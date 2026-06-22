Trans-WHAT-icide? Chicago's Brandon Johnson Invents a Whole New Word to Deflect From His Failures



Brandon Johnson must thank whatever woke, DEI god he prays to that Karen Bass and Zohran Mamdani exist. If it weren't for those two and their uncanny ability to suck up all of the media oxygen in the room, there is no question that the spotlight would shine more harshly on Johnson as the worst mayor in America.

Advertisement

Forget the fact that he just lost the Chicago Bears to Indiana, a humiliation that should result in any mayor's immediate resignation. The rest of his administration has been an absolute dumpster fire as well. Balloon deficits despite massive tax hikes, blatant cronyism and kowtowing to corrupt unions, an unforgivably obscene violent crime rate in the city, and, of course, standing up for illegal alien murderers instead of the young women they prey upon.

It's a total disaster. As hard as it is to believe that Chicago could have an even worse mayor than Lori Lightfoot, Johnson has been all of that and then some.

His latest attempt to distract from his utter incompetence, corruption, and failure has been to invent a new victim class out of whole cloth and declare a 'state of emergency' in their defense.

For too many transgender Chicagoans, the sense of belonging they deserve in their city has been denied by exclusion and barriers to opportunity in spaces that should feel safe and welcoming. Since declaring a Transfemicide State of Emergency, our administration has strengthened… https://t.co/kJThl0CvHj — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) June 21, 2026

... the City’s capacity to support LGBTQ+ Chicagoans. This framework builds on that work by centering the voices and lived experiences of trans Chicagoans to chart a path toward a safer, more connected city.

Excuse us? Trans-WHAT-icide?

What does that even mean?

“Transfemicide state of emergency”



Beyond parody. And delusional. The trans murder rate is actually LOWER than the general population. And basically every trans murder victim is killed because of domestic issues, drugs, or prostitution. “Anti-trans hate crimes” are a fantasy. https://t.co/LpLztnU6Y2 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 22, 2026

Johnson is welcome to become the Mayor of Fantasyland if he wants, but in this reality and in the city of Chicago, he is not allowed to favor groups of delusional mental patients over the rest of his citizens.

Reminder that ALL Chicagoans are entitled to the equal protection of the laws. If Chicago uses this inchoate gibberish theory to preference government spoils to trans identifying people or subordinate women’s rights, @CivilRights will investigate & take action, if appropriate. https://t.co/iJcZ5en8g4 — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) June 22, 2026

Inchoate gibberish theory. What a perfect description of 'transfemicide.'

Have we mentioned how much we love Harmeet Dhillon?

There’s a red line when I type that string of letters. Why is that? pic.twitter.com/xqVSBjZZVE — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 22, 2026

Because not only is it not an actual word, it's also something that's not happening.

(We also love Holly Briden a lot, too.)

We apologize for the NSFW language in that clip, but ... our thoughts exactly.

“Transfemicide State of Emergency”



I think we have reached the peak of woke. — Nathan Hughes (@rallynate) June 22, 2026

Don't challenge them. They'll come up with something even dumber and more insane soon enough.

Meanwhile, as Johnson focuses on fictional crimes, his city continues to suffer.

Advertisement

Three dozen people shot in Chicago this weekend, and this is what you are focused on. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) June 22, 2026

Come on. We all know that's social media's fault, not his. He'll just hire more counselors or try to implement reparations to address the issue.

Interesting you seem to be more concerned about trans “femicide” and not at all concerned with black women who know they are women being killed in your city. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) June 22, 2026

Some black women in Chicago are noticing how much of a failure Johnson and the rest of Chicago's 'leadership' is, and they're speaking up about it.

Johnson doesn't care, though. Chicago is a Democrat-machine city. Maybe the original Democrat-machine city. There hasn't been a Republican mayor of the city in almost 100 years.

This is complete insanity. This guy is out of his mind. https://t.co/hFYVr9ZE0j — Ray Donovan (@RayDonovanII) June 22, 2026

Chicago has a bigger problem with people staging fake hate crimes in Chicago than Transfemicide, Mr. Mayor. https://t.co/w6A822PBpz — Chicago Contrarian (@ChicagoContrar1) June 21, 2026

Like the Asian leftist college student who lit a burning cross that the mayor tried to blame on slavery and white supremacy? Or like Jussie Smollett?

Honestly, there are too many of the hoaxes to even count anymore.

Nice gobbledygook you got there... pic.twitter.com/Ez6Jdpn18M — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 22, 2026

Advertisement

As Norm Macdonald might say, it's not just gobbledygook, it's Commie gobbledygook.

Here's the reality about Johnson's made-up state of emergency:

Mr. Johnson,

By my count, 15 transgender individuals were killed in Chicago over the last decade. That's 1.5 per year.



Based on a cited rate of 0.5% of adults, that works out to a homicide rate of about 14 per 100,000 transgender residents per year.



During that same period,… https://t.co/P6mnlY1TUk — Nilam Civok (@CivokNilam) June 21, 2026

... Chicago averaged about 645 homicides per year. For the rest of the city's population, that works out to roughly 24 homicides per 100,000 non-trans residents per year.



If 14 per 100,000 is a "state of emergency," what do you call 24 per 100,000?



The average Chicagoan who is not transgender faces a higher risk of being murdered than a transgender resident. If you believe the risk faced by transgender residents warrants emergency action, then the far greater number of murder victims across the rest of Chicago deserve at least the same urgency.

And, as other posters have pointed out, none of those 15 homicides were based on 'transphobia' (another word that doesn't mean anything).

However, addressing the real problem in Chicago would require honesty, integrity, competence, and hard work.

Throughout his entire tenure in office, Johnson has clearly and repeatedly demonstrated that he possesses none of these qualities.

But hey, at least he invented a new word for something that doesn't exist.

Advertisement

Kind of like the 'Chicago' Bears will soon not exist.





============================================

Related:

I Asked Democrats for an Iota of Sanity on the Mall and the Left's Reaction Was Hilariously On-Brand

Something Interesting (and Totally Predictable) Is Happening In Latin America Without USAID-terference

The New Yorker's Review of JD Vance's New Book Is a 'Distasteful' Blend of Illiteracy and Anti-Theism

She's Back, Baby! Kamala, Goddess of Gibberish, Drops a HUMDINGER of a Word Salad on Don Lemon

Harry Truman, You Ain't: Victor Davis Hanson Sums Up Obama's Narcissistic Scolding In a PERFECT Post

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.