'DO IT'! Looks Like Elon Musk Has Had Enough of Rep. Ro Khanna's Defamation

When it comes to flat-out, pedal to the metal congressional liars, Rep. Ro Khanna has obviously decided to give Dems like Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi a run for their "spouting BS" money.

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Among the lies Khanna is pushing is that all our problems would be solved if only the Democrats could confiscate a chunk of Elon Musk's wealth. Khanna's also trying to turn Musk's time as the head of DOGE into a mass extinction event for so many people in the world.

Khanna's "Department of Numbers We're Completely Making Up" is doing their thing again with this one:

Elon Musk 'needs to answer' for 4.5M kids 'sentenced to death' over DOGE cuts, Ro Khanna argues https://t.co/PdQ01f4dMh pic.twitter.com/vGJfb3xQFN — New York Post (@nypost) June 22, 2026

Do congressional Democrats earn bonuses for every lie they tell?

In any case, it appears that Musk has heard enough:

Time to sue this liar — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2026

Bring it on!

DO IT. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 22, 2026

A liar, a dunce, and an envious striver, truly insane that he represents Silicon Valley in Congress — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) June 22, 2026

Pass the popcorn!

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (not to mention the lies and gaslighting).

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