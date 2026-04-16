Reid Wiseman Moved to Tears At Sight of the Cross
Newsweek: Student Self-Deports After Enduring ‘Inhumane’ ICE Conditions
The Other Shoe Drops: Anna Paulina Luna Reports Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Rube...
VIP
Once Fine Blokes, Now Just Broke: UK Would Be the Poorest State in...
Pope Leo: "Woe to Those Who Manipulate Religion … For Their Own Military...
Judge Again Blocks Construction of White House Ballroom, Says Bunker Can Proceed
Whoopi Goldberg Schools People Who Think They Know the Bible-Bible
Trump Calls Out Pope’s Selective Silence: 'Tell That to the Pope' on Iran...
Variety: Pete Hegseth Tried to Evoke Scripture but Quoted ‘Pulp Fiction’ Instead
Hennepin County Attorney Issues Nationwide Arrest Warrant for ICE Agent for Assault
People Can't Help but Notice Where Kamala Harris Did NOT Record Her 'Gas...
HRM: Deadbeat Jerks at The Lincoln Project Have Some 'Splainin' to Do About...
VIP
Antisemites UNITE! Ilhan Omar Praises Candace Owens and I'd Only Be More Surprised...
Missing Scientists with Classified Secrets Spark Espionage Fears – Trump Launches Urgent I...

Mayor Brandon Johnson Talks Reparations, Says Restaurant Industry Has Vestiges in Slavery

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on April 16, 2026
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

On Wednesday, the Chicago City Council failed to override a veto of Mayor Brandon Johnson of a plan to freeze a scheduled minimum wage increase for tipped workers. The One Fair Wage ordinance was passed in 2023.

Advertisement

Johnson on Wednesday also gave an update on his Reparations Task Force, and urged the public to show up for meetings and urge the city council not to take wages away from black and brown people, "because that in and of itself has its vestiges tied to slavey."

Recommended

The Other Shoe Drops: Anna Paulina Luna Reports Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Ruben Gallego
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Good question. He does seem to bring it up a lot.


Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about inept politicians like Brandon Johnson. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.


Tags:

CHICAGO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Other Shoe Drops: Anna Paulina Luna Reports Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Ruben Gallego
Grateful Calvin
Newsweek: Student Self-Deports After Enduring ‘Inhumane’ ICE Conditions
Brett T.
Whoopi Goldberg Schools People Who Think They Know the Bible-Bible
Brett T.
Reid Wiseman Moved to Tears At Sight of the Cross
Amy
Hennepin County Attorney Issues Nationwide Arrest Warrant for ICE Agent for Assault
Brett T.
Judge Again Blocks Construction of White House Ballroom, Says Bunker Can Proceed
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Other Shoe Drops: Anna Paulina Luna Reports Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Ruben Gallego Grateful Calvin
Advertisement