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Elon Lives Rent-Free in Bernie's Head: Sanders Rants About Musk's Fortune Amid SAVE America Act Fight

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on March 19, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Bernie Sanders, the man who has done nothing but live off taxpayers the entirety of his life, used to rail against millionaires and billionaires. Well, then he became a Democrat star and he became a millionaire, so he turned his ire to 'billionaires'. Apparently, he genuinely believes the 3,000 or so billionaires in the world are responsible for the world's ills. He particularly hates Elon Musk because Musk supports the GOP so Elon is a favorite Bernie target.

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He looks more and more crotchety every day.

He's such a fraud.

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Just let him buy a few more houses and you won't hear a peep from him about billionaires anymore. His FOMO makes him moody right now.

Apparently, there are no problems in the United States in need of solving other than Bernie Sanders' gripes with Elon so he can't shut up about him. 

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2026 ELECTIONS BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY ELON MUSK GOP

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