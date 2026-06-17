Chicago Mayor Says Flaming Cross Lit to Protest Trump and Christians Is Reminder of Anti-Black Racism

A recent burning cross in a Chicago park was not aimed at the city’s black population but at President Donald Trump and white Christian nationalism. The perp wasn't an angry, racist, white person as Democrats like Mayor Brandon Johnson and others had wished; instead, the flaming cross was admittedly set by a 21-year-old, gay, socialist, Asian-American man. Merlin Lu states that he even set a red hat atop the burning cross to symbolize Trump and MAGA.

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So not an anti-black hate crime but possibly an anti-Christian one. (WATCH)

Turns out, the "KKK burning cross" found in Chicago was made by a socialist gay Asian: pic.twitter.com/l1ClC4QSd3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 16, 2026

This man is mentally ill. Just listen to him and look at what he's willing to do. This isn't an example of protest; it's a display of his mental instability. — TamBran (@CKCSMadre) June 16, 2026

Sounds like an indoctrinated college student.

Posters say they knew this was a hoax in ‘MAGA country’ from the get-go.

I called it, the day it happened! pic.twitter.com/s17BDQJnVI — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 16, 2026

Another Jussie Smollett hoax. In the same city I might add. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) June 16, 2026

Did he get a check from the SPLC? Those hats aren't free. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) June 16, 2026

Oh the shock! When you look at the Jussie Smollett hoax, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Bubba Wallace noose tale and so many others, you realize the KKK today is basically leftists pretending to be Klansmen in the hope they can smear MAGA. News Bulletin: it ain’t working. — Robert Lapinski (@RobLaArizonaSJB) June 16, 2026

The demand for racism from white Americans far outstrips the supply. That’s why Democrats have to fake so much of it.

Commenters say they’re tired of being blamed for the hoaxes staged by the Democrats and their radical foot soldiers.

It’s always a crazy leftist doing this shyte now. Democrat Governor JB Pritzker and Democrat Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson tried to blame right wing white people because they’re both leftist unhinged liars. pic.twitter.com/roeTq2NvRz — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) June 16, 2026

And you know they'll never apologize! — Dina Hinckley (@hinck07) June 16, 2026

Nope, they never will.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was offered a chance to admit he was wrong, but he still managed to blame the fiery cross on anti-black racism. (WATCH)

Brandon Johnson is asked about the guy who set up the burning cross in Chicago:



“It's a painful reminder of how hatred towards black Americans still permeates in our society."



It was actually an Asian socialist’s protest against MAGA. Other than all of that, dead on, Mr Mayor. pic.twitter.com/d8gIM4RCJV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 16, 2026

Anyone expecting a rational or intelligent answer from "Mayor" Johnson is delusional. He's illiterate. — Catherine Evermore™ (@CatherineUSA1) June 16, 2026

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It's funny how each Chicago mayor gets progressively (no pun intended) worse. — Andrew (@andrewfibonacci) June 16, 2026

Democrats never let the facts get in the way of a good narrative. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 16, 2026

The Democrat Party requires racism to survive. It doesn’t even need to be genuine racism. Democrats need the perception of widespread racism to remain high. The longer the Democrats keep their voters believing they are victims, the longer the party can maintain control over them and their much-needed votes.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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