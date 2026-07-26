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Mamdani’s Wife’s Bestie Just Dropped Peak Nazi Fanfic: 'Zios' Caused WWI Defeat and the Holocaust

justmindy
justmindy | 6:55 PM on July 26, 2026
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Mamdani's wife's bestie is really telling on herself today.

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She is using the term 'zios' to mean all Jewish people which really gives away their game. Usually, they say they hate Zionists and it's not about Jewish people. Clearly, they hate all Jewish people. 

People don't have friends this near and dear if they don't agree with them. This is very clearly what Mamdani's wife believes and so does her husband behind closed doors. Don't be fooled. 

She talks about 'history rhyming', but she has a terrible grasp on it.

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Usually, her kind denies the Holocaust happened, so this is new.

It's terrifying to think someone so full of hate writes books for children.

Nobody said these losers were smart people.

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She seems confused. 

That should keep Americans up at night. 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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ANTISEMITISM HISTORY HOLOCAUST ISRAEL PALESTINIANS

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