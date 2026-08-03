Spencer Pratt Spotted NYC Mayor Mamdani Being a Devious Communist at City-Run Grocery Stores Presser

During a press conference featuring New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and a few of his comrades about planned city-run (taxpayer funded) grocery stores, peak irony and hypocrisy was achieved.

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Here's how it went:

“We are looking to make sure that we target New Yorkers … sort of a library card-esque thing” pic.twitter.com/97MRRXcXEU — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) August 2, 2026

Wait, ID and proof of residency requirements are incredibly racist (after all we've been told it's Jim Crow 2.0) for voting but just fine when it comes to buying groceries?

That caught the attention of Elon Musk and many others.

Oh, the irony is too much … pic.twitter.com/k0NgRxMoLT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 3, 2026

But did you notice who Mamdani had to do the dirty work in that video?

Spencer Pratt is among those who did:

Notice how devious the communist is: Mamdani forced his minion to say the part about needing government ID to buy celery, so he wouldn't be in the everlasting clips saying it. Sneaky sneaky socialist. https://t.co/5aoWeXpkC8 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) August 3, 2026

Yes, that was quite telling.

Library card-esque

And he tried to distract by smiling and chatting behind her. — ERICA 🤌🏼 (@ZiaErica) August 3, 2026

They're saying "library card-esque thing" because using "ID" or "proof of residency" would make their hypocrisy way too obvious.

Going to sit back and watch this fail in spectacular fashion. pic.twitter.com/P1RvUzmIQV — Piper (@SundquistPiper) August 3, 2026

It's going to be a case study in why nobody should ever vote for these "democratic socialists."

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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