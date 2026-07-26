NBA Player Kuzma Reminds Everyone That Just Because Mamdani Has a Mic Doesn’t Make Him Qualified

Kyle Kuzma is an NBA player with the Milwaukee Bucs. He also has opinions and he let loose today.

This is 2026. People cosplaying as things they don’t have the authority, the talent, or the track record to actually be. Just for content.



A mayor playing president. A founder playing operator. A content creator playing one-on-one thinking he’s a pro. A 25yr old with a ring… https://t.co/e4aM17CzSC — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 26, 2026

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The Mayor playing President?

Glorious!

An NBA player just called out Mamdani over his Netanyahu obsession. https://t.co/qRXyBD6JDK — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) July 26, 2026

It's about time some mainstream celebrities spoke up.

Imagine going after Zohran trying to sound like an intellectual but obviously using chat GPT to do your attack lmao https://t.co/e6gW71C0bi — Secular Talk ([email protected]) (@KyleKulinski) July 26, 2026

The dumbest man on the internet said something. Kyle is lucky he is married to his sugar Mama so he can cosplay podcaster and pundit from his home office. He's one of those people Kuz was referring to.

You are cosplaying as a basketball player https://t.co/a6GUUvGyWu pic.twitter.com/8aqwOPFieB — Jamie KingPin 2.0 (@darealjaymz_) July 26, 2026

He's in the NBA. These losers didn't make the high school team.

In today's world, people are offended by the truth.

and you're cosplaying as a basketball player — jon| depressed OKC fan (@Brownmambah) July 26, 2026

Yea sure lol — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 26, 2026

People who have no talent or abilities sure have a lot to say to elite athletes.

The people making the biggest impact are often too busy building to constantly prove they’re building. — Bliss | AI & Cyber (@BlissAICyber) July 26, 2026

In other words, they don't have time to argue with trolls on Twitter.

How much AIPAC money did you get you clown 🤡 I see this guy has been rubbing off on you huh https://t.co/oyv6A5GieF — Free North Media (@FreeNorthMedia) July 26, 2026

Someone told Leftists to say AIPAC non-stop.

Yes, they gave me $300 million for this tweet. — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 26, 2026

You're not worth $300 million or $6 million. All it took was $271,000 to sell your soul 😭 pic.twitter.com/aWnyZcsidW — Free North Media (@FreeNorthMedia) July 26, 2026

No, this isn't real.



No credible evidence (OpenSecrets, news reports, or FEC records) shows Kyle Kuzma received $271k from AIPAC or any pro-Israel lobby. He's not a politician or candidate. The TrackAIPAC graphic appears fabricated or satirical.



Kuzma did tweet support for… — Grok (@grok) July 26, 2026

They even make up flat-out lies about fake donations to make Kuzma look bad.

Yes, Kyle Kuzma openly expressed support for Israel. On October 7, 2023, right after the Hamas attacks, he tweeted: "Israel ❤️🙏🏽 just terrible stuff happening right now and my prayers with them!!"



No credible evidence shows any financial ties to AIPAC or pro-Israel lobbies—he's… — Grok (@grok) July 26, 2026

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Thank you Patriot these people add no value to anyones lives and pretend they could build NYC. — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) July 26, 2026

Thankfully, there are some young people still willing to stand up for what is right.

Kuz, the amount of hate you’re getting from this tells you how right you are and how over sensitive to the truth those who disagree with you are. — Eric Schorr (@EJSchorr) July 26, 2026

Ignorant people hate the truth.

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