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Ari Fleischer Has GREAT Questions After Mamdani's 'ID to Enter Stores but Not to Vote' Hypocrisy

Doug P. | 3:24 PM on August 03, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is moving forward with plans to open city-owned grocery stores that he said will offer items for 30 percent less than retail prices. 

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How will the city prevent somebody who isn't a resident from shopping at those stores? That's when it gets ironic and hypocritical from the "democratic socialist" who vehemently opposes ID laws to vote because they're racist. 

Spencer Pratt noticed that Mamdani had one of his comrades answer the ID question, and it was for a reason

Team Zohran is so far going with "library card-esque" to describe what might be required because even they know "proof of residency" would get mocked even more than what they came up with. 

That leads us to one more question, and it was asked by Ari Fleischer. 

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Mamdani's city-run store idea just keeps getting more complicated. Will shoppers have to present ID and proof that they're not in the class that the socialists demonize? 

It's going to end badly and Mamdani and other Dems will try to blame Trump and billionaires. 

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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NEW YORK SOCIALISM VOTER ID ZOHRAN MAMDANI SPENCER PRATT

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