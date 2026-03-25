Student Slaughtered by an Illegal, Brandon Johnson Throws Naming Ceremony for 'Abolish ICE' Snow Plow

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justmindy
justmindy | 12:00 PM on March 25, 2026
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Mayor of Chicago is dealing with some major issues. Crime is rampant, the city's budget is out of control, there is a lack of affordable housing and a homelessness problem. Thankfully, Mayor Johnson has his finger on the pulse of the city and is solutions minded. This latest announcement will surely make things better for the fine people of Chicago.

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Today, he will have a whole press conference to announce the purchase of a new snow plow he will name 'Abolish ICE'. That ought to do it!

A snowplow is pretty riveting stuff.

Does it not snow much in July?

Then, you'd never get the chance to participate in the city wide change this snow plow is sure to bring. Who would walk away from that opportunity?

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Because the snowplow is pushing snow around and snow is kind of like ice ... so it's 'abolishing' ICE. Get it? Heh! Pulverize ICE would have been even more based honestly. With all the murder and stuff, though, it's all a little tone deaf.

Maybe he got a good deal on it at a season ending closeout special sale. Did you ever thing of that?

Mayors are also supposed to address crime and budget shortfalls, but he doesn't do any of that. Do you see the problem here?

By that, they mean you can ask questions like: 'Mr. Mayor, why are you so rad?', or 'Mr. Mayor, who came up with that amazing name for the snow plow', or even 'Mr. Mayor, have you ever considered running for President of the United States because you are so good at running things the whole nation should get the privilege of living under your benevolent reign". 

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Just a reminder, this 'naming ceremony' will be taking place just days after an illegal killed a Chicago college student. Brandon Johnson is a massive jerk.

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CHICAGO CRIME HOMELESSNESS ICE

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