US Delegation Dumps Every Chinese Gift, Badge, and Burner Phone Before Leaving Beijing
Sweet Vindication! Chris Rufo Provides Update on Hero Whistleblowers of Illegal Trans Surg...
Grifting, Humorless Scolds: BLM Protests Kevin Hart's Roast Because There Was a George...
VIP
From Medicare for All to Free Primary Care for All: Why Dems Keep...
Norm Would Be So Proud: NBC News Worries About the 'Backlash' After Chinese...
'Drag Them'! Eric Trump Intends to Sue MS NOW and Jen Psaki for...
Obama Bro Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Wonders Why Jews Are Mad About the 'Rape...
Big Apple First Lady’s Sour Playlist: 'Hungry But Sexy for Palestine' Loaded With...
Let's All Celebrate the 2-Year Anniversary of the Most Ill-Advised Debate Dare of...
From Our Singed, Smoked Hands! Nithya Raman Wants to Ban Backyard BBQs in...
Treacherous RAT: James Woods Putting John Thune on BLAST Over the SAVE Act...
'Promises Made, Promises BROKEN': Intl. Association of Fire Fighters Just Ripped Spanberge...
Trump Strong Arms Traitors to Their Faces
Think Fairfax DA Descano's Testimony Was Bad? You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet: Check...

Mayor Mamdani Rails Against Swastika — Then Goes Home to His October 7 Cheerleader Wifey

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on May 15, 2026
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Mayor Mamdani is once again expressing his 'faux-outrage' about yet another Anti-Semitic event in New York. If he wants to root out the Anti-Semites, he may want to start with the woman he sleeps with. Just saying.

Advertisement

He's such a piece of work.

Never forget.

She probably got a little giggle out of it.

The call is coming from inside Mamdani's house.

Recommended

US Delegation Dumps Every Chinese Gift, Badge, and Burner Phone Before Leaving Beijing
justmindy
Advertisement

The lunatic Left is trying to defend the flag that most definitely is a swastika flag. 

Behind the scenes, he agrees with the Anti-Semites. 

He does his once a month performative nonsense. 

Advertisement

Of course it is.

They're encroaching on his territory!

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM JUDAISM NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

US Delegation Dumps Every Chinese Gift, Badge, and Burner Phone Before Leaving Beijing
justmindy
Sweet Vindication! Chris Rufo Provides Update on Hero Whistleblowers of Illegal Trans Surgeries in Texas
Grateful Calvin
Grifting, Humorless Scolds: BLM Protests Kevin Hart's Roast Because There Was a George Floyd Joke
Grateful Calvin
'Drag Them'! Eric Trump Intends to Sue MS NOW and Jen Psaki for These 'Blatant Lies'
Doug P.
Think Fairfax DA Descano's Testimony Was Bad? You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet: Check Out THIS Damning Post
Sam J.
Norm Would Be So Proud: NBC News Worries About the 'Backlash' After Chinese Agent Mayor Pleads Guilty
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

US Delegation Dumps Every Chinese Gift, Badge, and Burner Phone Before Leaving Beijing justmindy
Advertisement