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Soros Silence: Scott Jennings Rebukes Dems on CNN for Focusing on Musk but Not Their Ultra-Wealthy Donors

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:35 AM on June 15, 2026
Twitchy

Elon Musk was the futurist hero of Democrats when he was on their team. But the ‘progressive’ radicals who have taken over the party pushed him out. As soon as he championed freedom of speech and shifted his support to President Donald Trump and his America-first policies, Democrats made him a target. Musk becoming the world’s first trillionaire sent Democrats even further over the edge. Republican commentator Scott Jennings recently reminded Democrats on CNN that while they’ve been crying over Musk, they’ve been quiet about one of his leftist equivalents, Alex Soros.

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Here’s more. (READ)

He does it again.  Scott Jennings gets the last word on CNN.

JENNINGS: If Elon Musk had never gotten involved in politics, never supported Trump … he’d be getting a ticker tape parade right now. 

HINOJOSA: Do you agree that one person should have control in f American policy?

JENNINGS:  Call me when you’re mad about Alex Soros.

Jennings is right. Despite Musk’s contributions to humanity, Democrats want to destroy him simply for not being on Team Blue. (WATCH)

The Democrats are now going after billionaires on the right and calling them immoral, but don’t call out the leftist ones who donate to their party.

Posters also notice that the Democrats’ media goons never seem to attack the billionaires who fund their party as well.

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George and Alex Soros bankroll much of the Democrats' freedom-destroying officials and policies.

Musk is responsible for many technological advancements here in America, and in doing so, Democrats' first instinct is to bring him to heel.

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Is anyone surprised a California Democrat drove Musk out of the Golden State? Democrats hate personal freedom so much they will financially cut their own throats to keep Americans from having it. Simply amazing.

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FREE SPEECH GEORGE SOROS

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