Honor System Will Not Cut It, Sen. Ashley Moody Suggests

"An honor system. That's how New Jersey was "preventing" noncitizens from voting," Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Florida) tweets. "Democrats desperately want us to believe this is a tiny little oversight on their party when in reality they've turned their backs on the American people and are looking the other way."

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An HONOR SYSTEM. That’s how New Jersey was “preventing” noncitizens from voting.



Democrats desperately want us to believe this is a tiny little oversight on their party when in reality they’ve turned their backs on the American people and are looking the other way.



This sad… https://t.co/1MvZkAgJlE — Senator Ashley Moody (@SenAshleyMoody) August 2, 2026

It seems that we are balanced on a not-so-fine line between being over-policed and having no rules or enforcement. Citizens should retain the right to do many things on their own recognizance without having to be compelled by authorities to do it or do it properly. Some things require oversight and scrutiny.

The right of citizens of the United States to vote should not be abridged by non-citizens voting in U.S. elections. Such persons are, by that definition, not citizens of the United States and therefore not entitled to the privileges of U.S. citizens, such as the right to vote. A citizen in Newark should not have his vote diminished by a non-citizen voting in Atlantic City. This is not confusingly hard. There is no need for anything to be done to this end. Repeated attempts by non-citizens to vote in U.S. elections should be denied. Any attempt should be denied. It should not be necessary to do anything to reinforce the right of citizens of the United States to vote.