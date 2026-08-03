Tapper and Bash: CNN Meets Calls for Accountability From Fauci-Friendly Anchors With Dead Silence

Republican Senator Rand Paul released the first part of the Fauci diaries on July 25; the second part followed two days later. Dr. Anthony Fauci’s personal journal entries show that he had questionable chummy relationships with CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. One would think that CNN would see the damage these revelations would cause its so-called news outlet and would rush to apologize, offer explanations, and discipline or fire the two longtime anchors. Trust is imperative if an outlet wants to deliver the news to the public, after all. Instead, CNN chose to remain silent, once again proving it despises journalism and is not a genuine news agency. We get it, CNN, you don’t have to keep reminding us that you’re liars and can’t be trusted. Still, CNN hopes the controversy will blow over and that we’ll forget who and what they are. Not a chance, CNN.

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The strategy CNN management chose was silence. Just say nothing, and hope the controversy fades away.



It's been almost 10 days since Fauci diary entries revealed that two of CNN's top anchors were private pals with the man they were supposed to be objectively covering.



From… pic.twitter.com/LnrIgKlTrA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 3, 2026

(post continues) ..."friendship building" dinner parties, backchanneling interview questions, to texting insults about Republicans, none of it has been addressed by Tapper, Bash, Stelter or anyone else at CNN. Just pretend like it never happened. And to many people who aren't on 𝕏 or don't consume right-leaning media — it never did. Ethics. Transparency. Journalism. This is CNN.

I expect nothing less from CNN. They're not a news organic, they're a propagandist arm of the Dem party. — Kendall Edwards (@Kendall5912) August 3, 2026

That’s obvious. No one is surprised that CNN's resident media analyst potato Brian Stelter is covering his eyes.

Posters want accountability from CNN since the company preaches it to others incessantly. Those who have reached out to CNN have been met with silence.

@cnn Do you have any official statement regarding the information revealed about two of your anchors @danabashcnn and @jaketapper? The Fauci diary is disturbing because you promote them as objective journalists but they are obviously biased. CNN’s image is on the line. —JLRed (@JLRed5) August 3, 2026

Just so we’re clear about Jake Tapper being concerned about “transparency,” I reached out to his PR rep at CNN to ask if he had a statement as to whether his friendship with Anthony Fauci impacted his coverage during COVID, and they declined to comment — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) July 29, 2026

The funniest thing about CNN completely ignoring Jake Tapper being repeatedly referenced in Fauci's diary is that Tapper quite literally just posted criticism of the Trump administration for a lack of "transparency" — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 3, 2026

‘Non-transparent Tapper’ sounds like an appropriate new nickname for him.

While many were demanding answers, Tapper was ignoring them to focus on more important matters.

Easy Rider

Five Easy Pieces

Carnal Knowledge

Chinatown

Cuckoos Nest

Postman Always Rings Twice

Witches of Eastwick

Broadcast News

A Few Good Men

Wolf

Terms of Endearment…



I mean, how much time ya got https://t.co/B1LPrvwTRg — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) July 29, 2026

@jaketapper had obviously been too busy with more important issues - like his ten favorite Jack Nicholson films. He will get around to writing a book about Fauci in a year or so. — DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) August 3, 2026

‘Fooled by Fauci’ from Jake Tapper, Dana Bash and Alex Thompson of Axios with a foreword by Brian Stelter is scheduled to come out in November 2029.

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One commenter says Bash did make an on-air confession, sorta.

Dana Bash did allude to CNN's response to the Fauci diaries with her claim that her job is to amplify Muh Expert Opinion. The problem is more and more people have zero confidence in 'experts' any more. — PaulFrantizek ❌ (@FrantizekPaul) August 3, 2026

CNN slap down! 😆



RFK jr, 'You are repeating something you have no personal knowledge of.'



Bash, "Guess what? That's my job." 😆🤣 — The Search Bar and Grill (@SearchBarServer) August 3, 2026

Trust the science....trust the science... pic.twitter.com/pujYczGFCY — Jon Johnson (@mrjonk14) August 3, 2026

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., called Bash a ‘parrot’ to her face. We bet that ruffled her feathers.

On the plus side, all these legacy media outlets are dying. Soon their lies will be buried with them.

CNN along with other traditional media is a dying industry. Their market is aging and not being replaced. We don't get our news from traditional media and none of my children or their friends do either. — alison Fernandez (@amfernand66) August 3, 2026

A devastating indictment. @CNN has no courage. They are dead until they apologize and take out the trash. And you know who the trash are. And it is not limited to the news reading parrots. It includes their handlers. — Can't know when but I'll be gone (@truly343) August 3, 2026

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It’s funny how ‘journalists’ compare themselves to firefighters until it’s their own pants on fire. Thankfully, their industry will be ash soon enough.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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