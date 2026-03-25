Student Slaughtered by an Illegal, Brandon Johnson Throws Naming Ceremony for 'Abolish ICE' Snow Plow

The Mayor of Chicago is dealing with some major issues. Crime is rampant, the city's budget is out of control, there is a lack of affordable housing and a homelessness problem. Thankfully, Mayor Johnson has his finger on the pulse of the city and is solutions minded. This latest announcement will surely make things better for the fine people of Chicago.

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Tosay, Chicago’s mayor will unveil a snowplow named “Abolish ICE.” Because, you know, no other problems have surfaced recently. pic.twitter.com/tUPeh9C1FA — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) March 25, 2026

Today, he will have a whole press conference to announce the purchase of a new snow plow he will name 'Abolish ICE'. That ought to do it!

Hmmmm…it has been almost two weeks since a mayoral “limited Q&A” has gone sideways…🤔 https://t.co/Hl8cOlOk9y pic.twitter.com/CD7cj1rcUb — Chicago Bars (@chicagobars) March 25, 2026

A snowplow is pretty riveting stuff.

And what better time to commission a new snow plow than the last week of March. https://t.co/XSEpkQ6E7U — Cruadin (@cruadin) March 25, 2026

Does it not snow much in July?

Then, you'd never get the chance to participate in the city wide change this snow plow is sure to bring. Who would walk away from that opportunity?

I mean, I do have to say, the name is pretty funny. Or it would be, had *gestures broadly at everything* not happened. — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) March 25, 2026

Because the snowplow is pushing snow around and snow is kind of like ice ... so it's 'abolishing' ICE. Get it? Heh! Pulverize ICE would have been even more based honestly. With all the murder and stuff, though, it's all a little tone deaf.

Incredible timing. Also it’s spring. — Dahlia (@kuchisakeonnax) March 25, 2026

Not to mention, it’s already Spring. — Coop101010 (@coop101010) March 25, 2026

Maybe he got a good deal on it at a season ending closeout special sale. Did you ever thing of that?

He is a joke and a coward. The most racist politician in Illinois and that is saying ALOT — RoseAnne (@Ob36180Rose) March 25, 2026

This is what mayors are for though. — Boulevardier (@Boulevardi67427) March 25, 2026

Mayors are also supposed to address crime and budget shortfalls, but he doesn't do any of that. Do you see the problem here?

"limited Q&A" — Brian King (@KingOrleans) March 25, 2026

By that, they mean you can ask questions like: 'Mr. Mayor, why are you so rad?', or 'Mr. Mayor, who came up with that amazing name for the snow plow', or even 'Mr. Mayor, have you ever considered running for President of the United States because you are so good at running things the whole nation should get the privilege of living under your benevolent reign".

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And the mayor will be having an insensitive “naming ceremony” today for a snowplow. — Laura Lynn (@LauraLynn209) March 25, 2026

As the family of Sheridan Gorman waits for justice, the mayor and governor offered their condolences. https://t.co/9mQqOHQaxZ — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) March 25, 2026

Just a reminder, this 'naming ceremony' will be taking place just days after an illegal killed a Chicago college student. Brandon Johnson is a massive jerk.

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