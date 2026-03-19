Elon Lives Rent-Free in Bernie's Head: Sanders Rants About Musk's Fortune Amid SAVE America Act Fight

Bernie Sanders, the man who has done nothing but live off taxpayers the entirety of his life, used to rail against millionaires and billionaires. Well, then he became a Democrat star and he became a millionaire, so he turned his ire to 'billionaires'. Apparently, he genuinely believes the 3,000 or so billionaires in the world are responsible for the world's ills. He particularly hates Elon Musk because Musk supports the GOP so Elon is a favorite Bernie target.

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🔥🚨 JUST IN: Sen. Berine Sanders is on the Senate floor RANTING about @ElonMusk, while debating the SAVE America Act.



"60% percent of our people are living paycheck to paycheck, and ONE GUY, ELON MUSK, owns more than the bottom 53% of American households..."



If Bernie had it… pic.twitter.com/6RStlanXQa — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) March 19, 2026

🚨 LMFAO! For absolutely no apparent reason during debate on the SAVE America Act (cracking down on illegal alien voters), Sen. Bernie Sanders is straight-up LOSING HIS MIND ranting about Elon Musk on the Senate floor…



“Elon Musk owns more than the bottom 53% of American… https://t.co/CmvCE9IePT — American™ (@1776_13) March 19, 2026





He looks more and more crotchety every day.

Bernie became famous by going on billionaire-owned media companies and then spouting off about how the govt should limit campaign contributions so that politicians are even more dependent on Big Media/Tech to get out their message. — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) March 19, 2026

He's such a fraud.

Bernie is part of the 1%. Let’s see his taxes. — Kirk - Sombrero Enthusiast 🐊 🍊💇‍♂️ (@HeathenKirk) March 19, 2026

Peak irony.

His handlers must get a wild kick out of this man telling others they have too much. — LongTermMemory (@LongTermMemory_) March 19, 2026

He used to rant about the evil millionaires, until he became one. So of course he now rants against evil billionaires. At least until he becomes one, the he'll have to jump on the evil trillionaires train. — Rowdy McFlowdy ™ (@RowdyMcFlowdy) March 19, 2026

Just let him buy a few more houses and you won't hear a peep from him about billionaires anymore. His FOMO makes him moody right now.

Abject hypocrisy of millionaire Bernie Sanders. — John Nason (@jmnason_) March 19, 2026

Let the old fraud, wind bag cry. Irrelevant. No one cares. — Roughshod1776 (@roughshod1776) March 19, 2026

Apparently, there are no problems in the United States in need of solving other than Bernie Sanders' gripes with Elon so he can't shut up about him.

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