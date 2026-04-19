Property Punishment: Mayor Zohran Mamdani Is Giddy Over Plan to Tax the Homes Away From Home of the Rich

Democrat Socialist Zohran Mamdani ran on taxing the rich and creating ‘equity.’ New Yorkers, both gullible and ignorant of history, propelled the always-grinning madman Mamdani to the highest office in the Big Apple. Now, Mayor Mamdani is laying out his and Governor Kathy Hochul's plan for wealthy property owners, and he is downright giddy about it. A pillar of this ‘tax the rich’ scheme is a ‘pied-à-terre tax,’ which is a tax on non-primary residences. In other words, wealthy people who live outside of New York will pay a tax on their second residences within NYC and the state of New York.

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Here's an excited Mamdani touting the proposed tax on Meet the Press with Kristen Welker. (WATCH)

Mamdani says it’s exciting to tax wealthy New Yorkers:



“I’ve always said that I believe in the importance of taxing the rich. This is taxing the rich."



"It's been really exciting to work with the governor to win something that many thought would never have a chance." pic.twitter.com/q2APrawHT5 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 19, 2026

Of course he believes in texting the Rich, because he’s a friggin socialist Marxist — Mac Rox 🇺🇸🎮🗡️🛡️🇮🇹✝️ (@macrox56) April 19, 2026

He sounds like a grade-school student at recess dreaming about what he want to do when he grows up 🤪 — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) April 19, 2026

Most grade-school children don’t dream of being government-backed thieves.

Commenters say socialists like Mamdani never tire of spending money that doesn’t belong to them. It’s a rush.

He is literally giddy that he is taking people’s hard earned money.. this is just crazy — Leslie Osborne (@LeslieO03015288) April 19, 2026

Targeting a class of people. That is what he is happy to do.



That my friend is dangerous, and why do people think he’d stop at a persons bank statements? Who else does he not like?@CNN — Farbs (@Farbs) April 19, 2026

It’s really exciting to spend other people’s money on useless pet projects that will undoubtedly fail. — Jeff (@Jeff_mortensen) April 19, 2026

Stealing other people's money does cause a dopamine spike. — Short on Cash (@Unkept_Republic) April 19, 2026

Of course, that leads to a desire for higher highs, which can only be fed with more taxpayer money.

Posters say Mamdani’s tax dreams will never touch his Ugandan family’s vast wealth.

He is a “the rich”, isn’t he? — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) April 19, 2026

Yeah but his family's wealth is kept out of America — Rex (@R89Capital) April 19, 2026

But he’s a good rich person—in fact, he’s FAR superior to you.



This tax only goes after the bad rich people. — Baseball John (@fitcja) April 19, 2026

Loves the sugar daddy oligarchy too? pic.twitter.com/6aTCoyPSGf — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) April 19, 2026

Democrats love billionaires as long as they support their destructive agendas.

There are plenty of rich people who support Mamdani either out of stupidity or guilt.

I wonder how many "rich" people actually voted for this asshat and if they are experiencing buyer's remorse. — Upside Down World (@80s_Patriot) April 19, 2026

Oh there are thousands of them that did. NYC has a plethora of wealthy people who have no issues giving to these campaigns. — NetNinja (@NetNinja01) April 19, 2026

Yes, many come from inherited wealth and love doling it out to leftist causes.

Still, many wealthy leftists love these numerous tax punishments, but don't like being personally impacted by them. Some will bow out of NYC. Non-leftists are already skipping town and taking their money and businesses with them. They know where this all leads.

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Mamdani in 3 months, scouring New York for the rich he was so "excited" to tax: pic.twitter.com/juI5CoPNaY — Adam Wasem (@WasemAdam) April 19, 2026

And the mass exodus will continue. Texas and Florida will be waiting with open arms for these companies. — PoliticalPilot (@PoliticalPilot2) April 19, 2026

When they’re all gone you’ll have to tax the working class. — Rep47&48 (@DeckerKell36048) April 19, 2026

That’s always the final result.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and is now the mayor of New York City.

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