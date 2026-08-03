Ari Fleischer Has GREAT Questions After Mamdani's 'ID to Enter Stores but Not to Vote' Hypocrisy

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is moving forward with plans to open city-owned grocery stores that he said will offer items for 30 percent less than retail prices.

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How will the city prevent somebody who isn't a resident from shopping at those stores? That's when it gets ironic and hypocritical from the "democratic socialist" who vehemently opposes ID laws to vote because they're racist.

Mamdani wants to protect tax payer funded grocery store from non-NYC residents… they’ll need an ID card to enter.



You can make this up. pic.twitter.com/lXs2SKdjBt — Nick Plumb (@PlumbNick) August 2, 2026

Spencer Pratt noticed that Mamdani had one of his comrades answer the ID question, and it was for a reason.

Team Zohran is so far going with "library card-esque" to describe what might be required because even they know "proof of residency" would get mocked even more than what they came up with.

That leads us to one more question, and it was asked by Ari Fleischer.

What about billionaires? Can they shop there??



Or after they check your ID to make sure you’re from NYC (hypocrites!) will they require your tax return?



Start the countdown clock for how fast these stores will fail and get closed. https://t.co/KVgEowj4Q6 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 3, 2026

Mamdani's city-run store idea just keeps getting more complicated. Will shoppers have to present ID and proof that they're not in the class that the socialists demonize?

Especially as shoplifters aren't prosecuted in New York these days. Half these "customers" will just grab and go. Which in reality, cuts out the middleman in many ways. https://t.co/T4oFQGj2qI — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) August 3, 2026

It's going to end badly and Mamdani and other Dems will try to blame Trump and billionaires.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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