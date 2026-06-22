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'DO IT'! Looks Like Elon Musk Has Had Enough of Rep. Ro Khanna's Defamation

Doug P. | 4:30 PM on June 22, 2026
Meme

When it comes to flat-out, pedal to the metal congressional liars, Rep. Ro Khanna has obviously decided to give Dems like Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi a run for their "spouting BS" money. 

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Among the lies Khanna is pushing is that all our problems would be solved if only the Democrats could confiscate a chunk of Elon Musk's wealth. Khanna's also trying to turn Musk's time as the head of DOGE into a mass extinction event for so many people in the world. 

Khanna's "Department of Numbers We're Completely Making Up" is doing their thing again with this one: 

Do congressional Democrats earn bonuses for every lie they tell?

In any case, it appears that Musk has heard enough: 

Bring it on!

Pass the popcorn!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (not to mention the lies and gaslighting). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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