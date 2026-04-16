Mayor Brandon Johnson Talks Reparations, Says Restaurant Industry Has Vestiges in Slavery

On Wednesday, the Chicago City Council failed to override a veto of Mayor Brandon Johnson of a plan to freeze a scheduled minimum wage increase for tipped workers. The One Fair Wage ordinance was passed in 2023.

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Chicago aldermen failed Wednesday to override Mayor Brandon Johnson’s veto, clearing the way for tipped workers’ wages to continue rising toward the city’s full minimum wage. https://t.co/qWQnoCHAFH — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) April 15, 2026

Johnson on Wednesday also gave an update on his Reparations Task Force, and urged the public to show up for meetings and urge the city council not to take wages away from black and brown people, "because that in and of itself has its vestiges tied to slavey."

Brandon Johnson today on his administration's transparency regarding his Reparations Task Force:



"I'm a black man in America calling for the reparations of black people!"



Johnson then asserted the restaurant industry is tied to slavery. pic.twitter.com/KOOBo6igc2 — Chicago Contrarian (@ChicagoContrar1) April 15, 2026

Everyone in Chicago is so sick of this performative clown. The next mayoral election cannot come soon enough. Brandon Johnson won’t even run for reelection because he knows it will be an embarrassment. — Chicago Meatball (@BigChiMeatball) April 16, 2026

We're not going to reelect him. The question is whether whoever comes next is worse: even odds! — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) April 16, 2026

Besides the obvious incompetence, he also seems dumber than dirt. — Theresa (@frogaustin) April 16, 2026

There are politicians that I disagree with, but I think are relatively intelligent… I think Johnson’s just really stupid — loose Cannon of Lakeview (@notnotpreston) April 16, 2026

He always call's for reparations when he knows there isn't any money left. This distracts the people that would ask "Where all the money go?" The answer? ILLEGAL ALIENS — Christos Blanco (@sickofdischit) April 16, 2026

I expect him to die of a rage related heart attack during a presser — realpaulmahler (@realpaulmahler) April 16, 2026

Truth is … I’d pay just for this low-IQ cretin to leave town — Name Lock (@NameLock11) April 16, 2026

Even the sign language guy can’t believe this crap — PSamps (@BigSamps5) April 16, 2026

How did Chicago ever manage to elect such a severely mentally challenged imbecile? — MedMusicVibes (@MusicMed31309) April 15, 2026

Illinois residents are already taxed to the eyeballs. How much money do you want for this, and where do you think it will come from? Or, what are you going to cut to pay for it? — ron fox (@RRonwfox) April 16, 2026

Does Johnson ever say *anything at all* without reference to himself as a "black man"?



Even to his wife? "Baby, I'm a black man, and I'm hungry." — GumSlinger (@GumSlinger) April 16, 2026

Good question. He does seem to bring it up a lot.





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