Mayor Mamdani Rails Against Swastika — Then Goes Home to His October 7 Cheerleader Wifey

Mayor Mamdani is once again expressing his 'faux-outrage' about yet another Anti-Semitic event in New York. If he wants to root out the Anti-Semites, he may want to start with the woman he sleeps with. Just saying.

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I am outraged that a swastika flag was raised overlooking Washington Square Park. This hateful antisemitic act was meant to spread fear among and intimidate Jewish New Yorkers. It has no place in our city.



Our administration is committed to fighting antisemitism in all its forms… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) May 14, 2026

He's such a piece of work.

Your wife celebrated October 7. https://t.co/mxKwwEWv7Y — Casey Babb (@DrCaseyBabb) May 14, 2026

Never forget.

But your wife loved it https://t.co/310iakBrNh — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) May 15, 2026

She probably got a little giggle out of it.

When are they gonna find out who did it? https://t.co/MEPhRKtbBr pic.twitter.com/JULNwRdULq — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 15, 2026

The call is coming from inside Mamdani's house.

This is what he's condemning by the way. It's not a "swastika flag" so much as a flag that very clearly is just an attempt to visually portray the idea that the Zionist entity is the same as Nazi Germany whole highlighting NYU’s complicity. https://t.co/Il5KLq2U4t pic.twitter.com/jUCjKfplxi — James🔻 (@GoodVibePolitik) May 15, 2026

The lunatic Left is trying to defend the flag that most definitely is a swastika flag.

He's averaging about one statement a week on these things. https://t.co/UTBKj0R8bg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 14, 2026

Imam @ZohranKMamdani says this inauthentic shite to gullible Westerners. When at the mosque, he sings “Khaybar Khaybar ya Yahood…” https://t.co/3yCiznbTOi — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) May 15, 2026

Never seen more disingenuous person. https://t.co/UqGAn8UXFV — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 15, 2026

Behind the scenes, he agrees with the Anti-Semites.

Is your administration going to fight your wife too then?? https://t.co/eEb91KZ9IG — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) May 15, 2026

zohran prob has a nice quiet evening w his wife then gets a jewish hate crime alert like its the batsignal to tweet abt it. https://t.co/CYjypu5r37 — without guarantees (@tongzhi_mate) May 15, 2026

He does his once a month performative nonsense.

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How sure are we that it wasn't his wife who raised the Nazi flag? https://t.co/cbVZkHzCf4 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) May 15, 2026

Zohran Mamdani’s condemnation of a swastika flag waving in NYC is 100% chat gpt slop. https://t.co/s49nqlFUC1 pic.twitter.com/YmDfiQRtlZ — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) May 14, 2026

Of course it is.

Arsonist condemns matches, film at eleven https://t.co/LP0cDXzv0d — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 15, 2026

Says the guy who supports jihad against the Jews. Nazis and Islam are one and the same! https://t.co/xdDxM2gKE6 — Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) May 14, 2026

How dare someone spread fear among Jews in Mamdani's NYC?



That's his prerogative! https://t.co/fsPyMxKVmq — Gummi (@gummibear737) May 15, 2026

They're encroaching on his territory!