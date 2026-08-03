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Spencer Pratt Spotted NYC Mayor Mamdani Being a Devious Communist at City-Run Grocery Stores Presser

Doug P. | 2:08 PM on August 03, 2026
Meme screenshot

During a press conference featuring New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and a few of his comrades about planned city-run (taxpayer funded) grocery stores, peak irony and hypocrisy was achieved. 

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Here's how it went: 

Wait, ID and proof of residency requirements are incredibly racist (after all we've been told it's Jim Crow 2.0) for voting but just fine when it comes to buying groceries?

That caught the attention of Elon Musk and many others. 

But did you notice who Mamdani had to do the dirty work in that video?

Spencer Pratt is among those who did: 

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Yes, that was quite telling. 

They're saying "library card-esque thing" because using "ID" or "proof of residency" would make their hypocrisy way too obvious. 

It's going to be a case study in why nobody should ever vote for these "democratic socialists." 

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ELON MUSK NEW YORK VOTER ID ZOHRAN MAMDANI SPENCER PRATT

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