NBC News: Burning Cross in Chicago Park Shocks Residents; January 6 Connection?

NBC News claims that a burning cross in a Chicago park shocked residents, although we doubt Chicagoans find much shocking, aside from a weekend when there are no shootings. Police are looking for suspects: perhaps they should start with the SPLC and ask them who they paid to set up the stunt.

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A burning cross in a Chicago park shocks residents and has police searching for who did it. https://t.co/nuMszDyKop — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 11, 2026

Did the cross have a sign nearby declaring "This is MAGA country"? pic.twitter.com/Krb7izL961 — XcentricXennial (@XcentricXennial) June 11, 2026

Don't joke … Chicago is the same city where Jussie Smollett was nearly lynched.

NBC News actually picked up the story from the Associated Press, which reported:

A large burning cross — a historic symbol of hate and intimidation against Black Americans — was discovered in a Chicago park where former President Barack Obama famously delivered his acceptance speech when he was elected the nation’s first Black president. Tuesday afternoon’s act sent shock waves through a city where more than one in four people are Black. Some people drove or walked by, staring, and a video of the cross-burning gained traction online. … Miranda Samuels laid some of the blame on the current political climate. “I do think we’re living in a time when we have a president that stokes this kind of thing and invites this type of stuff,” she said. “People feel emboldened and are invited to see how far they can go.” Frank Chapman, a Chicago resident and executive director of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, agreed. He pointed to how people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were ultimately not punished. President Donald Trump pardoned, commuted prison sentences or ordered the dismissal of cases for all of the nearly 1,600 people charged in the attack. “The same kind of people got the same white supremacist mentality as a cross-burning,” Chapman said. “So, they figured like they got a license now ... with people pardoned and more or less shaking hands with the devil.”

Ah … it was probably a pardoned January 6er.

SPLC vibes. Much like the Lincoln Project tiki torches hoaxes. pic.twitter.com/pDE5HnBNpQ — Zero Followers- Leif Von Eric Kat (@Liefvonerickat) June 11, 2026

Check with the Southern Poverty Law Center and see if they put in an order for a cross burning. — Mitzi Turpin 🍊🇺🇸 (@mitzi_turpin) June 11, 2026

Believe me the people around Chicago are used to much worse than a couple of 2x4s on fire . — DEPLORABLE DANK (@phatnutz13) June 11, 2026

Yeah, Chicago; a hotbed of Klan activity.



MAGA Country. Uh huh. — John Gill (@DrJohnGill) June 11, 2026

Police believe the suspect is a Caucasian male. They also posted photos of the suspect:

CPD says this is the man who was seen leaving the area where “an object was constructed and lit on fire” in Grant Park yesterday.



Police categorize the crime as arson, not a hate crime, even though many people have concluded it was a cross-burning.https://t.co/xCuej9CAWh — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) June 10, 2026

Second photo of the individual seen running from the Grant Park arson incident that many have concluded was a cross-burning. https://t.co/3Hwgqfblrz pic.twitter.com/OdMIXmDTg3 — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) June 11, 2026

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😂😂😂 Keep trying. — Keith Yeadon (@KeithYeadon2) June 11, 2026

It’s all fake. Everything the news says is fake and gay — LJ (@mahomesforever9) June 11, 2026

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