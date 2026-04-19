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Property Punishment: Mayor Zohran Mamdani Is Giddy Over Plan to Tax the Homes Away From Home of the Rich

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on April 19, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Democrat Socialist Zohran Mamdani ran on taxing the rich and creating ‘equity.’ New Yorkers, both gullible and ignorant of history, propelled the always-grinning madman Mamdani to the highest office in the Big Apple. Now, Mayor Mamdani is laying out his and Governor Kathy Hochul's plan for wealthy property owners, and he is downright giddy about it. A pillar of this ‘tax the rich’ scheme is a ‘pied-à-terre tax,’ which is a tax on non-primary residences. In other words, wealthy people who live outside of New York will pay a tax on their second residences within NYC and the state of New York.

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Here's an excited Mamdani touting the proposed tax on Meet the Press with Kristen Welker. (WATCH)

Most grade-school children don’t dream of being government-backed thieves.

Commenters say socialists like Mamdani never tire of spending money that doesn’t belong to them. It’s a rush.

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Of course, that leads to a desire for higher highs, which can only be fed with more taxpayer money.

Posters say Mamdani’s tax dreams will never touch his Ugandan family’s vast wealth.

Democrats love billionaires as long as they support their destructive agendas.

There are plenty of rich people who support Mamdani either out of stupidity or guilt.

Yes, many come from inherited wealth and love doling it out to leftist causes.

Still, many wealthy leftists love these numerous tax punishments, but don't like being personally impacted by them. Some will bow out of NYC. Non-leftists are already skipping town and taking their money and businesses with them. They know where this all leads.

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That’s always the final result.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and is now the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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KATHY HOCHUL NEW YORK SOCIALISM TAXES ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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