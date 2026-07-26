Mamdani’s Wife’s Bestie Just Dropped Peak Nazi Fanfic: 'Zios' Caused WWI Defeat and the Holocaust

Mamdani's wife's bestie is really telling on herself today.

The way zios keep boasting about the extraordinary power they wield reminds me of how they also boasted and took credit for Germany’s defeat in the First World War that culminated in the Treaty of Versailles and led to the rise of extreme anti-Jewish sentiment. History will… https://t.co/NF7vSY1jqd — susan abulhawa | سوزان ابو الهوى (@susanabulhawa) July 25, 2026

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She is using the term 'zios' to mean all Jewish people which really gives away their game. Usually, they say they hate Zionists and it's not about Jewish people. Clearly, they hate all Jewish people.

and here is mamdani's wife's co author spreading outright Nazi propaganda https://t.co/GHqRvjdA2R — The Notorious S.E.B. (@bigseb31213) July 25, 2026

People don't have friends this near and dear if they don't agree with them. This is very clearly what Mamdani's wife believes and so does her husband behind closed doors. Don't be fooled.

More than 100,000 Jews served in the German Army during WW1.



This is literal Nazi propaganda, you vile bitch.



Deport yourself. https://t.co/Jrg40dw5vv pic.twitter.com/Khb2TROaNR — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 🇮🇷 ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) July 26, 2026

She talks about 'history rhyming', but she has a terrible grasp on it.

Lots of people with actual Nazi ideology being revealed in this moment (the use of “zios” is usually a good clue). https://t.co/o4jWhpltKs — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) July 26, 2026

Mamdani’s wife’s best friend blaming the Holocaust on Jews https://t.co/LzBSuww3gc — bad will hunting 🌐🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼✡️ (@nonono1967) July 26, 2026

Usually, her kind denies the Holocaust happened, so this is new.

This creature keynoted a literary festival hosted on Penn’s campus two weeks before October 7. Also Mamdani’s wife illustrated her children’s book. https://t.co/K0AFhbGoDc — Eli Lake (@EliLake) July 26, 2026

It's terrifying to think someone so full of hate writes books for children.

This is a useful reminder that Abdulhawa, like so many inside the Free Palestine movement, inhabit a medieval fever dream that is as historically illiterate as it is wildly antisemitic. https://t.co/iXY0lvKZZs — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) July 26, 2026

Nobody said these losers were smart people.

Hmmm I don't think this happened. https://t.co/kGSoBdafdW — Everything Price Sufferer (but especially eggs) (@agraybee) July 26, 2026

It wasn’t too long ago that I was solemnly told not criticize Abulhawa because she has been through so much and her antisemitism, while regrettable, was also understandable and should be ruefully indulged. https://t.co/qtOy0QDOXs — Jeffrey Sachs (@JeffreyASachs) July 26, 2026

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I don’t think this has the causation quite right. https://t.co/dL5mt3PdIY — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 26, 2026

She seems confused.

Mamdani's wife's BFF btw



Again- the wife of the Mayor of the city with the most Jews in the world is casually doing a collab with a literal Nazi. https://t.co/8S8kJcXXxP pic.twitter.com/KNuHi7DNXK — JoeMcCarthyStan🌹🇮🇱🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦(She/Her) (@JoeMcCarthyStan) July 26, 2026

That should keep Americans up at night.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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