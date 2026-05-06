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Dave Portnoy Bodies Mamdani on Antisemitic Vandalism — Hochul’s Press Office Jumps In With Lamest Burn

justmindy
justmindy | 11:53 AM on May 06, 2026
Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Two days ago, the Jewish community in New York faced terrible discrimination and vandalism. Shockingly, Mayor Mamdani commented on it (he was probably shamed into it).

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Not shockingly, Dave Portnoy wasn't buying Mamdani's 'outrage'. Portnoy even suggested a possible suspect.

Admit it. That's funny. (That's Mamdani's wife depicted in the video. She's a huge Jew hater, so it's a fair accusation)

It's pretty hilarious.

Here's the thing. For it to be 'libel', it has to have no factual basis. Mamdani's wife has a long history of writing anti-Semitic posts and illustrating a horribly anti-Semitic book. So, the truth might hurt, but this isn't libel.

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Then, Governor Kathy Hochul's Press Office account jumped in. They are taking a page out of Newsom's book and trying to have this 'sick burn' X account. For some reason, they thought pointing out Portnoy was almost 50 was somehow a diss? 

Of course she is.

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That's a great question. Maybe Hochul's office should answer that.

Probably not a good one.

It sure looks that way.

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ANTISEMITISM KATHY HOCHUL NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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