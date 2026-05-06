Dave Portnoy Bodies Mamdani on Antisemitic Vandalism — Hochul’s Press Office Jumps In With Lamest Burn

Two days ago, the Jewish community in New York faced terrible discrimination and vandalism. Shockingly, Mayor Mamdani commented on it (he was probably shamed into it).

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I am horrified and angered by the swastikas painted on homes and synagogues in Queens, including on a plaque honoring survivors of Kristallnacht. This is not just vandalism — it is a deliberate act of antisemitic hatred meant to instill fear.⁰⁰There is no place for antisemitism… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) May 4, 2026

Not shockingly, Dave Portnoy wasn't buying Mamdani's 'outrage'. Portnoy even suggested a possible suspect.

Has Mamdani figured out who did it yet? https://t.co/mktUVcMYuf pic.twitter.com/JBrFcfsFlp — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 5, 2026

Admit it. That's funny. (That's Mamdani's wife depicted in the video. She's a huge Jew hater, so it's a fair accusation)

This version of Dave and the one who gossips at the beach are my favorite Portnoys. https://t.co/XNNb7wIDUa — Rachel Hoffer (@RachelMHoffer) May 6, 2026

It's pretty hilarious.

Wow is this libel? https://t.co/Uz4sDmyiJL — Damen Clegg (@DamenClegg) May 6, 2026

Here's the thing. For it to be 'libel', it has to have no factual basis. Mamdani's wife has a long history of writing anti-Semitic posts and illustrating a horribly anti-Semitic book. So, the truth might hurt, but this isn't libel.

Then, Governor Kathy Hochul's Press Office account jumped in. They are taking a page out of Newsom's book and trying to have this 'sick burn' X account. For some reason, they thought pointing out Portnoy was almost 50 was somehow a diss?

Stop posting memes and figure who did it.



Dave Portnoy runs Barstool Sports, you are an elected official whose job it is to arrest the perpetrators.



Do you think this is a joke? — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 6, 2026

Just so we don’t lose the plot here.. the Governor is mocking swastikas being painted on properties in the Jewish community of Queens. — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) May 6, 2026

Of course she is.

Weak response for some who just got totally roasted.



Btw… pic.twitter.com/dnQpZ1GukO — Joey Salads (@JoeySalads) May 6, 2026

Why is antisemitism a joke to you? — Emily Austin (@Emilyaustin) May 6, 2026

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That's a great question. Maybe Hochul's office should answer that.

Getting in a Twitter fight with Dave Portnoy is a choice — Lydia Moynihan (@LydiaMoynihan) May 6, 2026

Probably not a good one.

The governor of New York…what an absolute embarrassment you are. — ImaIam 🧡🇮🇱🇺🇸🧡#PeaksOfPeace (@ImaIam6) May 6, 2026

Can you please act like an adult? You are running a public account representing the New York State governor's office. Embarassing. — Hold Fast ⚓️🇺🇸 (@OS_infinite) May 6, 2026

Thanks for confirming with your totally ridiculous post that Portnoy is over the target. — Meredith (@Opportunitweet) May 6, 2026

It sure looks that way.

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