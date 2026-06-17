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Chicago Mayor Says Flaming Cross Lit to Protest Trump and Christians Is Reminder of Anti-Black Racism

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:05 AM on June 17, 2026
Meme

A recent burning cross in a Chicago park was not aimed at the city’s black population but at President Donald Trump and white Christian nationalism. The perp wasn't an angry, racist, white person as Democrats like Mayor Brandon Johnson and others had wished; instead, the flaming cross was admittedly set by a 21-year-old, gay, socialist, Asian-American man. Merlin Lu states that he even set a red hat atop the burning cross to symbolize Trump and MAGA.

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So not an anti-black hate crime but possibly an anti-Christian one. (WATCH)

Sounds like an indoctrinated college student.

Posters say they knew this was a hoax in ‘MAGA country’ from the get-go.

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The demand for racism from white Americans far outstrips the supply. That’s why Democrats have to fake so much of it.

Commenters say they’re tired of being blamed for the hoaxes staged by the Democrats and their radical foot soldiers.

Nope, they never will.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was offered a chance to admit he was wrong, but he still managed to blame the fiery cross on anti-black racism. (WATCH)

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The Democrat Party requires racism to survive. It doesn’t even need to be genuine racism. Democrats need the perception of widespread racism to remain high. The longer the Democrats keep their voters believing they are victims, the longer the party can maintain control over them and their much-needed votes.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CHICAGO CHRISTIANITY DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP SOCIALISM LGBTQ+

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