrats have been open about their plans to go after Trump and everyone in his orbit if they regain power. Here’s hoping a lawsuit from Musk makes them rethink that proposition.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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