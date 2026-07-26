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NBA Player Kuzma Reminds Everyone That Just Because Mamdani Has a Mic Doesn’t Make Him Qualified

justmindy
justmindy | 8:35 PM on July 26, 2026
AP Photo/Brandon Dill

Kyle Kuzma is an NBA player with the Milwaukee Bucs. He also has opinions and he let loose today.

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The Mayor playing President? 

Glorious!

It's about time some mainstream celebrities spoke up.

The dumbest man on the internet said something. Kyle is lucky he is married to his sugar Mama so he can cosplay podcaster and pundit from his home office. He's one of those people Kuz was referring to.

He's in the NBA. These losers didn't make the high school team.

In today's world, people are offended by the truth.

People who have no talent or abilities sure have a lot to say to elite athletes.

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In other words, they don't have time to argue with trolls on Twitter.

Someone told Leftists to say AIPAC non-stop. 

They even make up flat-out lies about fake donations to make Kuzma look bad. 

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Thankfully, there are some young people still willing to stand up for what is right. 

Ignorant people hate the truth.

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ISRAEL SPORTS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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