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Tapper and Bash: CNN Meets Calls for Accountability From Fauci-Friendly Anchors With Dead Silence

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:30 PM on August 03, 2026
Townhall Media

Republican Senator Rand Paul released the first part of the Fauci diaries on July 25; the second part followed two days later. Dr. Anthony Fauci’s personal journal entries show that he had questionable chummy relationships with CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. One would think that CNN would see the damage these revelations would cause its so-called news outlet and would rush to apologize, offer explanations, and discipline or fire the two longtime anchors. Trust is imperative if an outlet wants to deliver the news to the public, after all. Instead, CNN chose to remain silent, once again proving it despises journalism and is not a genuine news agency. We get it, CNN, you don’t have to keep reminding us that you’re liars and can’t be trusted. Still, CNN hopes the controversy will blow over and that we’ll forget who and what they are. Not a chance, CNN.

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Here’s more. (READ)

(post continues) ..."friendship building" dinner parties, backchanneling interview questions, to texting insults about Republicans, none of it has been addressed by Tapper, Bash, Stelter or anyone else at CNN.

Just pretend like it never happened.

And to many people who aren't on 𝕏 or don't consume right-leaning media — it never did.

Ethics. Transparency. Journalism.

This is CNN.

That’s obvious. No one is surprised that CNN's resident media analyst potato Brian Stelter is covering his eyes.

Posters want accountability from CNN since the company preaches it to others incessantly. Those who have reached out to CNN have been met with silence.

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Just so we’re clear about Jake Tapper being concerned about “transparency,” I reached out to his PR rep at CNN to ask if he had a statement as to whether his friendship with Anthony Fauci impacted his coverage during COVID, and they declined to comment

— Ian Miller (@ianmSC) July 29, 2026

The funniest thing about CNN completely ignoring Jake Tapper being repeatedly referenced in Fauci's diary is that Tapper quite literally just posted criticism of the Trump administration for a lack of "transparency"

— Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 3, 2026

‘Non-transparent Tapper’ sounds like an appropriate new nickname for him.

While many were demanding answers, Tapper was ignoring them to focus on more important matters.

‘Fooled by Fauci’ from Jake Tapper, Dana Bash and Alex Thompson of Axios with a foreword by Brian Stelter is scheduled to come out in November 2029.

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One commenter says Bash did make an on-air confession, sorta.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., called Bash a ‘parrot’ to her face. We bet that ruffled her feathers.

On the plus side, all these legacy media outlets are dying. Soon their lies will be buried with them.

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It’s funny how ‘journalists’ compare themselves to firefighters until it’s their own pants on fire. Thankfully, their industry will be ash soon enough.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI CNN COVID-19 FAKE NEWS JAKE TAPPER MEDIA BIAS

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